Facts: With 174 runs, Jack Haynes is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.

With 146 runs, Ross Whiteley is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire this season.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this campaign, Nottinghamshire have two wins in five matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Yorkshire and lost the game by nine runs.

Derbyshire has had a dismal campaign so far as they remain the only team yet to bag a single point thus far. With five defeats in five matches, Derbyshire are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they struggled against Durham as they lost the game by 16 runs. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 67%

Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 23%

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Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lyndon James has had an underwhelming thus far. Last season was a struggle for James and so far this season he has scored 76 runs. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season and got off to a great start this season. In the last few games he has struggled to make an impact, in the last game he scored two which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Derbyshire 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire got off to a great start against Warwickshire but since then they have three defeats in four games and are currently eighth on the table.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire are the only team yet to bag a single win thus far and with five defeats they are currently ninth on the table.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have dominated this fixture in the past against Derbyshire 30-8. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Nottinghamshire won the game.

Head to Head

Nottinghamshire: 30

Derbyshire: 08

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a one sided game as Nottinghamshire dominated the game. Derbyshire batted first and managed to score 162 runs. Nottinghamshire were well in course to chase the target as they scored 120 runs in 14 overs before rain impacted the game and the match was called off. Nottinghamshire won the game with seven wickets to spare. This season has been a struggle for Derbyshire thus far as they have five defeats in five games and are currently ninth on the table. Even though Nottinghamshire have struggled for consistency they have been brilliant in this fixture in the past and we expect them to complete the double against Derbyshire. Derbyshire have managed a better opening stand in two of the last three games which includes their head to head against Nottinghamshire which makes us believe Derbyshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Jack Haynes to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Jack Haynes struggled in the last game against Yorkshire regardless we are going to back him as with 174 runs so far, Haynes is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ross Whiteley to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Ross Whiteley has been the standout batter for Derbyshire this season as he has been consistent and with 146 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Dillon Pennington was expensive in the last game but he still bagged two wickets against Yorkshire. With nine wickets so far, Pennington is the leading wicket taker for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar was sensational in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/19. With seven wickets thus far Ghazanfar is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.