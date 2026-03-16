Facts: With 413 runs, Rishi Patel was the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in the last campaign.

With 322 runs, Graham Clark was the leading run scorer for Durham in the last season.

Leicestershire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Leicestershire did not have a great campaign last season as they struggled for consistency and eventually missed the playoffs. They have had a positive start to the campaign this season as Leicestershire have won two of the first three matches and are third on the table. In the last game they defeated Lancashire by five wickets.

Durham had a solid campaign last season as unlike their opponents, they made the playoffs last season. Durham got off to a great start this season as they beat Warwickshire but in the last game they fell short against Lancashire as they lost the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 55%

Durham’ chances of winning - 45%

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Leicestershire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 172 runs with an average of 15.6. He was excellent in the opening game but has struggled in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Colin Ackermann only played nine games last season and he scored 219 runs with an average of 27.37. He has struggled in both games thus far which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Durham 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire missed the playoffs last season but this year they have been decent so far with two wins in the first three matches.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), James Neesham, Will Rhodes, Kasey Aldridge, Zakary Foulkes, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, James Minto, George Drissell

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes Batter James Neesham All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham struggled in the second half of the campaign last season but still made the playoffs. They have one win and one loss in the first two matches.

Leicestershire vs Durham Head to Head

Durham hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Leicestershire 20-18. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Leicestershire: 18

Durham: 20

Leicestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Leicestershire and Durham head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns last season. Durham were a far better side last season as they made the playoffs. They were consistent in the group stages last term. This year they got off to a great start as they beat Warwickshire in the opening game but in the last match they lost against Lancashire and would be hoping for a positive response in this game. On the other hand, Leicestershire missed the playoffs by a single point last season. They have been solid so far in this campaign as they have two wins in three matches and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Leicestershire have conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Durham will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Leicestershire vs Durham Top Batters

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Rishi Patel has had an underwhelming start to the campaign thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as with 413 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter

Graham Clark struggled in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he was brilliant in the opening game and last season he was the stand out player for Durham which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek has had an excellent start to the campaign even though he struggled in the last game. With five wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler

Ben Raine bowled well in the last game against Lancashire even though he bagged just one wicket. Last season he bagged 21 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.