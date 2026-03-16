Facts: With 160 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

With 241 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire this season.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire got off to a great start this season as they won three of the first four matches but since they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Worcestershire and managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.

Nottinghamshire had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again they have lacked consistency so far in this campaign. In the last game they registered an impressive win against Warwickshire and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Nottinghamshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 42%

Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 58%

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 172 runs with an average of 15.6. Budinger had a slow start to the campaign but in the last two games he has scored 49 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lyndon James has had an underwhelming thus far. Last season was a struggle for James and once again he has struggled to make an impact. In the last game he scored 50 regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last five of the six games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire got off to a great start with three wins in four matches but since then they have lost two defeats in the last three matches.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Leicestershire hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Nottinghamshire 18-17. Both sides went head to head last year and Leicestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Leicestershire: 18

Nottinghamshire: 17

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire headed into this campaign after both sides registered crucial wins in the last outing. Leicestershire went head to head against Worcestershire in the last outing and they chased a sub-par score and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. This was their fourth win of the season and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand Nottinghamshire went head to head against Warwickshire in the last game and against all odds they won the tie with six wickets to spare. This was their first win in the last four matches and they are currently sixth on the table. In two of the last three games, Nottinghamshire have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Leicestershire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Louis Kimber to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Louis Kimber was solid once again in the last outing as he remained unbeaten and took his team over the line. He has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke has had an incredible season so far this term. In the last game he scored 30 off 18 balls and with 241 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the best player for Leicestershire this season and is also the leading wicket taker for his side so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Patterson-White to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Liam Patterson-White was brilliant in the last game against Warwickshire as he bagged three wickets in the game. So far this season he has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.