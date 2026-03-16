Facts: With 413 runs, Rishi Patel was the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in the last campaign.

With 336 runs, Wayne Madsen was the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in the last campaign.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they lost two of the first three games. Leicestershire missed the playoffs last season and would be hoping for a better showing this term. They ended the campaign with just two wins in seven matches and were fifth on the table.

Derbyshire struggled in the first half of the campaign but had a strong finish to the campaign as they had two defeats in the last six matches but it was not enough as Derbyshire missed the playoffs by a single point. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 58%

Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 172 runs with an average of 15.63 which showcases his struggle. We believe Budinger will score low in the upcoming game.

Samit Patel had a decent campaign last season as he scored 238 runs last term. Patel was exceptional in the two games against Leicestershire as he scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Shan Masood, Soloman Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Logan van Beek, Louis Kimber, Tom Scriven, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb, Alex Green, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed Batter Peter Handscomb All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Louis Kimber Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Matt Salisbury Bowler Sam Wood Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire ended the group stages with six wins in 14 matches last season and ended up fifth on the table.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald, Caleb Jewell, David Lloyd, Harry Came, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Nick Potts, Patrick Brown, Zak Chappell

Predicted Playing XI

Luis Reece Batter David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Alex Thomson All-rounder Ross Whiteley All-rounder Mitchell Wagstaff All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire struggled for consistency last season as they ended up seventh on the table. They ended the campaign with one win in the last four games.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Leicestershire have been a better team in this fixture against Derbyshire 19-18. Both sides went head to head last season and on both occasions Derbyshire won the game.

Head to Head

Leicestershire: 19

Derbyshire: 18

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Leicestershire and Derbyshire head into this campaign after both sides struggled in the group stages last season. Both sides had similar campaigns last season as both teams had six wins in 14 matches and they ended up outside the top four. Both teams went head to head twice last season and Derbyshire dominated both games last season. In the first game Derbyshire managed to chase down the target and won the game with six wickets to spare and in the second game Derbyshire conceded 184 runs and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact on both occasions Derbyshire had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 Grace Road, Leicester., null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Rishi Patel had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the stand out batter for his side. Patel scored 413 runs with an average of 31.76 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Derbyshire struggled in the batting department last season, Wayne Madsen had a solid campaign as with 336 runs, Madsen was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Josh Hull heads into this campaign after a permission season last year as he was one of the top bowlers for Leicestershire and ended up with 18 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Patrick Brown to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Patrick Brown had a stunning campaign last year as he was one of the most consistent bowlers and with 22 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.