Facts: With 415 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.

With 391 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire head into the final game of the season needing a win to stay in contention to make the playoffs this term.In the last match Nottinghamshire went head to head against Worcestershire and they lost the game by 45 runs. With six wins thus far, Nottinghamshire are seventh on the table.

Lancashire have been sensational thus far and would be hoping to end the group stages on a positive note before the playoffs.Lancashire have nine wins in 13 matches and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 38%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 62%

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Even though Jack Haynes struggled in the last game, he has been brilliant in the second half of the season for Nottinghamshire.So far this season he has scored 311 runswhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells has struggled in the second half of the campaign so far.In the last six matches Wells has scored 15, 1, 18, 8, 17 and 9which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Wells will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 93-79. This season the last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both teams will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nottingham during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire lost the last game against Worcestershire and with six wins, they are seventh on the table.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, James Anderson, Matthew Hurst, Michael Jones, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Philip Salt Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Ashton Turner All-rounder Saqib Mahmood Bowler Luke Wood Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire head into this game after back to back wins and have already qualified for the playoffs this season.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lancashire 16-15. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Lancashire won the game.

Head to Head

Nottinghamshire: 16

Lancashire: 15

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Lancashire and Nottinghamshire head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Lancashire have dominated the group stages and have become the first team in the North Group to have secured a playoff spot this season. They continued their brilliant run in the last game against Yorkshire and they won the match by 21 runs. On the other hand Nottinghamshire suffered defeat in the hand of Worcestershire which was a must win game for them. They head into the final games needing a win and need some favourable results in other games to make the playoffs this season.Lancashire have already beaten Nottinghamshire once this seasonand would be hoping to complete the double this term.Lancashire had a better opening partnership in the game and they have managed a better opening stand in two of the last three matcheswhich makes us believe Lancashire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke struggled to make an impact in the last game against Worcestershire as he scored 13 runs.With 415 runs thus far, Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshirethis season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been consistent throughout the season andwith 391 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Daniel Sams did not have a great game against Worcestershire regardless we are going to back him once again aswith 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Chris Green continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Yorkshire. With 21 wickets thus far, he has been the standout bowler which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.