Facts: With 130 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

With 204 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire this season.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire got off to a great start this season as they won three of the first four matches but have stuttered since as they have lost back to back games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Derbyshire and failed to show up as they lost the game by seven wickets.

Worcestershire had an underwhelming season last year and once again have struggled to make a mark this season as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they lost against Lancashire. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 55%

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 45%

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Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 172 runs with an average of 15.6. Budinger continued to struggle this season but in the last game he scored 49 off 24 balls regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season as he scored 290 runs. He has been brilliant so far this season and has scored 204 runs with an average of 40.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire got off to a great start with three wins in four matches but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently sixth on the table.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have struggled this season as they have two wins in five matches and are eighth on the table.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Leicestershire hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Worcestershire 9-8. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Leicestershire: 09

Worcestershire: 08

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Leicestershire and Worcestershire headed into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last season. Leicestershire have continued to struggle for consistency this season as they have three wins in six matches thus far and are currently sixth on the table. They got off to a great start this season as they have three wins in four matches but they head into this game after back to back defeats. On the other hand, Worcestershire have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have two wins in five matches and are currently eighth on the table. Both teams would be hoping to turn things around when they go head to head in this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Worcestershire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Leicestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Louis Kimber to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Louis Kimber struggled to make an impact in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent players for Leicestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Adam Hose has been the standout batter for Worcestershire in this campaign as he has been consistent and with 204 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the best player for Leicestershire this season and is also the leading wicket taker for his side so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jacob Duffy to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy has had a brilliant start to the campaign thus far. He struggled in the last game but remains the standout bowler in this campaign for his side as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game