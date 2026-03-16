Facts: With 195 runs, Ravi Bopara is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

With 181 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire have been the best team in the North Group so far. They were brilliant last season as they ended up second on the table and this season they remain the only unbeaten team in the North Group and with five wins in five games so far they are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Lancashire.

Warwickshire have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign. They were sensational last season as they ended up at the top of the table. So far this season they have two wins in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 55%

Warwickshire’ chances of winning - 45%

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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Willey got off to a great start this season and was excellent once again in the last game as he scored 37. So far he has scored 170 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham has struggled to make an impact thus far. He struggled to find his footing in the first two games but since then he has scored 44 and 58 in the last two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Warwickshire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire were sensational last season but have struggled for consistency so far as they have two wins in two games and are fifth on the table.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northamptonshire 24-18. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 18

Warwickshire: 24

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Warwickshire headed into this campaign after both sides dominated the group stages last season. Warwickshire were the best team in the group stages last season but have struggled to hit the strides this season as they have two wins in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they beat Derbyshire by 58 runs. On the other hand Northamptonshire have been even better so far in this campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in the North Group and have won all five games thus far, they are at the top of the table. Even though Northamptonshire have dominated the game, their openers have struggled for consistency this season as they have had an opening stand of 7,2 and 22 in the last three games which makes us believe Warwickshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara had a decent game in the last outing against Lancashire as he scored 28 off 22 balls. With 195 runs he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Sam Hain has been impressive for Warwickshire this season. In the last game he scored 20 off 12 balls and with 181 runs he is the leading run scorer for his team thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson struggled in the last outing against Lancashire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far as with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Danny Briggs has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has bagged seven wickets in four matches. Last season Briggs bagged 29 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.