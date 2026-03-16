Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
NOT
67%
Chance of Winning
DER
33%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- With 174 runs, Jack Haynes is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.
- With 146 runs, Ross Whiteley is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire this season.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Nottinghamshire had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this campaign, Nottinghamshire have two wins in five matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Yorkshire and lost the game by nine runs.
Derbyshire has had a dismal campaign so far as they remain the only team yet to bag a single point thus far. With five defeats in five matches, Derbyshire are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they struggled against Durham as they lost the game by 16 runs. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 67%
- Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 23%
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Lyndon James has had an underwhelming thus far. Last season was a struggle for James and so far this season he has scored 76 runs. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season and got off to a great start this season. In the last few games he has struggled to make an impact, in the last game he scored two which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Derbyshire
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Sams
|
Batter
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Bowler
|
Conor McKerr
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire got off to a great start against Warwickshire but since then they have three defeats in four games and are currently eighth on the table.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Potts
|
All-rounder
|
David Lloyd
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire are the only team yet to bag a single win thus far and with five defeats they are currently ninth on the table.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Nottinghamshire have dominated this fixture in the past against Derbyshire 30-8. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Nottinghamshire won the game.
Head to Head
Nottinghamshire: 30
Derbyshire: 08
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a one sided game as Nottinghamshire dominated the game. Derbyshire batted first and managed to score 162 runs. Nottinghamshire were well in course to chase the target as they scored 120 runs in 14 overs before rain impacted the game and the match was called off. Nottinghamshire won the game with seven wickets to spare. This season has been a struggle for Derbyshire thus far as they have five defeats in five games and are currently ninth on the table. Even though Nottinghamshire have struggled for consistency they have been brilliant in this fixture in the past and we expect them to complete the double against Derbyshire. Derbyshire have managed a better opening stand in two of the last three games which includes their head to head against Nottinghamshire which makes us believe Derbyshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire
T20
Trent Bridge, null
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Jack Haynes to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter
Jack Haynes struggled in the last game against Yorkshire regardless we are going to back him as with 174 runs so far, Haynes is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ross Whiteley to be Derbyshire’ top batter
Ross Whiteley has been the standout batter for Derbyshire this season as he has been consistent and with 146 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler
Dillon Pennington was expensive in the last game but he still bagged two wickets against Yorkshire. With nine wickets so far, Pennington is the leading wicket taker for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar was sensational in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/19. With seven wickets thus far Ghazanfar is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nottinghamshire
- Nottinghamshire to win - 1.50 (PariMatch)
- Derbyshire to win - 2.47 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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