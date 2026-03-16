Facts: With 224 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

With 167 runs, Ravi Bopara is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire have had a brilliant start to the campaign. Last season Lancashire made the playoffs and once again they are on course to make the playoffs once again. Lancashire started the campaign with three wins in three games but in the last game they fell short against Leicestershire as they lost the game by five wickets.

Much like their opponents Northamptonshire has been sensational so far in this campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in the North Group. With four wins in four games they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Worcestershire. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire ’ chances of winning - 55%

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 45%

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Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Wells had a solid campaign last season as he was the second highest run scorer for Lancashire. He has had a decent start to the campaign this season and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe Wells will score well in the upcoming game.

David Willey got off to a great start this season as in the opening game against Yorkshire he scored a brilliant half century. He has continued his form in the last game as he scored 36 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that field first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Ashton Turner Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Josh Bohannon All-rounder Charlie Barnard Bowler Thomas Aspinwall Bowler Mitchell Stanley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Northamptonshire 11-6. Both sides went head to head last season and Northamptonshire won the game.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 11

Northamptonshire: 6

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Lancashire and Northamptonshire head into this game after both sides have been sensational this season. Both sides made the playoffs last season and would be hoping to do the same this season. Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in the North Group and have bagged four wins in four games. On the other hand, Lancashire got off to a great start this season as they won each of the first three games but in the last game they struggled against Leicestershire and are currently second on the table. Northamptonshire did beat Lancashire last season but overall Lancashire have a better head to head record. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Lancashire have had a better opening stand in three of the four matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings has got off to a great start this season. In the last game he scored 39 off 19 balls and with 224 runs so far in this campaign, Jennings is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 36 runs. So far this season Bopara has scored 167 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Chris Green did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he was sensational as he bagged two wickets. He was the leading wicket taker last season for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson has been the standout bowler for Northamptonshire this season. In the last game he bagged six wickets and with 13 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.