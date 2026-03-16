Facts: With 460 runs, Matthew Breetzke was the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in the last season.

With 413 runs, Rishi Patel was the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in the last campaign.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire were brilliant last season as they ended up with eight wins in the group stages and ended up second on the table. In the playoffs they lost against Somerset in the Quarterfinals. They got off to a great start this season as they went head to head against Yorkshire and beat them by 13 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Leicestershire missed the playoffs last season by a single point and they ended up fifth on the table. In the opening game this season they went head to head against Derbyshire and won the game by five wickets. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 58%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 42%

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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Willey got off to a great start this season as in the opening game against Yorkshire he scored a brilliant half century. Last season Willey scored 313 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 172 runs with an average of 15.6. He was excellent in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire 2.11 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire were solid in the group stages last season as they ended up second on the table. They won the opening game against Yorkshire this season.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire struggled last season as they had six wins in the group stages. They won the opening game this season against Derbyshire.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Northamptonshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Leicestershire 11-08. Both sides squared off twice last year and Leicestershire won the first game and the second game ended as a tie.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 11

Leicestershire: 08

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Leicestershire head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Even though Northamptonshire struggled in the playoffs they were solid in the group stages as they ended up with eight wins and were second on the table. Leicestershire struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign last season which resulted in Leicestershire missing the playoffs by a point. They ended up fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions Leicestershire ended up with a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire T20 County Ground, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Matthew Breetzke was exceptional last season as he ended up with 460 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he scored 36 off 16 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Rishi Patel had a decent start to the campaign this season as he scored 27 in the opening game. Last year he scored 413 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

David Willey was exceptional with the bat and the ball last season as he bagged 16 wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his side. He bagged three wickets in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek made his debut for Leicestershire in the last game and he was sensational as he ended up with three wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.