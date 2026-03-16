Facts: Northamptonshire’s Ben Sanderson is the leading wicket-taker of the Vitality Blast Men with 24 wickets in 11 innings so far.

Wayne Madsen is Derbyshire’s top run scorer at the moment with 343 runs in 11 innings.

Northamptonshire have a 3-2 scoreline against Derbyshire in their last five head-to-head games.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire’s winning streak has lasted four matchesand their encounter with Leicestershire last time out was no exception. The former put on a competitive stand while batting first, having scored 171 runs. The top order were the major contributors with Ravi Bopara’s 53 being the standout performance. Leicestershire, though, managed to find no challenge in chasing down the total and ended up completing it with six wickets still in hand.

Derbyshire were also on the receiving end of a thrashing as they went up against Worcestershire where the latter batted first and posted 174 runs on the board. The chase was not particularly daunting and Derbyshire came close as they scored 162 runs in response; Wayne Madsen was the only praiseworthy contributor as he notched up an unbeaten 77 but the others were not nearly close, andtheir inability to show up for the team resulted in a 12-run defeat.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 64%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 36%

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Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

Northamptonshire have tested out various opening combinations this season and even though they have had their share of highs and lows, the bookmakers are confident they will pull a strong performance out of the bag. In the last five matches,Tim Robinson, David Willey, Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke have secured totals of 0, 21, 11, 15 and 34 runs. Despite their form, they are expected to excel against Derbyshire’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Highest Individual Score to be Over 59.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Derbyshire Highest Individual Score to be Under 56.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton has had a 3-3 record for those batting and fielding firstthis season, and the toss winners’ votes were also split equally for those wanting to bat and field first. However, the average first innings stand of 159 is not easy to defend which will make chasing the top option for the upcoming match.

Weather Report

There isno chance of precipitation at Northamptonand sunny conditions are expected to prevail with the temperature reaching 31 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Aadi Sharma, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Calvin Harrison, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Robinson, Lloyd Pope.

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter David Willey (C) All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Justin Broad All-rounder George Bartlett Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Luke Procter All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire’s bowling performance was off the mark in the last match but with Ben Sanderson and George Scrimshaw at the height of their form, they are expected to come good in the next game.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), Caleb Jewell, David Lloyd, Harry Came, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Allah Mohammad, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Zak Chappell, AM Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Caleb Jewell Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thomson All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire are struggling in all aspects of the game as they have just three wins in the bag so far, and they are not in a position to give their rivals a tough fight.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire have a slight lead over Derbyshire in their head-to-head tally with a 10-9 scoreline.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Northamptonshire - 10

Derbyshire - 9

Abandoned - 4

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Aneurin Donald and Caleb Jewell have been the mainstay openers for Derbyshire but their performances have been highly inconsistent which puts the team in a precarious position. In the three matches prior to this fixture, they added 1, 115 and 0 runs to the first wicket. Although their rivals, Northamptonshire, have not been significantly better in this regard,Tim Robinson and David Willey are a tad more stable with scores of 0, 21 and 11 runsin the last three games. The bookmakers expect Northamptonshire’s first partnership to trump that of Derbyshire in the upcoming game.

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Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Ravi Bopara scored his second half-century of the season during the previous matchagainst Leicestershire, having notched up 53 runs. He stands as Northamptonshire’s leading batter with 303 runs in 11 innings. He also has an average of 43.28 which is among the best in the team, making him the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

In the previous encounter with Worcestershire,Wayne Madsen emerged as the top scorer with his second half-centuryof the season as he posted an unbeaten 77 runs on the board. He leads Derbyshire’s run charts overall with 343 runs in 11 innings and an average of 38.11. He is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson went wicketless in the last match versus Leicestershire butremains unchallenged at the top with 24 wickets in 11 inningswhich includes a fifer. He has been incredibly consistent for the team and he has a stellar average of 12.87 which gives him an upper hand in the next match.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell has taken part in fewer innings than the others butstands among the top bowlers with ten wickets in six inningsso far. He was Derbyshire’s leading wicket-taker against Worcestershire as he delivered four overs, bowled a maiden, captured three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 6.50. Averaging at 22.20 this season, the best of the team, he is the top pick against Northamptonshire.