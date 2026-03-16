Facts: With 306 runs, Joe Clarke was the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in the last season.

With 315 runs, Ethan Brookes was the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in the last season.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire struggled last season but have had a positive start to the campaign this season. They were brilliant in the opening game of the season against Warwickshire but after a loss against Lancashire in the next match, they went head to head against Derbyshire in the last game and won the tie by seven wickets.

Much like their opponents Worcestershire had an underwhelming season last year but have struggled for consistency this season as well as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against Northamptonshire. As per our calculations, Nottinghamshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 61%

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 39%

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Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lyndon James struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 149 runs with an average of 16.55. This season he struggled in the first two games and even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season as he scored 290 runs with an average of 26.36. He has been brilliant in the last two games as he has a half century and 27 in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Worcestershire 2.08 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire had three wins in the entire campaign last season but this year they have two wins in the first three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire struggled last season and once again have lacked consistency thus far as they have one win in three games.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Worcestershire 13-9. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Nottinghamshire: 13

Worcestershire: 09

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire headed into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last season. Nottinghamshire have made a positive start to the campaign this season. They had three wins in the group stages last season but this season they have already bagged two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand once again Worcestershire have struggled for consistency this season as they have managed one win in two games and are currently fifth on the table and would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture. Both teams went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Worcestershire have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 306 runs last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ethan Brookes to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Ethan Brookes got off to a decent start this season as he scored 28 in the opening game but struggled in the last game regardless we are going to stick by him as he was the top run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Daniel Sams struggled in the last couple of games but that doesn’t change the fact he has been pretty consistent for his side and last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis headed into this campaign with expectations high and he has not disappointed as in the last game he has been brilliant so far in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.