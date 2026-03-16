Facts: With 23 wickets, Luke Hollman was the leading wicket taker for Middlesex in the last campaign.

With 411 runs, Sam Billings was the leading run scorer for Kent in the last campaign.

Middlesex vs Kent Chance of Winning

Middlesex head into this campaign after a dismal season last year as they ended up with just three wins in 14 matches and ended up eighth on the table. It seems as if their troubles have continued this season as they have lost both games thus far. In the last match they lost against Glamorgan by five wickets.

Much like their opponents, Kent struggled to make an impact last season as they lost ten games last season and ended up ninth on the table. This season they went head to head against Gloucestershire in the opening game and they won the tie. As per our calculations, Kent are favourites in the upcoming game.

Middlesex ’ chances of winning - 43%

Kent’ chances of winning - 57%

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Middlesex vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Stephen Eskinazi struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 164 runs with an average of 18.22. In the last game against Glamorgan he scored 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Daniel Bell-Drummond was one of the top run scorers last season for Kent. He was sensational in the opening game of the season as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Middlesex 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Kane Williamson, Ben Geddes, Leus du Plooy, Jack Davies (wk), Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Joshua De Caires, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell, Henry Brookes, Joe Cracknell

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Kane Williamson Batter Ben Geddes Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman All-rounder Joshua De Caires All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up eighth on the table. They have lost both games this season.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Billings (c & wk), Chris Benjamin, Grant Stewart, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Matthew Parkinson, Fred Klaassen, Nathan Gilchrist, George Garrett, Jack Leaning

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Fred Klaassen All-rounder Tom Rogers Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent struggled last season as they ended up ninth on the table. They won the opening game this season against Gloucestershire.

Middlesex vs Kent Head to Head

Kent hold a slight edge in this fixture against Middlesex 18-17. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Middlesex: 17

Kent: 18

Middlesex vs Kent Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Middlesex and Kent headed into this campaign after both teams were arguably the worst teams in the South Group last term. Middlesex started the campaign with three defeats on the bounce and ended up the campaign with just three wins and were knocked out in the group stages. This season once again they have struggled to make an impact as they head into this fixture after back to back defeats and would be hoping to get their first win of the season in this tie. On the other hand Kent ended up ninth on the table last season as they lost four of the last five matches. This year they started the campaign with a win against Gloucestershire as they won the game by four wickets. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Middlesex have lost both matches they have managed to have a better opening stand in both games which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Middlesex vs Kent Top Batters

Kane Williamson to be Middlesex’ top batter

Kane Williamson did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he was the leading run scorer for Middlesex against Glamorgan. We expect him to make a mark which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Billings to be Kent’ top batter

Sam Billings did not have much to do in the opening game as he was unbeaten and Kent won the game. With 411 runs last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Kent Top Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’ top bowler

Luke Hollman has struggled in the first two matches as he has bagged just one wicket. He was sensational last season as he bagged 23 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler

Matt Parkinson did not have a great start to the campaign as he failed to bag a wicket and was expensive in the game. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.