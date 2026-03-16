Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
NOR
57%
Chance of Winning
NOT
43%
T20
County Ground
Facts:
- With 216 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.
- With 265 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire this season.
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning
Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign. They have been the best team in the North Group as they started off the campaign with six wins in six games but in the last game they surrendered their winning streak against Durham as they lost the game by 15 runs but they remain at the top of the table.
Nottinghamshire got off to a solid start this season as they won two of the first three games but since then they have just one win in the last five matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Leicestershire by four wickets. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 43%
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
David Willey has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 216 runs and is one of the leading run scorers thus far. Even though he scored low in the last game we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Lyndon James has had an underwhelming thus far. Last season was a struggle for James and once again he has struggled as he has scored 156 runs with an average of 19.50 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Northamptonshire News & Player List
Northamptonshire Player List
Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Justin Broad
|
Batter
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bopara
|
All-rounder
|
George Scrimshaw
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Liam Guthrie
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have six wins in seven games and are currently at the top of the table.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Sams
|
Batter
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Bowler
|
Conor McKerr
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win in the last five matches and are seventh on the table.
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head
Nottinghamshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northamptonshire 9-3. Both sides squared off last season and Northamptonshire won the game.
Head to Head
Northamptonshire: 03
Nottinghamshire: 09
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire
Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire headed into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Northamptonshire were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they have showcased their class this season as they started the campaign with six wins in six games. In the last match they suffered their first defeat of the season against Durham but still remain at the top of the table. On the other hand this season has been a struggle for Nottinghamshire so far as they have won three games and are currently seventh on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Northamptonshire have had a better opening stand in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire
T20
County Ground, null
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters
Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter
Ravi Bopara did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back him as so far this season he has scored 211 runs with an average of 70.33 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter
Joe Clarke had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 runs off 12 balls. He has been sensational so far as with 265 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers
Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler
Ben Sanderson was sensational in the last game against Durham as he bagged two wickets. So far this season he has bagged 19 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Patterson-White to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler
Liam Patterson-White did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northamptonshire
- Northamptonshire to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
- Nottinghamshire to win - 2.02 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments