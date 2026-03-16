Facts: With 344 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

With 359 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire head into this game after their last game against Durham was called off due to rain.They have struggled in the second half of the campaign as Leicestershire have one win in the last five matches and are currently sixth on the table. They need a win to have a chance of making the playoffs this season.

Yorkshire have struggled to make an impact this season. They went head to head against Lancashire in the last game and lost the tie by 21 runs.Yorkshire have managed just four wins and have been knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 55%

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 45%

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Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soloman Budinger struggled in the last game as he scored 15 against Worcestershire but that doesn’t change the facthe has been brilliant in the second half of the season and has scored 51, 56, 40 and 15 in the last four matches, he will score well in the upcoming game.

William Luxton has been brilliant this season as he has been consistent and so farhe has scored 329 runs with an average of 27.41. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Yorkshire 1.66 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture.The last five matches have been won by the team that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Leicester during the game with minimum chances of any disruption.Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have lost three of the last four matches and are currently sixth on the table. The last game against Durham was called off due to rain.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Abdullah Shafique, Will Sutherland, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Jafer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Daniel Moriarty, Matthew Revis, William ORourke, Jack White, Benjamin Cliff, Yash Vagadia, Noah Kelly, Alexander Wade

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Abdullah Shafique All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just four wins and have been knocked out this term.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Leicestershire have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Yorkshire 18-13. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Yorkshire won the game.

Head to Head

Leicestershire: 10

Yorkshire: 13

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Leicestershire and Yorkshire go head to head after what has been a difficult campaign for both teams thus far. Once again this season Yorkshire failed to show up in the group stages this term and have been knocked out of the group stages. They only managed four wins this season and are eighth on the table. On the other hand, even with all the struggles, Leicestershire have an outside chance of making the playoffs this season. They need a win in the final game of the season to stay in contention of making the playoffs this term.Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Yorkshire won the game by 106 runs, they also had a better opening partnership on the daywhich makes us believe Yorkshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Soloman Budinger to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Soloman Budinger has been incredible thus far. He struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him aswith 344 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Leicestershirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign for Yorkshire.With 359 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Yorkshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek did not have a great outing in the last game as Leicestershire lost the game. He has been sensational so far andwith 19 wickets, he is the leading wicket takerfor his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dominic Bess to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

Dominic Bess did not have a great game in the last outing but he has been solid so far.Bess has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Yorkshire this seasonwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.