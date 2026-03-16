Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
LAN
55%
Chance of Winning
NOT
45%
T20
Old Trafford
Facts:
- Lancashire’s Marcus Harris is the leading batter of the County Championship Division Two with 825 runs in 14 innings.
- Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed is the top run-getter of the County Championship Division One, having garnered 734 runs in 13 innings.
- Lancashire have a 4-1 scoreline against Nottinghamshire in the last five head-to-head encounters.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning
Lancashire’s campaign in the County Championship is far from ideal as they went winless for the entire first leg. To add fuel to the fire, they ended with a loss against Leicestershire where the Manchester-rooted team found themselves bundled out for 206 runs. Leicestershire snatched the lead with ease and posted 457 runs on the board. Although Lancashire had slim chances to begin with, they did not help their cause by getting dismissed for a measly total of 248, losing by a margin of an innings and three runs.
On the other hand, Nottinghamshire are the most successful team in the Division One so far and they sealed their fourth victory of the season against Yorkshire last time out. Having batted first, Nottinghamshire scored 228 which, under ordinary circumstances, would be inadequate but the bowlers kept Yorkshire at bay by ensuring they were all out for 159. This gave Nottinghamshire the opportunity to add 393 runs to their score; Joe Clarke’s 94 and Ben Slater’s 78 were the standout performances from the team and they were in command of this match. The bowlers brought it home in the end and Nottinghamshire enjoyed a monumental 163-run win.
Lancashire chance of winning - 55%
Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 45%
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips
Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal
Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater’s consistency is absolutely unmatched and their performance as openers for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship is commendable. The duo posted first partnerships of 9, 73, 104, 41, 62, 11, 36, 67 and 81 runs in the last five matches of the tournament, and it is evident that they are a force to be reckoned with. Given that they are an established pair, they have the firepower to put on a big score for the team.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction
Old Trafford has served as host to 13 T20I matches in the past and the record is quite close between those batting and fielding first with a 4-6 scoreline. The average first innings score of 154 is not particularly challenging to chase down and the toss winning side will want to field first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Manchester is set to experience scattered showers with a 25% likelihood of a downpour on match day, and the temperature will peak at 21 degrees Celsius.
Lancashire Player List
Ashton Turner, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Marcus Harris, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, Chris Green, George Balderson, Harry Singh, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
All-rounder
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Bell
|
Batter
|
George Balderson
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hartley
|
Bowler
|
Tom Bailey
|
Bowler
|
Anderson Phillip
|
Bowler
|
Tom Aspinwall
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire are not in winning form at all, and their batting is the biggest weakness going into the tournament.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Haynes, Samuel Seecharan, Travis Holland, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Moises Henriques, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fergus O'Neill, Francis Moore, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Matthew Montgomery, Mohammad Abbas, Olly Stone, Robert Lord, Sam King, Tom Giles.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Haseeb Hameed
|
Batter
|
Ben Slater
|
Batter
|
Freddie McCann
|
Batter
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
Bowler
|
Brett Hutton
|
Bowler
|
Farhan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Abbas
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire are the most formidable team at the moment and they have the batting strength to outdo Lancashire with ease.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head
Lancashire and Nottinghamshire are quite closely matched in their head-to-head tally with a scoreline of 14-16 in 34 matches.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 34
Lancashire - 14
Nottinghamshire - 16
Tie - 1
Abandoned - 3
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire
Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings are a reliable opening pair for Lancashire and their contribution to the first wicket during the County season was brilliant. Even though they have a slight problem of inconsistency, the openers notched up impressive scores of 74, 25, 8, 62, 5 and 30 runs in the last three matches. Despite this, Nottinghamshire are on a different plane as Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have elevated the team’s first wicket with totals of 9, 73, 104, 41, 62 and 11 runs in the last three outings. Both sides are on nearly equal footing in this aspect but Nottinghamshire are favored to achieve a better opening result.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters
Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter
Marcus Harris is in a league of his own with 825 runs in 14 innings in his County Championship campaign so far which includes a whopping three centuries and three half-centuries. Naturally, his average of 63.46 is outstanding and he remains the top contender for the upcoming game as well.
Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
Haseeb Hameed is Nottinghamshire’s top run-getter by a massive margin in the County Championship, having amassed a grand total of 734 runs in 13 innings, including two centuries and three half-centuries. He garnered a stellar average of 81.55 by the end of the first leg which makes him the favorite for the next match, too.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers
George Balderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler
George Balderson emerged as Lancashire’s leading wicket-taker in the last County match versus Leicestershire where he bagged a three-wicket haul in 27.5 overs. He is the team’s top bowler in the tournament overall with 19 wickets in ten innings. Despite a high average of 32.57, he is anticipated to come out on top against Nottinghamshire.
Mohammad Abbas to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Mohammad Abbas achieved his second fifer of the County season during the previous fixture against Yorkshire - he captured a six-wicket haul in the first innings and went on to take one more wicket in the following game. His bowling average of 18.81 is among the best of the team and he is expected to lead the charge in the next fixture.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments