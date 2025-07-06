Facts: With 245 runs in 8 matches, James Coles is the leading run-scorer for Sussex Sharks.

Daniel Hughes has scored 531 runs in 14 matches at County Ground, Hove.

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks Chance of Winning

The Sussex Sharks are in excellent form, coming off a 34-run victory over Kent in their last match. They posted a strong total of 195/9, thanks to quick innings from Daniel Hughes (48 runs) and Tom Clark (43 runs). Danny Lamb then led the bowling attack with Sussex's first five-wicket haul of the season (5/15), supported by Tymal Mills (3/20).

The Hampshire Hawks, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from a two-wicket loss against Gloucestershire before the County Championship break. In that match, the Hawks only managed 124/9 batting first, with no batter scoring more than 20. However, their bowlers, led by Chris Wood and Benny Howell (two wickets each), fought hard. The Hawks have made a couple of key changes for this game and will be eager to end their five-match winless streak.

Based on recent performance and analysis, the Sussex Sharks are the favorites to win this match, given their strong bowling lineup, whereas Hampshire will miss some firepower in their batting.

Sussex Sharks Chance of Winning: 53%

Hampshire Hawks Chance of Winning: 47%

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

James Coles, an all-rounder who has scored 245 runs in 8 matches this season at an average of 40.83, had an off day in the last game against Kent, only making 13 runs. He's also been good with the ball, taking 6 wickets with an economy of 8.80. At County Ground, Hove, Coles has scored 124 runs in 4 matches this season, averaging 31. Against the Hampshire Hawks, he has scored 104 runs in 3 matches at an average of 34.66 and has also picked up five wickets, including a four-wicket haul. He's a key player for Sussex, and we expect him to perform well, projecting him to score over 21 runs.

Sussex Sharks vs Hamshire Hawks Toss Prediction

At County Ground, Hove, teams batting first have won two of the three completed matches this season, with Sussex winning both of their games when they batted first. Looking at the overall record at Hove, the team batting first has won 47.6% of matches, while the team bowling first has won 46%. Given both teams' success batting first at this venue, we predict the side winning the toss will choose to bat.

Weather Report

The weather at County Ground, Hove on Saturday, July 5th, is expected to be around 19°C with a slight chance of rain during the match hours. The probability of precipitation is 25%, humidity will be around 80%, and strong winds are anticipated to blow at 40 km/hr.

Sussex Sharks News & Players List

Sussex Sharks Players List

Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Alsop, John Simpson(w), Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills(c), Henry Crocombe, George Thomas, Jack Carson, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tom Haines, Danial Ibrahim

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter Tom Clark Batter Jack Carson All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Ollie Robinson All-rounder Tymal Mills © Bowler Henry CCrocombe Bowler

Sussex Sharks Recent Form

The Sussex Sharks are in great form, having won three of their last five matches. They are currently 3rd in the South Group with 22 points, from five wins, two losses, and one no-result match.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Hampshire Hawks News & Players List

Team News

Lhuan dre-Pretorius and Dewlad Brevis left the squad for the Zimbabwe vs South Africa test series and their replacements for this fixture are Jack Edward and Ben Brown.

Hampshire Hawks Players List

James Vince(c), Ben Brown(w), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Edward Jack, Liam Dawson, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Brett Hampton, Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, John Turner, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Brown Wicket-keeper James Vince Batter Toby Albert Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Jack Edward Batter James Fuller All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Hawks Recent Form

The Hampshire Hawks have been struggling recently, losing four of their last five matches, with one ending in a tie. They are currently in sixth place with 14 points, having won three matches and lost four.

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks Head to Head Record

In the Vitality T20 Blast, Sussex Sharks and Hampshire Hawks have played 39 matches. Hampshire Hawks have a slight edge with 19 wins, while Sussex Sharks have won 17, and three matches had no result. At County Ground, Hove, both teams have won 9 matches each out of 18 played.

Matches Played: 39

Sussex Sharks Won: 17

Hampshire Hawks Won: 19

No Result: 3

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks Betting Odds

Sussex Sharks to have best opening partnership than Hampshire Hawks @ 1.96 (Parimatch)

The Sussex Sharks opening pair of Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes average 36.6 runs per match. The Hampshire Hawks openers, on the other hand, have averaged 36.3 runs per match. While Hampshire's new-ball bowlers have conceded an average of 39.6 runs per match, Sussex's new-ball bowlers have been much tighter, conceding only 11.6 runs per match on average. Given that Hampshire will have a new opening pair for this game and Sussex's opening pair is well-settled, we predict the Sussex Sharks openers will perform better and have a stronger opening partnership.

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Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be the Top Batter for Sussex Sharks

Daniel Hughes has scored 171 runs in 8 matches this season, averaging 24.2. He's been a bit out of form lately, but in his last three innings, he's shown signs of a comeback with scores of 48, 7, and 25 runs. He was the top scorer in the last match and looked very fluent, hitting the ball cleanly. He has a great record at County Ground, Hove, where he's scored 531 runs in 14 matches, averaging 44.25. We believe he'll continue his good form from the last match and be Sussex's top batter in this game.

James Vince to be the Top Batter for Hampshire Hawks

Hampshire Hawks captain, James Vince, has scored 193 runs in 8 matches this season, averaging 27.57. He's the second-highest run-scorer for the Hawks, and in his last three matches, he's scored 70 runs, top-scoring once. He has an outstanding record at Hove, where he's scored 1096 runs in 32 matches, averaging 40.59. Against Sussex specifically, he has scored 856 runs in 24 matches at an average of 45.05. He will be crucial to the Hawks' chances of winning this match, and we expect him to be Hampshire's top batter.

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be the Top Bowler for Sussex Sharks

The captain of the Sussex Sharks, was the second-best bowler in the last match against Kent, taking three wickets. He's been very effective this season, with 13 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 19.15 and an economy of 9.70. His record at County Ground, Hove, is exceptional, having taken 98 wickets in 70 matches. We expect Mills to maintain his excellent form and be Sussex's top bowler in this fixture.

Chris Wood to be the Top Bowler for Hampshire Hawks

The tall left-arm pacer, has taken 8 wickets in 8 matches this season, and hasn't quite found his best rhythm with the ball yet. However, at Hove, where conditions can sometimes favor bowlers, Wood will be looking to get back to his usual impressive form. He has a strong record at this venue, with 36 wickets in 30 matches, and against the Sussex Sharks, he has picked up 23 wickets in 21 matches. He typically bowls during the powerplay and death overs, when batters are most likely to attack. We expect him to outshine the other bowlers and take the most wickets for his team in this match.