Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction LAN 69 % Chance of Winning WOR 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Lancashire take on Worcestershire in the opening game of the 2025 T20 Blast at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on May 29 at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts: With 278 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in the last season.

With 315 runs, Ethan Brookes is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in the last campaign.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Lancashire struggled in the County last season but were brilliant in the group stages last season as they ended up with seven wins and ended up second on the table. In the playoffs they went head to head against Sussex in the Quarterfinals and Sussex won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Last season was a struggle for Worcestershire as they only had four wins and ended up eighth on the table. They got off to a great start last season as they won two of the first three games and would be hoping for a similar start this season. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire ’ chances of winning - 69%

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 31%

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Lancashire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Wells had a solid campaign last season as he ended the campaign with 233 runs in 12 matches with an average of 21.18. We believe he will have a great season once again and will score well in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose was one of the most consistent players for Worcestershire last season as he scored 290 runs with an average of 26.36. We expect him to have a similar impact this term and to score well in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Ashton Turner, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Marcus Harris, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, Chris Green, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, George Bell, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Luke Wells All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Harry Singh Batter Chris Green All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire had a solid campaign last season as they ended up third and made the playoffs. They were beaten by Sussex in the quarterfinals.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Henry Nicholls, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rob Jones, Ben Gibbon, Brett D'Oliveira, Ethan Brookes, Jack Home, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Tom Hinley, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Fateh Singh, Harry Darley, Jacob Duffy, Yadvinder Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Matthew Waite Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Brett D'Oliveira All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Tom Hinley All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire struggled to make an impact last season as they only bagged four wins and missed the playoffs.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Lancashire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Worcestershire 14-7. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 14

Worcestershire: 07

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire and Worcestershire head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting fortunes last season. Lancashire had a solid campaign last season as they ended the group stages with seven wins in 14 matches and made the playoffs last season. In the playoffs they struggled against Sussex as they were bowled out for 114 and eventually lost the game by eight wickets. On the other hand, last season was a struggle for Worcestershire as they only managed to win four games in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and in both games Worcestershire had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Worcestershire will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire T20 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings was sensational last year for Lancashire as he scored 278 runs in ten matches and was the leading run scorer for his side last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ethan Brookes to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Ethan Brookes was sensational last season for Worcestershire as he was consistent and managed to score 315 runs last term, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Chris Green missed the playoffs last season but he was the standout bowler for Lancashire last term. He bagged 14 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Tom Taylor was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Worcestershire last season. Taylor bagged 17 wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.