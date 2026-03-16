Facts: Chris Green leads Lancashire’s bowling attack with 21 wickets in 14 innings so far.

Kent’s Tawanda Muyeye is the second leading run scorer of the Vitality Blast Men with 516 runs in 14 innings thus far.

Lancashire have a 2-0 lead over Kent in their head-to-head tally in the tournament.

Lancashire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Lancashire’s group stage ended on a rather glum note as they faced a terrible defeat against Nottinghamshire. The former secured a measly total of 126 while batting first and, naturally, the bowlers were unable to defend it. They did their absolute best as Luke Wood and Tom Hartley captured two wickets each but ultimately their bowling attack failed to curtail the opposition’s scoring, resulting in a four-wicket defeat for the Manchester-based team.

On the contrary, Kent enter the quarter final on the back of two successive victories, and their last one was against Essex in the final group stage encounter. The latter posted a competitive stand of 172 but Kent had no trouble during their chase. Opener Tawanda Muyeye set the tone for the innings with an 80-run knock while Harry Finch scored 64 runs. In the end, Kent made it over the line by a comfortable margin of seven wickets.

Lancashire chance of winning - 65%

Kent chance of winning - 35%

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Lancashire vs Kent Betting Tips

Lancashire to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Phil Salt and Keaton Jennings are a tad inconsistent on an individual level and that has resulted in erratic opening stands for Lancashire in the last five games. Together, the pair secured totals of 38, 23, 2, 31 and 2 runs before the first dismissal, and there were exactly two instances where their partnership did not quite work out. Despite that, the bookmakers expect them to come good in the next game and put on a competitive score.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Kent Toss Prediction

In the seven games that Old Trafford has hosted this season, five were won by those batting first and the toss winners were well aware of the advantage, having elected to do so on six occasions. Moreover, the average first innings score of 184 is defensible at this venue which makes batting first the top option for the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

The weather at Manchester will remain conducive for the game with a mild 20% chance of rain and overcast conditions. The temperature is set to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Ashton Turner, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Marcus Harris, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, Chris Green, George Balderson, Harry Singh, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Luke Wells All-rounder Ashton Turner Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Chris Green All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler Mitchell Stanley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have three defeats in the last five matches but they have what it takes to bounce back and outdo Kent in the upcoming game.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Harry Finch Batter Joe Denly Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Fred Klaassen Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent had an erratic campaign during the group stage but they finished with three victories in the last five matches, including two successive wins prior to the quarter final.

Lancashire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Lancashire have a 2-0 clean sweep against Kent in their head-to-head tally in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Lancashire - 2

Kent - 0

Lancashire vs Kent Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Kent @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Kent have had two different opening combinations in the previous three matches with Tawanda Muyeye as their linchpin, having opened with Daniel Bell-Drummond and Harry Finch. They have set up varied stands of 46, 66 and 0 runs together while Lancashire’s first wicket remains a tad more stable. Phil Salt and Keaton Jennings are the mainstays this season and although their scores of 38, 23 and 2 runs in the last three matches were rather subpar, the bookmakers expect them to bounce back and establish a superior opening stand to Lancashire’s opening wicket.

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Lancashire vs Kent Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings was not a top contributor last time around against Nottinghamshire where he scored a mere 20 runs before his dismissal. Nevertheless, he remains their top run scorer overall with 411 runs in 14 innings, including two half-centuries. Averaging at 29.35, the skipper is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Tawanda Muyeye to be Kent’s Best Batter

Tawanda Muyeye notched up his third half-century of the season during the previous encounter against Essex where he scored 80 runs. Moreover, he leads Kent’s run charts with 516 runs in 14 innings which also includes a high score of precisely 100 runs. His average of 36.85 is the best of the team and he is expected to be their standout performer in the next encounter, too.

Lancashire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Luke Wood emerged as the joint leading wicket-taker for Lancashire during the previous outing against Nottinghamshire, having claimed a two-wicket haul in his three-over spell along with an economy rate of 6.66. He is among the top bowlers for the team with 19 wickets in ten innings and an outstanding average of 17.68, making him the top contender against Kent.

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler

In the last game versus Essex, Nathan Gilchrist was tied for the top spot as he captured two wickets in two overs. He continues to be Kent’s top wicket-taker overall with 15 wickets in ten innings and a brilliant bowling average of 21.80. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Lancashire as well.