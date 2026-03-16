Facts: With 204 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

With 138 runs, Oliver Robinson is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign. Last season they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs. Northamptonshire have a 100% record so far in this tournament and with six wins in six games they are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Warwickshire by ten runs.

Durham head into this game after a must win against Derbyshire. Durham scored 168 runs in the first innings and eventually won the game by 16 runs. So far this season they have two wins in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 62%

Durham’ chances of winning - 38%

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Northamptonshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Willey has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 204 runs and is one of the leading run scorers thus far. In the last game Willey scored 34 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Colin Ackermann has struggled for consistency so far in this campaign. Even though he scored 33 in the last match, this season has been a struggle for Ackermann which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Northamptonshire 1.93 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have six wins in six games and are currently at the top of the table.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge Batter James Neesham All-rounder Will Rhodes Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign as they have two wins in four games and are fifth on the table.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Head to Head

Northamptonshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Durham 13-10. Both sides squared off twice last year and Northamptonshire won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 13

Durham: 10

Northamptonshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Northamptonshire and Durham headed into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Northamptonshire have been the best team in this tournament so far as they are the only unbeaten side in the North Group and with six wins in six games they are currently at the top of the table. They would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game. On the other hand, even though Durham are fifth on the table and in contention to make the playoffs this season, they have struggled for consistency thus far as they have two wins in four matches and would be hoping to build on as they were impressive in the last game. Northamptonshire have had a better opening stand in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Northamptonshire vs Durham Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back him as so far this season he has scored 197 runs with an average of 98.50 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oliver Robinson to be Durham’ top batter

Oliver Robinson had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 70 off 46 balls. Robinson has been pretty consistent thus far and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson was sensational in the last game against Warwickshire as he bagged three wickets. So far this season he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler

Ben Raine was outstanding last season as he bagged 21 wickets and once again he has been sensational so far. With 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Durham which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.