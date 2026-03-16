- Across his T20 career, Northeast has amassed 4007 runs at an average of 30.58, including 29 fifty-plus scores
- Luke Hollman picked 23 wickets at an average of 12.56 at a strike rate of less than 10
- Mason Crane had a really good 2024 season, picking 19 wickets for Glamorgan at an average of 18.84
Middlesex vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning
Middlesex endured a dismal T20 Blast campaign in 2024, managing just three wins from 14 South Group matches. Apart from flashes of promise from Martin Andersson and Luke Hollman, the rest of the squad underperformed, leading to a second-last finish on the table.
Glamorgan fared slightly better, notching up six wins in as many games. The batting duo of Kiran Carlson and Sam Northeast provided consistency at the top, while Dan Douthwaite and Mason Crane contributed effectively with the ball. However, if Glamorgan are to mount a serious challenge this season, they’ll need a more cohesive effort across both departments.
- MID’s chance of winning is 45%
- GLA’s chance of winning is 55%
Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips
Bet on Kane Williamson. The former New Zealand skipper has been a standout addition for Middlesex, and he would want to make a statement for them. Also, Ryan Higgins is an interesting pick, as an all-rounder, to make things count for the punters. Luke Hollman would want to continue from where he had left off last season, contributing immensely to the Glamorgan set-up.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Glamorgan opening partnership to be over 18.5
Sam Northeast to score over 22.5
Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction
The Merchant Taylors School Ground in Northwood has hosted four T20 matches to date, with the batting first teams winning three games. The average first innings score at the venue is 194, whereas the average first innings winning score is 206.
Weather Report
It is going to be sunny and clear day in Northwood for the clash between Middlesex and Glamorgan. According to BBC Weather, the evening will be dry and plenty of clear spells, with just a few areas of patchy cloud around.
Middlesex Player List
Aaryan Sawant, Ben Geddes, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar
Predicted Playing XI
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Stephen Eskinazi (c)
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Batter
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Kane Williamson
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Batter
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Ben Geddes
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Batter
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Leus du Plooy
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Batter
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Jack Davies (wk)
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Wicket-keeper
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Luke Hollman
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All-rounder
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Ryan Higgins
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All-rounder
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Zafar Gohar
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Bowler
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Henry Brookes
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Bowler
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Tom Helm
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Bowler
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Noah Cornwell
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Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex narrowly avoided the wooden spoon in the South Group last season and have already begun their 2025 campaign with a loss to Sussex. From a form perspective, things haven't looked promising, and they'll be eager to turn the tide early in the tournament to avoid another disappointing run.
Glamorgan Player List
Kiran Carlson, Dan Douthwaite, Edward Byrom, Zain Ul-Hassan, Jamie Mcllroy, Tom Bevan, Alex Horton, Andrew Gorvin, Callum Nicholls, Ben Kellaway, Will Smale, Ben Morris, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Henry Hurle, Tom Norton, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Timm van der Gugten, Billy Root, Mason Crane, Hayden Kerr
Predicted Playing XI
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Kiran Carlson
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Batter
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Edward Byrom
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Batter
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Chris Cooke
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Wicket-keeper
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Sam Northeast
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Batter
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Colin Ingram
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Batter
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Alex Horton
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Batter
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Thomas Bevan
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All-rounder
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Daniel Douthwaite
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All-rounder
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JP McIlroy
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Bowler
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Mason Crane
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Bowler
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T van der Gugten
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Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
The upcoming clash against Middlesex will mark Glamorgan’s first outing of the 2025 T20 Blast season. In the previous edition, they registered six wins from 14 matches, finishing mid-table in the South Group standings.
Middlesex vs Glamorgan Head-To-Head
Middlesex and Glamorgan have faced off 18 times in T20 Blast history, with Glamorgan holding a dominant record of 12 wins. However, in their most recent clash in July 2024, it was Middlesex who came out on top, securing a six-wicket victory.
Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds
Middlesex opening partnership over 22.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
With skipper Stephen Eskinazi and Kane Williamson opening the batting for Middlesex, you can rest assured that Middlesex are in good hands to deliver. In 2025, Williamson has a T20 average of 41.17, whereas Stephen Eskinazi averages 32 as an opener. That tells you why Middlesex hopes them to deliver big-time in the tournament. Bet on them as they make you rich in the upcoming clash.
Middlesex vs Glamorgan
T20
Merchant Taylors' School Ground, null
Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Batters
Kane Williamson to be Middlesex’s best batter (Parimatch)
Kane Williamson stands tall as one of the all-time greats in T20 cricket, with 6689 runs at an average of 31.85 and 48 fifty-plus scores to his name. In 2025, he has averaged over 40 with a balls-per-dismissal rate of 34.7. Trust him to anchor and accelerate when it matters most.
Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s best batter (Parimatch)
Sam Northeast remains one of the most dependable batters in England's domestic circuit, and his T20 track record speaks volumes. Though he featured in just seven matches for Glamorgan last season, he still averaged over 40. Across his T20 career, Northeast has amassed 4007 runs at an average of 30.58, including 29 fifty-plus scores, highlighting both his consistency and experience in the format.
Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers
Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Luke Hollman was in some form last year. In the T20 Blast, not only was he Middlesex’s best bowler by some distance, but he was also one of the best bowlers in the entire tournament. The 25-year-old sensation picked 23 wickets at an average of 12.56 at a strike rate of less than 10. That was some performance to be proud of.
Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Mason Crane had a really good 2024 season, picking 19 wickets for Glamorgan at an average of 18.84 and a terrific economy rate of 8.52. A spinner of traditional mould, Crane has 118 wickets in his T20 career, which he has grabbed at an average of 23.43. Trust him to do well against Middlesex.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Glamorgan
- Middlesex to Win - 1.90 (Parimatch)
- Glamorgan to Win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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