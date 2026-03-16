Facts: With 23 wickets, Luke Hollman was the leading wicket taker for Middlesex last season.

With 596 runs, Daniel Hughes was the leading run scorer for Sussex in the last campaign.

Middlesex vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Middlesex had an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled for consistency in the group stages and only won three of the 14 games and ended up eighth on the table. Middlesex lost four of the first five games last season and would be hoping for a better start in this campaign.

Sussex were one of the best teams in the group stages last season. Sussex won nine matches and ended up second on the table. They crashed out against Gloucestershire in the semifinals as they lost the game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Sussex are favourites in the upcoming game.

Middlesex ’ chances of winning - 31%

Sussex’ chances of winning - 69%

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Middlesex vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Stephen Eskinazi struggled for consistency last season and would be hoping for a better showing this season. He scored 164 runs with an average of 18.22 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tom Alsop was one of the standout batters for Sussex last season as he scored 337 runs with an average of 33.70 which showcases his consistency. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Aaryan Sawant, Ben Geddes, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Ryan Higgins Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Sam Robson Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Joshua De Caires Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex struggled last season as they had just three wins last term and ended up eighth on the table.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, James Hayes, Jayden Seales, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry, Tymal Mills

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Tom Alsop All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Jack Carson Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Brad Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex were sensational in the group stages as they made the playoffs last season and were knocked out in the Semifinals against Gloucestershire.

Middlesex vs Sussex Head to Head

Sussex have dominated this fixture against Middlesex 22-8. Both sides went head to head last season and Sussex won the game.

Head to Head

Middlesex: 08

Sussex: 22

Middlesex vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex and Sussex head into this series after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Middlesex struggled to find the footing in the last campaign as they only managed to bag three wins in the group stages and were knocked out in the group stage. They would be hoping for a better showing this season. On the other hand Sussex were sensational in the group stages as they were dominant with the bat and ended up with nine wins in 14 games and ended up second on the table. They were eventually knocked out by Gloucestershire in the Semifinals. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Sussex dominated the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Sussex will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Middlesex vs Sussex Top Batters

Jack Davies to be Middlesex’ top batter

Middlesex struggled in the batting department last season. Jack Davies had a decent campaign last season as he scored 214 runs and was one of the leading run scorers last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’ top batter

Daniel Hughes had a stunning campaign last season as he was the standout batter for Sussex who made the playoffs. Hughes scored 596 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’ top bowler

Luke Hollman was sensational last season as he was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign last term. Hollman bagged 23 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’ top bowler

Tymal Mills struggled in the semifinals last year but that doesn’t change the fact he was sensational last season as he bagged 24 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.