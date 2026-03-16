Facts: With 289 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

With 250 runs, Ravi Bopara is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire got off to a great start this season as they won three of the first four games but since thenLeicestershire have two wins in the last six matches and have dropped down to fifth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Nottinghamshire and they lost the game by one wicket.

Northamptonshire were phenomenal at the start of the campaign as they won six games in a row but since then their form has taken a nosedive asNorthamptonshire have lost four games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 40%

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 60%

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Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soloman Budinger has been sensational in the second half of the campaign for Leicestershire asin the last four matches Bundinger has scored 49, 30, 22, 51 and 56which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

David Willey was one of the bright sparks early on in the season but he has struggled in the second half of the season.In the last three games Willey has scored 20, 6 and 13which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have dominated games at this venue this season. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game in Leicester withchances of rain to be extremely low. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fifth on the table.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have lost four games on the bounce and with six wins in ten matches they are currently third on the table.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Northamptonshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Leicestershire 12-08. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Northamptonshire won the game.

Head to Head

Leicestershire: 08

Northamptonshire: 12

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Leicestershire and Northamptonshire go head to head after both sides have struggled in the second half of the campaign but since they were dominant in the first half of the campaign, both sides are in the mix to make the playoffs this season which makes this a potential eight pointer for both sides.Northamptonshire have lost four games on the bounce and in those games they have managed an opening stand of 34, 15, 11 and 21 and in two of the last four matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand,Leicestershire openers have been more consistent in the last few games as they have managed an opening stand of 25, 38 and 114 and in each of the last two matches they have had a better opening partnershipwhich makes us believe Leicestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Soloman Budinger to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Soloman Budinger heads into this game after back to back half centuries against Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him as he has been consistent andwith 250 runs he is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek continued his excellent form ashe bagged three wickets against Nottinghamshire in the last outing. With 17 wickets he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson has been the standout bowler for Northamptonshire this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with24 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.