Facts: With 278 runs, Keaton Jennings was the leading run scorer for Lancashire in the last campaign.

With 413 runs, Rishi Patel was the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in the last campaign.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Lancashire have been sensational so far in this campaign. Lancashire made the playoffs last season and couldn’t have hoped for a better start this term as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game, Lancashire beat Durham with four wickets to spare.

Leicestershire struggled in the second half of the campaign last season as they missed the playoff spot by a single point. They won the opening game this season but in the last game they fell short against Northamptonshire. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire ’ chances of winning - 64%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Wells had a solid campaign last season as he was the second highest run scorer for Lancashire. He was excellent in the first two games and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 172 runs with an average of 15.6. He was excellent in the opening game but struggled in the last match which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that field first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Ashton Turner Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Josh Bohannon All-rounder Charlie Barnard Bowler Thomas Aspinwall Bowler Mitchell Stanley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire made the playoffs last season and have been brilliant so far as they have three wins in three matches and are at the top of the table.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire won the opening game this season against Derbyshire but in the last game they lost against Northamptonshire.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Leicestershire 22-10. Both sides went head to head last season and Lancashire won the game.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 22

Leicestershire: 10

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Lancashire and Leicestershire head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. Lancashire headed into this campaign after a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs last term. This season they have been outstanding thus far as they have three wins in three games and have been dominant in those matches. On the other hand Leicestershire missed the playoffs last season by a single point. They got off to a great start but lost the last game against Northamptonshire and are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Lancashire has had a better opening partnership in two of the three matches so far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 Emirates Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings has got off to a great start this season as he has scored half centuries in each of the first two games. In the last game he scored 24 against Durham which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Rishi Patel had a decent start to the campaign this season as he scored 27 but struggled in the last outing. Last year he scored 413 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Chris Green did not have a great start to the campaign as he has struggled for consistency so far. Green was outstanding last season as he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with five wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.