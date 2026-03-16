Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Prediction
NOT
44%
Chance of Winning
DUR
56%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- With 359 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire this season.
- With 282 runs, Alex Lees is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Chance of Winning
Nottinghamshire head into this game after an important win in the last game against Leicestershire. Nottinghamshire managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with one wicket to spare.With five wins thus far they are level on points with Warwickshire who are currently fourth on the table.
Durham have been dominant so far in this campaign asthey head into this game after three games on the bounce and with seven wins thus far they are currently second on the table. In the last game Durham beat Warwickshire by eight runs. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Durham’ chances of winning - 56%
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Lyndon James has struggled this season ashe has scored 205 runs with an average of 18.63. In the last match James scored a duckwhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Colin Ackermann did not have a great start to the season but he has been solid in the second half of the campaign.In the last three games Ackermann has scored 28, 83 and 27which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Durham
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 93-78. This season once again the team batting first has won three of the last four matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of rain at the venue.Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Sams
|
Batter
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Bowler
|
Conor McKerr
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire have won two of the last three matches and with five wins thus far they are currently sixth on the table.
Durham News & Player List
Durham Player List
Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Will Rhodes
|
Bowler
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham have won three games on the bounce and with seven wins, they are currently second on the table.
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Head to Head
Nottinghamshire have dominated this fixture in the past against Durham 21-13. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Durham won the game.
Head to Head
Nottinghamshire: 21
Durham: 13
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Betting Odds
Durham to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire and Durham go head to head after both sides have had contrasting seasons thus far. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Durham dominated the game. They batted first and Nottinghamshire bowlers had no answer to the quality of Durham batters on the day asDurham scored 231 runs and they eventually won the game by 49 runs. Durham also had a better opening partnership in the game. In the last three matchesDurham have managed an opening stand of 56, 83 and 6 and in two of the three matches Durham had a better opening standwhich makes us believe even though Durham openers struggled in the last game, they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Nottinghamshire vs Durham
T20
Trent Bridge, null
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Top Batters
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter
Joe Clarke had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored a half century and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 359 runs thus far, Clarke is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Alex Lees to be Durham’ top batter
Alex Lees struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him asin the last three games he has scored 40, 77 and 4, he scored a brilliant half century against Nottinghamshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Top Bowlers
Matthew Montgomery to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler
Matthew Montgomery struggled in the last game but has been pretty consistent in the second half of the campaign.He has bagged five wickets in three matches and has bagged 12 wickets thus farwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Neesham to be Durham’ top bowler
James Neesham has been brilliant in the last few games,he has bagged five wickets in the last three matches and with 17 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Durhamwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Nottinghamshire to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
- Durham to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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