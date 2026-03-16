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Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

LAN

63%

Chance of Winning

YOR

37%

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1.57
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1.59
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T20

Emirates Old Trafford

Lancashire take on Yorkshire in the 11th round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 11 at 11:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 323 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.
  • With 335 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.

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Lancashire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire head into this game after a disappointing performance in the last outing against Warwickshire. Lancashire conceded 203 runs and eventually lost the game by 36 runs.This was Lancashire’s first defeat in five matchesand with seven wins thus far, Lancashire are currently second on the table.

Yorkshire have continued to struggle in the second half of the campaign.They head into this game after four defeats in the last five matches. In the last game they went head to head against Derbyshire and lost the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Lancashire ’ chances of winning - 63%
  • Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 37%

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Lancashire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Wells has struggled in the second half of the campaign so far.In the last three matches Wells has scored 15, 1 and 18. Even though he has had a good season so far, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

James Wharton has been one of the most consistent batter for Yorkshire thus far.In the last five matches he has scored 37, 26, 6, 88 and 33which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire

2.03
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Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have had an edge in this venue.The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect a sunny day in Manchester with minimal chance of any disruption during the game.The Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, James Anderson, Matthew Hurst, Michael Jones, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells

Batter

Keaton Jennings

Batter

Philip Salt

Batter

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Chris Green

All-rounder

Jack Blatherwick

All-rounder

Ashton Turner

All-rounder

Saqib Mahmood

Bowler

Luke Wood

Bowler

James Anderson

Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and are currently second on the table.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth

Batter

Dawid Malan

Batter

William Luxton

Batter

James Wharton

All-rounder

Harry Duke

Wicket-keeper

Will Sutherland

All-rounder

Matthew Revis

All-rounder

Dominic Bess

All-rounder

Matt Milnes

Bowler

Jafer Chohan

Bowler

William ORourke

Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have struggled so far as they have one win in the last five matches and they are currently eighth on the table.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Lancashire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire 19-15. Both teams went head to head last season and Yorkshire won the game.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 19

Yorkshire: 15

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Lancashire and Yorkshire head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Lancashire struggled in the last game against Warwickshire regardless they are well in-course to make the playoffs once again this season. So far Lancashire have seven wins in ten matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Yorkshire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have three wins in ten matches and are currently eighth on the table. Yorkshire are 12 points shy of the playoffs spot which means they need a near perfect run in the remaining game to stay in contention of making the playoffs this season.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Yorkshire openers have struggled thus far and they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matcheswhich makes us believe Lancashire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire

T20

Emirates Old Trafford, null

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Lancashire

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Lancashire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings did not have a good game in the last outing as he scored a duck against Warwickshire.With 323 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Lancashireso far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan has struggled in the last few games regardless we are going to back him once again ashe has been outstanding once again this season and with 335 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Luke Wood has had a solid campaign thus far.In the last two matches against Derbyshire and Warwickshire, Wood has bagged five wicketsand with 12 wickets so far, he has made an impact this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

William ORourke to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

William ORourke has been the standout bowler for Yorkshire this season.He struggled in the last game but with 15 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Lancashire

Lancashire lost the last game against Warwickshire but have won four of the last five matches. On the other hand Yorkshire have one win in the last five matches which is why the bookmakers have sided with Lancashire and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Lancashire to win - 1.57 (PariMatch)
  • Yorkshire to win - 2.31 (PariMatch)
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