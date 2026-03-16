Facts: With 306 runs, Joe Clarke was the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in the last season.

With 569 runs, Sam Hain was the leading run scorer for Warwickshire in the last campaign.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire had a dismal campaign last season as they struggled to find their footing in the group stages last season. Nottinghamshire started the campaign last season with five defeats on the bounce and ended the campaign with three wins in the group stages and ended up ninth on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Warwickshire was the best team in the North Group last season as they were consistent and ended the group stages with ten wins in 14 matches. In the playoffs they fell short against Gloucestershire. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 45%

Warwickshire’ chances of winning - 55%

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Alex Hales only played eight matches last season for Nottinghamshire and he scored 138 runs with an average of 23. Hales scored 32 against Warwickshire last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Robert Yates had a decent campaign last season as he scored 143 runs in eight matches. In the two games against Nottinghamshire he scored 68 and 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Haynes, Travis Holland, Daniel Sams, Freddie McCann, Lyndon James, Moises Henriques, Robert Lord, Samuel Seecharan, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fergus O'Neill, Francis Moore, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Montgomery, Mohammad Abbas, Olly Stone, Sam King, Tom Giles

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Jack Haynes Batter Ben Slater All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Moises Henriques Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Lyndon James Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire struggled to make an impact last season as they had three wins in the group stages and ended up ninth on the table.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Bamber, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Robert Yates Batter Dan Mousley Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Moeen Ali All-rounder Craig Miles All-rounder Danny Briggs All-rounder Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire were brilliant in the group stages last season as they won ten matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Nottinghamshire 13-12. Both sides squared off twice last year and Warwickshire won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Nottinghamshire: 12

Warwickshire: 13

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Even though Warwickshire struggled in the playoffs last season, they were the best team in the North Group last season as they ended the group stages with ten wins in 14 matches. Both teams went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Warwickshire were dominant as they won the first game by 22 runs and in the second game Nottinghamshire were restricted to 57 and Warwickshire won the game with nine wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Warwickshire will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke had a decent campaign last season. Clarke was the standout batter in what was a difficult campaign for Nottinghamshire batters. He was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Sam Hain struggled against Nottinghamshire last season but that doesn’t change the fact he was sensational last season and with 569 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Olly Stone was the shining light in what was the dismal display by Nottinghamshire bowlers last season. With 15 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Danny Briggs was exceptional last season for Warwickshire as he was consistent in the group stages and ended up with 29 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.