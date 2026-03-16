Facts: Jordan Cox has scored 262 runs in 10 matches, averaging 52.40 against Middlesex.

Tom Helm has picked up 47 wickets in 32 T20 Blast matches played at Lord’s, London.

Middlesex vs Essex Chance of Winning

Middlesex head into this contest on the back of a tied match against the Hampshire Hawks, a rain-affected game that was reduced to six overs per side. Hampshire, batting first, scored 63/1 before rain interrupted play. The revised target for Middlesex was 76 runs, but they managed to score 75 runs. Max Holden top-scored with 38 runs off 18 balls, while Kane Williamson contributed 23 runs off 13 balls.

Essex's last match against Sussex ended in a no result due to rain. Prior to that, they suffered a 40-run loss against Glamorgan in a high-scoring encounter. Bowling first, Essex conceded 220 runs and were subsequently bowled out for 180 runs in 19.5 overs. Luc Benkenstein played a lone hand with 62 runs, while Jordan Cox played a breezy cameo of 31 runs off 16 balls. With the ball, Mohammad Amir and Matthew Critchley each picked up two wickets.

Middlesex are the in-form team heading into this contest, possessing better recent form than Essex. However, they have a poor home record this season, having lost one match and seen the other end in a no result. Essex, on the other hand, have historically dominated against Middlesex at Lord's, winning 10 of the 17 contests played. Therefore, it promises to be an even contest, slightly favouring the home team, Middlesex.

Middlesex Chance of Winning: 54%

Essex Chance of Winning: 46%

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Middlesex vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Geddes has been in excellent form, amassing 171 runs in 6 matches at an impressive average of 57 and a striking strike rate of 183.87. He is currently Middlesex's in-form batter, consistently contributing runs from the middle order. His valuable cameo of 10 runs off just 5 balls was instrumental in helping Middlesex tie their match against Hampshire. Furthermore, Geddes has scored 51 runs in the two matches he has played at Lord's this season. Given his current rich vein of form, we predict Geddes to score over 20 runs against Essex.

Jordan Cox, has also enjoyed a good time with the bat, accumulating 113 runs in just 2 matches. In his last outing, he played a quickfire knock of 31 runs off 16 balls. With his team having lost four of their last five matches, they are in desperate need of a victory. Cox is expected to lead from the front and play a match-winning innings at a venue where he has a strong record, having scored 83 runs in 5 matches at an average of 41.50. We predict Cox to score over 25 runs in this fixture.

Middlesex vs Essex Toss Prediction

In the 98 T20 Blast matches played at Lord's, London, the team batting first has won 60 matches, while the team batting second has secured 34 victories. It is a high-scoring venue, and as the game progresses, it becomes harder for the batters to score runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Thursday, June 19th, London will experience mostly sunny conditions. The temperature will be around 18°C, with a 0% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be high at 75%, and winds will blow at approximately 5 km/h.

Middlesex News & Players List

Middlesex Players List

Kane Williamson, Max Holden, Ben Geddes, Stephen Eskinazi(c), Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies(w), Luke Hollman, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell, Joe Cracknell, Joshua De Caires, Naavya Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Kane Williamson Batter Max Holden Batter Ben Geddes Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Zafar Gohar All-rounder Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex tied their last match against the Hampshire Hawks. In their last five matches, Middlesex has won one, lost two, and had one match end in a no-result. Against Essex, in their last five encounters, Middlesex has won two and lost three matches. However, Middlesex did defeat Essex by six wickets earlier in the season.

Essex News & Players List

Essex Players List

Michael-Kyle Pepper, Dean Elgar, Jordan Cox(w), Paul Walter, Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Allison, Matthew Critchley, Simon Harmer(c), Mohammad Amir, Noah Thain, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington, Shane Snater, Robin Das

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jordan Cox © Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Simon Harmer © All-rounder Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex's last match against the Sussex Sharks was unfortunately washed out due to rain. Essex hasn't had a particularly good run recently, having lost four of their last five matches. However, they boast a reasonably good record against Middlesex, having won three of their last five encounters. It's worth noting, though, that Essex did lose to Middlesex by six wickets earlier in the season.

Middlesex vs Essex Head to Head Record

Across 39 matches played in the Vitality T20 Blast, Essex has historically held the upper hand against Middlesex. Essex has secured 21 victories, while Middlesex has won 17 matches. The remaining 1 encounter ended in no result.

Matches played – 39

Middlesex Won – 17

Essex Won – 21

No Result – 1

Middlesex vs Essex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have the best opening partnership than Essex @ 1.90 (1XBET)

Middlesex openers have, on average, scored 61 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches. They possess two experienced players in the form of Kane Williamson and Stephen Eskinazi opening the innings, both of whom are in good form. In contrast, the average score for the first wicket of Essex openers in their last three matches is a mere 28 runs per match; they have only managed one 30-plus run partnership this season.

Middlesex vs Essex Top Batter

Kane Williamson to be the top batter for Middlesex

Kane Williamson scored 23 runs off 13 balls in the last match against Hampshire. So far this season, Williamson has accumulated 121 runs in 5 innings, averaging 30.25 and striking at 132. He had a somewhat poor start to his campaign, but in the last three matches, Williamson has found some form. The big knock that Williamson is due for might well come in this match, especially as his team also needs a win to get back on track. We back Williamson to perform well in this fixture and be the top batter for Middlesex.

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Jordan Cox to be the top batter for Essex

Jordan Cox has been in excellent form this season, accumulating 113 runs in two matches with scores of 31 and 82. He has top-scored once and is heading into the match against Middlesex in superb touch. Against Middlesex, he boasts an impressive record, having scored 262 runs in 10 matches at an average of 52.40. At Lord's, Cox has scored 83 runs in five matches. Given his current form, we back Cox to be the top batter for Essex.

Middlesex vs Essex Top Bowler

Tom Helm to be the top bowler for Middlesex

With 10 wickets in 6 matches, Tom Helm is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex this season. The last time he played against Essex, he picked up a four-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 4/32 earlier in the season. At Lord's, in 32 T20 Blast matches, Helm has 47 wickets to his tally. We back him to continue his wicket-taking form and be the top bowler for Middlesex in this fixture.

Paul Walter to be the top bowler for Essex

The tall left-arm seamer has picked up six wickets in six matches and is Essex's leading wicket-taker. He has had a mixed season with the ball. The last time Walter played against Middlesex earlier in the season, he finished with figures of 2/34 and was the top bowler for his side. He can be highly effective on good batting surfaces where he gets extra bounce, which can unsettle the batters. As he bowls in the death overs, he has more chances of taking wickets.