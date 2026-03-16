Facts: With 216 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

With 265 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire this season.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign. They have been the best team in the North Group as they started off the campaign with six wins in six games but in the last game they surrendered their winning streak against Durham as they lost the game by 15 runs but they remain at the top of the table.

Nottinghamshire got off to a solid start this season as they won two of the first three games but since then they have just one win in the last five matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Leicestershire by four wickets. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 57%

Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 43%

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Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Willey has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 216 runs and is one of the leading run scorers thus far. Even though he scored low in the last game we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lyndon James has had an underwhelming thus far. Last season was a struggle for James and once again he has struggled as he has scored 156 runs with an average of 19.50 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Northamptonshire 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have six wins in seven games and are currently at the top of the table.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win in the last five matches and are seventh on the table.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northamptonshire 9-3. Both sides squared off last season and Northamptonshire won the game.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 03

Nottinghamshire: 09

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire headed into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Northamptonshire were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they have showcased their class this season as they started the campaign with six wins in six games. In the last match they suffered their first defeat of the season against Durham but still remain at the top of the table. On the other hand this season has been a struggle for Nottinghamshire so far as they have won three games and are currently seventh on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Northamptonshire have had a better opening stand in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back him as so far this season he has scored 211 runs with an average of 70.33 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 runs off 12 balls. He has been sensational so far as with 265 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson was sensational in the last game against Durham as he bagged two wickets. So far this season he has bagged 19 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Patterson-White to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Liam Patterson-White did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.