Middlesex vs Kent Match Prediction
MID
43%
Chance of Winning
KEN
57%
T20
Lord's
Facts:
- With 23 wickets, Luke Hollman was the leading wicket taker for Middlesex in the last campaign.
- With 411 runs, Sam Billings was the leading run scorer for Kent in the last campaign.
Middlesex vs Kent Chance of Winning
Middlesex head into this campaign after a dismal season last year as they ended up with just three wins in 14 matches and ended up eighth on the table. It seems as if their troubles have continued this season as they have lost both games thus far. In the last match they lost against Glamorgan by five wickets.
Much like their opponents, Kent struggled to make an impact last season as they lost ten games last season and ended up ninth on the table. This season they went head to head against Gloucestershire in the opening game and they won the tie. As per our calculations, Kent are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Middlesex ’ chances of winning - 43%
- Kent’ chances of winning - 57%
Middlesex vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Stephen Eskinazi struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 164 runs with an average of 18.22. In the last game against Glamorgan he scored 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Daniel Bell-Drummond was one of the top run scorers last season for Kent. He was sensational in the opening game of the season as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Middlesex
Middlesex vs Kent Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Middlesex News & Player List
Middlesex Player List
Stephen Eskinazi (c), Kane Williamson, Ben Geddes, Leus du Plooy, Jack Davies (wk), Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Joshua De Caires, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell, Henry Brookes, Joe Cracknell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Ben Geddes
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Hollman
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua De Caires
|
All-rounder
|
Zafar Gohar
|
Bowler
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Noah Cornwell
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up eighth on the table. They have lost both games this season.
Kent News & Player List
Kent Player List
Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Billings (c & wk), Chris Benjamin, Grant Stewart, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Matthew Parkinson, Fred Klaassen, Nathan Gilchrist, George Garrett, Jack Leaning
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Daniel Bell-Drummond
|
Batter
|
Tawanda Muyeye
|
Batter
|
Joe Denly
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Benjamin
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Stewart
|
All-rounder
|
Fred Klaassen
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Gilchrist
|
Bowler
|
Matt Parkinson
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent struggled last season as they ended up ninth on the table. They won the opening game this season against Gloucestershire.
Middlesex vs Kent Head to Head
Kent hold a slight edge in this fixture against Middlesex 18-17. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Middlesex: 17
Kent: 18
Middlesex vs Kent Betting Odds
Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Kent
Middlesex and Kent headed into this campaign after both teams were arguably the worst teams in the South Group last term. Middlesex started the campaign with three defeats on the bounce and ended up the campaign with just three wins and were knocked out in the group stages. This season once again they have struggled to make an impact as they head into this fixture after back to back defeats and would be hoping to get their first win of the season in this tie. On the other hand Kent ended up ninth on the table last season as they lost four of the last five matches. This year they started the campaign with a win against Gloucestershire as they won the game by four wickets. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Middlesex have lost both matches they have managed to have a better opening stand in both games which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Middlesex vs Kent
T20
Lord's, null
Middlesex vs Kent Top Batters
Kane Williamson to be Middlesex’ top batter
Kane Williamson did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he was the leading run scorer for Middlesex against Glamorgan. We expect him to make a mark which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Billings to be Kent’ top batter
Sam Billings did not have much to do in the opening game as he was unbeaten and Kent won the game. With 411 runs last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Middlesex vs Kent Top Bowlers
Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’ top bowler
Luke Hollman has struggled in the first two matches as he has bagged just one wicket. He was sensational last season as he bagged 23 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matt Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler
Matt Parkinson did not have a great start to the campaign as he failed to bag a wicket and was expensive in the game. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kent
- Middlesex to win - 2.09 (PariMatch)
- Kent to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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