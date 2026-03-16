Facts: Luke Wood leads Lancashire’s bowling attack with 22 wickets in 11 innings so far.

Somerset’s Will Smeed is the third leading batter of the Vitality Blast Men with 521 runs in 15 innings.

Somerset have a 2-0 lead over Lancashire in their head-to-head tally in the tournament.

Lancashire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Lancashire paved their way to the semi-final after they overcame Kent in the quarter-final prior to this. The latter were kept down to a mediocre total of 153 runs and the chase was a piece of cake for the team from Manchester. Although their top order was rendered entirely ineffective, all-rounder Liam Livingstone anchored the innings with an unbeaten 85 which took the pressure off the rest of the batters. In the end, they managed to overhaul the target with three wickets to spare.

Somerset, too, had a breeze of a chase against Warwickshire in their quarter-final encounter where the latter posted a competitive target of 190 runs. The batters had their work cut out but the top and middle order were absolutely on the money as Sean Dickson, James Rew and Tom Kohler-Cadmore were the leading scorers, having notched up 71, 51 and 32 runs, respectively. The Taunton-based side made it over the line with four wickets in hand.

Lancashire chance of winning - 37%

Somerset chance of winning - 63%

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Lancashire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Lancashire to score below 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Although Phil Salt and Keaton Jennings have been Lancashire’s linchpins this season, neither of the openers are consistent on an individual level which has jeopardised their partnership. In the five games leading up to this fixture, they set up stands of 4, 38, 23, 2 and 31 runs before the first dismissal. They are not a dependable pair which puts them on the backfoot against Somerset’s aggressive bowling attack with the likes of Riley Meredith and Ben Green among others.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The chasing sides hold the advantage at Edgbaston with five wins in eight matches held at the venue this season. The toss winners recognise the upper hand, having elected to field first on six occasions so far and the average first innings total of 186 is not safe. This makes chasing the favorite option for the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast at Birmingham with a moderate 45% chance of precipitation. The temperature is set to remain around 16 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Ashton Turner, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Marcus Harris, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, Chris Green, George Balderson, Harry Singh, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Luke Wells All-rounder Liam Livingstone Batter Ashton Turner Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Chris Green All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler Mitchell Stanley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s batting was lackluster in the previous game, and their top order in particular is off the mark.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Riley Meredith Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batters and bowlers both pull their weight in the tournament which makes them a daunting side to go up against.

Lancashire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset have the edge over Lancashire with two victories in their three head-to-head encounters so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Lancashire - 0

Somerset - 2

Abandoned - 1

Lancashire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Phil Salt and Keaton Jennings’ partnership for Lancashire has not seen much progress over the course of the season, considering they secured totals of 4, 38 and 23 runs in the last three matches. Although Somerset are also rather stagnant in this regard, Will Smeed has opened with Tom Lammonby and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the previous three games to add 28, 23 and 13 runs to the first wicket. The improvement is incremental but inspires confidence in their ability to outdo Lancashire’s opening wicket in the next game.

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Lancashire vs Somerset Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings was not a major contributor during the last game against Kent where he was dismissed for a mere four runs. However, he continues to extend his lead as Lancashire’s top batter with 451 runs in 15 innings along with an average of 27.66. Despite his subpar performance last time out, he is expected to come good against Somerset.

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Opener Will Smeed was not among the top scorers in the last game against Warwickshire, having notched up a mere nine runs. Nevertheless, he remains Somerset’s leading run-getter with 521 runs in 12 innings so far, and his average of 40.07 is among the best of the team. He is expected to return stronger and be their standout batter against Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last outing, Luke Wood emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire as he delivered four overs against Kent, bagged three wickets and achieved an impressive economy rate of 7.25. He stands as their top bowler overall with 22 wickets in 11 innings and a stellar average of 16.59, making him the top choice once again.

Riley Meredith to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Riley Meredith was tied for second place in the last match versus Warwickshire where he managed to take a single wicket in three overs. He continues to be their leading bowler in the tournament this season with a whopping 28 wickets in 14 innings. Moreover, his average of 16.32 is the best of the lot which makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture.