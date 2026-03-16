Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction
LEI
40%
Chance of Winning
NOR
60%
T20
Grace Road
Facts:
- With 289 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.
- With 250 runs, Ravi Bopara is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning
Leicestershire got off to a great start this season as they won three of the first four games but since thenLeicestershire have two wins in the last six matches and have dropped down to fifth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Nottinghamshire and they lost the game by one wicket.
Northamptonshire were phenomenal at the start of the campaign as they won six games in a row but since then their form has taken a nosedive asNorthamptonshire have lost four games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 60%
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Soloman Budinger has been sensational in the second half of the campaign for Leicestershire asin the last four matches Bundinger has scored 49, 30, 22, 51 and 56which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
David Willey was one of the bright sparks early on in the season but he has struggled in the second half of the season.In the last three games Willey has scored 20, 6 and 13which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have bowled first have dominated games at this venue this season. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather during the game in Leicester withchances of rain to be extremely low. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Leicestershire News & Player List
Leicestershire Player List
Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Soloman Budinger
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lewis Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Trevaskis
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Samuel Wood
|
Bowler
|
Matt Salisbury
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fifth on the table.
Northamptonshire News & Player List
Northamptonshire Player List
Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Justin Broad
|
Batter
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bopara
|
All-rounder
|
George Scrimshaw
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Liam Guthrie
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire have lost four games on the bounce and with six wins in ten matches they are currently third on the table.
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head
Northamptonshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Leicestershire 12-08. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Northamptonshire won the game.
Head to Head
Leicestershire: 08
Northamptonshire: 12
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire
Leicestershire and Northamptonshire go head to head after both sides have struggled in the second half of the campaign but since they were dominant in the first half of the campaign, both sides are in the mix to make the playoffs this season which makes this a potential eight pointer for both sides.Northamptonshire have lost four games on the bounce and in those games they have managed an opening stand of 34, 15, 11 and 21 and in two of the last four matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand,Leicestershire openers have been more consistent in the last few games as they have managed an opening stand of 25, 38 and 114 and in each of the last two matches they have had a better opening partnershipwhich makes us believe Leicestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire
T20
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters
Soloman Budinger to be Leicestershire’ top batter
Soloman Budinger heads into this game after back to back half centuries against Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter
Ravi Bopara struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him as he has been consistent andwith 250 runs he is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler
Logan van Beek continued his excellent form ashe bagged three wickets against Nottinghamshire in the last outing. With 17 wickets he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler
Ben Sanderson has been the standout bowler for Northamptonshire this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with24 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northamptonshire
- Leicestershire to win - 2.15 (PariMatch)
- Northamptonshire to win - 1.66 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments