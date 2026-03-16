Facts: Hampshire captain James Vince is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 309 runs at a strike rate of 146.44

Middlesex opener Stephen Eskinazi is the leading run-scorer from his side in T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 250 runs at a strike rate of 130.89

Middlesex batter Kane Williamson has scored 234 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.42 and a strike rate of 145.34

Middlesex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Hampshire have a better chance of beating Middlesex in their upcoming fixture.The fifth-ranked side has won four and lost five of their 10 matches so far.There is not much to celebrate in the season so far for them, but there were positives for them despite their loss against table-toppers Somerset on Sunday. Hampshire lost just three wickets to post 178, and then stretched the match to the penultimate over of the game.

Middlesex, on the other hand, are the eighth-ranked team in the nine-team South Group points table.They have won just two of their nine matches so far. They will be entering the match against Gloucestershire on the back of two consecutive defeats. Middlesex have been inconsistent as their batting and bowling groups haven't clicked together at all this season. Middlesex were asked to chase down 76 in six overs against Middlesex on June 13, and they ended up scoring 75 for the loss of just one wicket under pressure. Hampshire are also ahead of Middlesex in terms of quality of players. The team has seasoned stars like James Vince, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, and Chris Wood.

Middlesex chances of winning - 38%

Hampshire chances of winning - 62%

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Middlesex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kane Williamson has emerged as one of the top-scorers for Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 234 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.42 and a strike rate of 145.34. Williamson scored 34 runs off 23 balls in his side's last outing against Gloucestershire. The innings consisted of three fours and two sixes.He has scores of 34, 26, 53 and 23 not out in his last four outings,and we believe he can be amongst top run-scorers once again.

Joe Weatherley smashed his second fifty of the season in his last outing against Hampshire on Sunday.The unbeaten 60-run knock off 42 ballsconsisted of one four and as many as five sixes. The 28-year-old has shown good form in the last couple of weeks. He scored 99 and 108 across the two innings for Hampshire 2nd XI in the last week of June. In the T20 Blast 2025, Weatherly has scored 207 runs in 10 matches at an average of 34.50. We expect him to carry forward his good form against Middlesex.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex to have a better first wicket partnership than Hampshire 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex to score over 23.5.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Kane Williamson to score over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

In the last five years, teams winning the toss have opted to bat first 66 percent of the timein the T20 Blast matches at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood. Just one T20 Blast 2025 match has been played so far at the venue. In the match, Middlesex also elected to bat first even though Glamorgan ended up winning by five wickets.

However, we reckon that the team winning the toss at Northwood could opt to field first. There are chances of rain just around the start time of the match, and that could motivate them to put the opposition to bat first.

Weather Report

It's expected to be mostly cloudy in Northwood on Wednesday, July 9. A precipitation level of 30 percent, andrain showers in the afternoon and evening have been predicted. With a humidity level of 66 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 25 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 10 km/h.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Kane Williamson, Max Holden, Ben Geddes, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Joshua Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Joshua De Caires

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (CAP) Batter Kane Williamson Batter Max Holden Batter Ben Gedes Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-roudner Joe Cracknell (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have managed just two wins from their nine matches in the T20 Blast 2025. One match ended in a tie, while one ended without a result due to rain.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Edward Jack, Sonny Baker, Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, John Turner, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Brett Hampton

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince (CAP) Batter Chris Lynn Batter Toby Albert (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Joe Weatherly Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter James Fuller All-roudner Benny Howell Allrounder Liam Dawson Allrounder Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire kicked off their campaign with three wins in a row. However, things went downhill for them from there. They lost four of the next five matches. One match during the period ended in a tie. Overall, they have lost five, and won four of their 10 matches so far in the T20 Blast 2025.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Head to Head

Hampshire are ahead of Middlesexin their head-to-head tally with a lead of nine matches. They haven't lost in any of the last three matches which fetched a result.

Head to Head

Matches: 40

Middlesex Won: 14

Hampshire Won: 23

Tied: 1

NR: 2

Middlesex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to score over 23 runs before fall of 1st wicket @ 1.87 (Pari Match)

Hampshire openers Ali Orr and James Vince could partner only for one run in their last match against Somerset. Orr was dismissed for a duck, but captain Vince went on to score 82 off 57 balls. In Hampshire's second-last match, the opening pair ofChris Lynn and Vince forged an 84-run opening stand. A different opening pair came out to bat in their third-last game. Lhuan-dre Pretorious came out to open with Vince, but the pair managed to post just four runs together on the board. The same pair scored 74 runs together in Hampshire's fourth-last match against Somerset. The duo partnered for 31 runs in the fifth-last game versus Surrey. Despite the changes to the opening pair, Hampshire has done fairly well to score decent runs before the fall of first wicket. Lynn might return for the fixture against Middlesex, and that would further bolster Hampshire's chances to score over 23 runs before the fall of first wicket versus Middlesex.

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Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Batters

Stevie Eskinazi to be Middlesex's top batter

Middlesex captain and openerStevie Eskinazi top-scored for his team with 71 off 41 balls in his side's last outingagainst Gloucestershire. The innings consisted of eight fours and three sixes. The 31-year-old is also the leading run-scorer for his team in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 250 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 130.89.

Chris Lynn to be Hampshire’s top batter

Star Australia opener Chris Lynn made his debut for Hampshire on Saturday, and ended their five-match winless run straightaway. The right-hand batter has scored 51 runs off 27 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. He did not feature in the side's next game against Somerset, but is expected to make a comeback in the eleven against Middlesex. The 35-year-old has played a total of 293 T20 matches and scored 8355 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 143.18.He has hit five hundreds and 55 T20 fifties.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Tom Helm to be Middlesex's top bowler

Tom Helm has emerged as theleading wicket-taker for Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked six wickets in his last three appearances and overall, the pacer has picked 16 wickets in the tournament at an average of 19.25 and an economy rate of 9.19. Helm has an experience of 110 T20 matches in which he has picked 125 wickets.

Scott Currie to be Hampshire's top bowler

As predicted Scott Currieemerged as the leading wicket-taker Hampshire in their last match against Somerset. He picked three wickets for 32 runs in four overs. Currie is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire at the moment. He has picked 15 wickets in ten matches at an average of 18.60, and an economy rate of 8.12. Overall, the 24-year-old, who has also represented England U-19 and senior Scotland team, has picked 70 wickets in 51 T20 matches.