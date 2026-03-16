249

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

NOR

57%

Chance of Winning

NOT

43%

Parimatch

1.74
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.74
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.80
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

County Ground

Northamptonshire take on Nottinghamshire in the eighth round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 20 at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 216 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.
  • With 265 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire this season.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign. They have been the best team in the North Group as they started off the campaign with six wins in six games but in the last game they surrendered their winning streak against Durham as they lost the game by 15 runs but they remain at the top of the table.

Nottinghamshire got off to a solid start this season as they won two of the first three games but since then they have just one win in the last five matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Leicestershire by four wickets. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 57%
  • Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 43%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Willey has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 216 runs and is one of the leading run scorers thus far. Even though he scored low in the last game we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lyndon James has had an underwhelming thus far. Last season was a struggle for James and once again he has struggled as he has scored 156 runs with an average of 19.50 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.87
Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5

1.87
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Northamptonshire

1.83
Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos

Batter

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Justin Broad

Batter

David Willey

All-rounder

Lewis McManus

Wicket-keeper

Saif Zaib

Batter

Ravi Bopara

All-rounder

George Scrimshaw

Bowler

Lloyd Pope

Bowler

Ben Sanderson

Bowler

Liam Guthrie

Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have six wins in seven games and are currently at the top of the table.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke

Batter

Lyndon James

Batter

Jack Haynes

Batter

Moises Henriques

All-rounder

Tom Moores

Wicket-keeper

Daniel Sams

Batter

Liam Patterson-White

All-rounder

Matthew Montgomery

Bowler

Conor McKerr

Bowler

Calvin Harrison

Bowler

Dillon Pennington

Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win in the last five matches and are seventh on the table.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northamptonshire 9-3. Both sides squared off last season and Northamptonshire won the game.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 03

Nottinghamshire: 09

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire headed into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Northamptonshire were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they have showcased their class this season as they started the campaign with six wins in six games. In the last match they suffered their first defeat of the season against Durham but still remain at the top of the table. On the other hand this season has been a struggle for Nottinghamshire so far as they have won three games and are currently seventh on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Northamptonshire have had a better opening stand in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire

T20

County Ground, null

Icon

Northamptonshire

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.74
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.74
Bet Now!
Icon

Nottinghamshire

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.00
Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back him as so far this season he has scored 211 runs with an average of 70.33 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 runs off 12 balls. He has been sensational so far as with 265 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson was sensational in the last game against Durham as he bagged two wickets. So far this season he has bagged 19 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Patterson-White to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Liam Patterson-White did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Northamptonshire

Nottinghamshire have dominated this fixture in the past but it is Northamptonshire who have been a better side in recent past. This season Northamptonshire have won six of the seven matches which is why the bookmakers have favoured them and you should do the same as Northamptonshire will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Northamptonshire to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
  • Nottinghamshire to win - 2.02 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments