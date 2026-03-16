Facts: With 359 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire this season.

With 282 runs, Alex Lees is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire head into this game after an important win in the last game against Leicestershire. Nottinghamshire managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with one wicket to spare.With five wins thus far they are level on points with Warwickshire who are currently fourth on the table.

Durham have been dominant so far in this campaign asthey head into this game after three games on the bounce and with seven wins thus far they are currently second on the table. In the last game Durham beat Warwickshire by eight runs. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 44%

Durham’ chances of winning - 56%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lyndon James has struggled this season ashe has scored 205 runs with an average of 18.63. In the last match James scored a duckwhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Colin Ackermann did not have a great start to the season but he has been solid in the second half of the campaign.In the last three games Ackermann has scored 28, 83 and 27which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Durham 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 93-78. This season once again the team batting first has won three of the last four matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of rain at the venue.Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have won two of the last three matches and with five wins thus far they are currently sixth on the table.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge Batter James Neesham All-rounder Will Rhodes Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have won three games on the bounce and with seven wins, they are currently second on the table.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have dominated this fixture in the past against Durham 21-13. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Durham won the game.

Head to Head

Nottinghamshire: 21

Durham: 13

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire and Durham go head to head after both sides have had contrasting seasons thus far. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Durham dominated the game. They batted first and Nottinghamshire bowlers had no answer to the quality of Durham batters on the day asDurham scored 231 runs and they eventually won the game by 49 runs. Durham also had a better opening partnership in the game. In the last three matchesDurham have managed an opening stand of 56, 83 and 6 and in two of the three matches Durham had a better opening standwhich makes us believe even though Durham openers struggled in the last game, they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham T20 Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored a half century and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 359 runs thus far, Clarke is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Lees to be Durham’ top batter

Alex Lees struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him asin the last three games he has scored 40, 77 and 4, he scored a brilliant half century against Nottinghamshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Matthew Montgomery to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Matthew Montgomery struggled in the last game but has been pretty consistent in the second half of the campaign.He has bagged five wickets in three matches and has bagged 12 wickets thus farwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Neesham to be Durham’ top bowler

James Neesham has been brilliant in the last few games,he has bagged five wickets in the last three matches and with 17 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Durhamwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.