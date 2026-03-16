Across his T20 career, Northeast has amassed 4007 runs at an average of 30.58, including 29 fifty-plus scores

Luke Hollman picked 23 wickets at an average of 12.56 at a strike rate of less than 10

Mason Crane had a really good 2024 season, picking 19 wickets for Glamorgan at an average of 18.84

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Middlesex endured a dismal T20 Blast campaign in 2024, managing just three wins from 14 South Group matches. Apart from flashes of promise from Martin Andersson and Luke Hollman, the rest of the squad underperformed, leading to a second-last finish on the table.

Glamorgan fared slightly better, notching up six wins in as many games. The batting duo of Kiran Carlson and Sam Northeast provided consistency at the top, while Dan Douthwaite and Mason Crane contributed effectively with the ball. However, if Glamorgan are to mount a serious challenge this season, they’ll need a more cohesive effort across both departments.

MID’s chance of winning is 45%

GLA’s chance of winning is 55%

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Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Bet on Kane Williamson. The former New Zealand skipper has been a standout addition for Middlesex, and he would want to make a statement for them. Also, Ryan Higgins is an interesting pick, as an all-rounder, to make things count for the punters. Luke Hollman would want to continue from where he had left off last season, contributing immensely to the Glamorgan set-up.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan opening partnership to be over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Sam Northeast to score over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The Merchant Taylors School Ground in Northwood has hosted four T20 matches to date, with the batting first teams winning three games. The average first innings score at the venue is 194, whereas the average first innings winning score is 206.

Weather Report

It is going to be sunny and clear day in Northwood for the clash between Middlesex and Glamorgan. According to BBC Weather, the evening will be dry and plenty of clear spells, with just a few areas of patchy cloud around.

Middlesex Player List

Aaryan Sawant, Ben Geddes, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c) Batter Kane Williamson Batter Ben Geddes Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Jack Davies (wk) Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex narrowly avoided the wooden spoon in the South Group last season and have already begun their 2025 campaign with a loss to Sussex. From a form perspective, things haven't looked promising, and they'll be eager to turn the tide early in the tournament to avoid another disappointing run.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson, Dan Douthwaite, Edward Byrom, Zain Ul-Hassan, Jamie Mcllroy, Tom Bevan, Alex Horton, Andrew Gorvin, Callum Nicholls, Ben Kellaway, Will Smale, Ben Morris, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Henry Hurle, Tom Norton, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Timm van der Gugten, Billy Root, Mason Crane, Hayden Kerr

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson Batter Edward Byrom Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Sam Northeast Batter Colin Ingram Batter Alex Horton Batter Thomas Bevan All-rounder Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder JP McIlroy Bowler Mason Crane Bowler T van der Gugten Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

The upcoming clash against Middlesex will mark Glamorgan’s first outing of the 2025 T20 Blast season. In the previous edition, they registered six wins from 14 matches, finishing mid-table in the South Group standings.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Head-To-Head

Middlesex and Glamorgan have faced off 18 times in T20 Blast history, with Glamorgan holding a dominant record of 12 wins. However, in their most recent clash in July 2024, it was Middlesex who came out on top, securing a six-wicket victory.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Middlesex opening partnership over 22.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

With skipper Stephen Eskinazi and Kane Williamson opening the batting for Middlesex, you can rest assured that Middlesex are in good hands to deliver. In 2025, Williamson has a T20 average of 41.17, whereas Stephen Eskinazi averages 32 as an opener. That tells you why Middlesex hopes them to deliver big-time in the tournament. Bet on them as they make you rich in the upcoming clash.

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Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Kane Williamson to be Middlesex’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kane Williamson stands tall as one of the all-time greats in T20 cricket, with 6689 runs at an average of 31.85 and 48 fifty-plus scores to his name. In 2025, he has averaged over 40 with a balls-per-dismissal rate of 34.7. Trust him to anchor and accelerate when it matters most.

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sam Northeast remains one of the most dependable batters in England's domestic circuit, and his T20 track record speaks volumes. Though he featured in just seven matches for Glamorgan last season, he still averaged over 40. Across his T20 career, Northeast has amassed 4007 runs at an average of 30.58, including 29 fifty-plus scores, highlighting both his consistency and experience in the format.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Luke Hollman was in some form last year. In the T20 Blast, not only was he Middlesex’s best bowler by some distance, but he was also one of the best bowlers in the entire tournament. The 25-year-old sensation picked 23 wickets at an average of 12.56 at a strike rate of less than 10. That was some performance to be proud of.

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Mason Crane had a really good 2024 season, picking 19 wickets for Glamorgan at an average of 18.84 and a terrific economy rate of 8.52. A spinner of traditional mould, Crane has 118 wickets in his T20 career, which he has grabbed at an average of 23.43. Trust him to do well against Middlesex.