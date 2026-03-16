Facts: Northamptonshire’s Ben Sanderson is the second leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Men with 26 wickets in 15 innings.

Hampshire’s Toby Albert is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 540 runs in 15 innings.

Northamptonshire lead their head-to-head tally against Hampshire by a 1-0 scoreline.

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire cemented their spot in the semi-final as they beat Surrey during the first quarter final. The former were put in to bat first in a rain-reduced 14-over game, scoring a whopping 154 runs. Top-order batter Ravi Bopara led the onslaught as he scored 105* runs single handedly which put the team in a comfortable position. The bowlers picked up where they left off, restricting the rivals to 147 runs by the end of 14 overs and taking home a close seven-run victory.

Hampshire, too, were dominant in their quarter final against Durham as the Southampton-based side posted a massive 221-run total on the board. The top order went absolutely hammer and tongs as opener and wicket-keeper batter Toby Albert top-scored with 68 runs, followed by Hilton Cartwright’s 61, Chris Lynn’s 51 and skipper James Vince’s 27. This gave the bowlers enough room to defend the target, and they bundled out the opposition for 195 runs which handed the James Vince-led team a 26-run triumph.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 37%

Hampshire chance of winning - 63%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Toby Albert is the only recurring opener for Hampshire in the tournament, and in the last five matches he has opened alongside Chris Lynn, Tom Prest and James Vince. Despite the changes their opening wicket has undergone, the openers set up stands of 112, 56, 54, 3 and 43 runs together. Since their first wicket partnerships are a success more often than not, they are endorsed to go guns blazing in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

At Edgbaston this season, chasing has proven to be the winning formula, with teams batting second claiming victory in five of the eight matches played. The toss winners, too, took advantage of the pitch and chose to field first in six games. The average first innings total of 186 is not entirely secure, making chasing the preferred strategy for the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

Birmingham is expected to experience partially cloudy skies with a 45% risk of rain, and the temperature is predicted to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Lloyd Pope, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter David Willey (C) All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Tim Robinson Batter Saif Zaib Batter Justin Broad All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Luke Procter All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire lost three matches in the last five group stage fixtures, and their batters do not pull their weight.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Chris Wood, Chris Lynn, Dewald Brevis, Fletcha Middleton, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Weatherley, Mark Stoneman, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Brett Hampton, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Ali Orr, Ben Brown, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Toby Albert, Bjorn Fortuin, Brad Wheal, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Ben Mayes.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Wicket-keeper Chris Lynn Batter James Vince (C) Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Mayes Batter Scott Currie Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s top order was absolutely outstanding against Durham, and they are expected to bring the same strength to the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire and Hampshire met once during the 2009 season of the tournament where the former won by 13 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Northamptonshire - 1

Hampshire - 0

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire @ 1.79 (Parimatch)

In the last three matches, Northamptonshire’s Ricardo Vasconcelos was their mainstay opener and he opened alongside Matthew Breetzke before the latter was replaced by David Willey in the previous game. This certainly had an impact on the opening wicket as they secured totals of 0, 68 and 94 runs together. On the other hand, Hampshire also made changes to their opening lineup as Toby Albert had three different partners in the previous three encounters. Nevertheless, the openers added 112, 56 and 54 runs to the first wicket, and their consistency makes them the favorite first partnership for the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire T20 Edgbaston, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.658 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Best Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Ravi Bopara emerged as the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in the previous game versus Surrey where he remained not out on 105, marking his first ton of the season. He is now the leading run scorer for the team overall with 453 runs in 15 innings, including two half-centuries as well. Averaging at 45.30, he is the top pick to be their standout batter in the next game.

Toby Albert to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last encounter panned out as expected considering Toby Albert led Hampshire’s run charts against Durham with a 68-run half-century. He furthered his lead as their top run scorer with 540 runs in 15 innings which includes a whopping five half-centuries. With an average of 49.09, the wicket-keeper batter remains the top contender against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson was Northamptonshire’s second leading bowler in the previous outing against Surrey where he bagged two wickets in three overs along with an economy rate of 8.00. He is the joint leading wicket-taker with 26 wickets in 15 innings, and his average of 16.50 is the best of the team which makes him the top choice against Hampshire.

Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie picked a single wicket in the last game versus Durham and although he was not the top bowler, his lead overall remains intact with 23 wickets in 15 innings. Furthermore, he has an impressive average of 19.30 which is the best of the team, and he continues to be the favorite for the next match, too.