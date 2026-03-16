Facts: Somerset pacer Riley Meredith is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 22 wickets in 10 matches

Mohammad Amir of Essex has picked 12 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.51

Will Smeed of Somerset is the leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2025. He is just four short of 400 runs

Somerset vs Essex Chance of Winning

Table-toppers Somerset will once upon have a strong chance of beating bottom-ranked Essex in their eleventh round match on Tuesday. Somerset have been the team to watch out for in the T20 Blast 2025 as they have lost just two of their ten matches so far. The two defeats have also been extremely narrow ones - one by four runs and the other by two runs only. Their bowlers as well as the bowlers have left no stone unturned. In the last match, Hampshire could manage just 178 runs despite losing just three wickets. Somerset chased down the target with four wickets to spare.

In complete contrast, Essex managed their first win of the season on Sunday. After going winless for nine consecutive matches, Essex finally managed a four-wicket defeat in the rain-marred 12-over per side match. Essex’s batting has been a major concern throughout the season. They have managed 180-plus total just once in ten matches so far. In the last match as well, their middle-order crumbled once again, and just two of the top six batters could cross the 20-run mark. Also, Essex bowling has failed to impress, making it even more easier for oppositions to walk over them.

Somerset chances of winning - 70%

Essex chances of winning - 30%

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Somerset vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Somerset all-rounder Ben Green has proved his worth in the T20 Blast 2025 time and again. In his last outing against Hampshire as well, Green picked a wicket, and also scored unbeaten 20 runs off 10 balls to seal a win for his team on the penultimate ball of the 20th over. The 27-year-old picked a wicket and scored 27 runs off 21 balls against Glamorgan in his second-last last outing. Overall, Green has scored 125 runs at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 152.43, and picked 12 wickets at an average of 26.00. His all-round abilities make him one of the safest bets in the upcoming fixture.

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar did not feature in Essex's last match against Surrey, but he is expected to return to the playing eleven for the big fixture against Somerset. Elgar is currently the leading run-scorer for Essex in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 235 runs in nine matches at an average of 26.11 and a strike rate of 138.23. Elgar scored 50 off 37 against Somerset last month, and would be hoping for a similar outing against them. Placing your bet on the experienced campaigner could be a safe move.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset to have a better first wicket partnership than Essex 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Essex to score over 20.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery Essex to have a better first wicket partnership than Somerset 2.01 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Essex Toss Prediction

A total of five matches have been played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton in the Men's T20 Blast 2025. In the last match here between Glamorgan won by two runs after being asked to bat first. Hampshire elected to field first in the second-last T20 Blast 2025 game at the venue, but lost by 17 runs to Somerset. In the third-last game. Kent won by four runs after Somerset elected to field first. The team winning the toss could opt to bat first on Tuesday as batting first has proved more fruitful at the venue in the recent few matches.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Taunton on Tuesday, July 8. With a humidity level of 70 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 21 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 18 km/h.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Tom Lammonby, Thomas Rew, Migael Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Allrounder Lewis Gregory (CAP) Allrounder Sean Dickson Batter Ben Green Allrounder Craig Overton Allrounder Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Table-toppers Somerset bounced back to winning ways with a four-wicket win over Hampshire. They suffered only their second defeat of the season in their second-last outing against Glamorgan. They kicked off their campaign with five back-to-back wins. They lost to Kent by four runs before winning two more matches on the bounce again.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox (wk), Charlie Allison, Matthew Critchley, Luc Benkenstein, Robin Das, Noah Thain, Simon Harmer (c), Sam James Cook, Mohammad Amir, Dean Elgar, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Mackenzie Jones, Simon Fernandes

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Paul Walter Batter Jordan Cox (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Luc Benkenstein Allrounder Charlie Allison Allrounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Simon Harmer (Cap) Allrounder Robin Das Batter Noah Thain Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Team Form

After going winless in their first nine matches, Essex defeated Surrey by four wickets on Sunday. They lost their first five games before the sixth game ended without a result due to rain. They lost three more matches in a row after that.

Somerset vs Essex Head to Head

Somerset have dominated Hampshire in the T20 Blast 2025, and would look to extend their already healthy head-to-head lead against them on Tuesday.

Head to Head

Matches: 20

Somerset Won: 14

Essex Won: 6

Somerset vs Essex Betting Odds

Somerset to score over 22.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket @ 1.87 (Pari Match)

Somerset openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed could partner for 14 runs only in their last outing against Hampshire on Sunday. Banton scored 10 off 11, while Smeed chipped in with 25 off 20. This was the first time in their last three outings for Somerset that they failed to breach the 20-run mark together. They partnered for 25 runs in their team's last fixture against Glamorgan. Banton scored 12 off 13, but Smeed went on to score 72 off 49 balls to become the leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025. Somerset played against Glamorgan in their third-last fixture as well, as the opening pair of Smeed and Banton forged a 41-run partnership off 27 balls. They scored 11 runs together against Hampshire, but 91 against Kent in their fifth-last outing together. The two youngsters have time and again given decent starts to their team, and the same could be expected once again from them on Tuesday.

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Somerset vs Essex Top Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset's top batter

Somerset opener Will Smeed is in some form at the moment, and is leading the run-chart in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 396 runs in ten matches at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 146.12. Smeed scored unbeaten runs in the second-round match against Essex. The 23-year-old all-rounder looks set to score high once again and become the first player to cross the 400-run mark in this season.

Paul Walter to be Essex's top batter

Essex opener Paul Walter's fifty was the main reason why the team managed their first win of the season on Sunday. His 26-ball 55 helped Essex chase down 142 in the 12-over per side match. The innings consisted of five fours and four sixes. Walter is the second-highest run-scorer for Essex in the T20 Blast 2025 at the moment. He has scored 232 runs in 10 matches at an average of 145.91.

Somerset vs Essex Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Somerset's top bowler

Australian pacer Riley Meredith picked one of the three Hampshire wickets which fell on Sunday. He gave away 34 runs in four overs and picked the wicket of their number three batter Toby Albert. Meredith is the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 22 wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 8.22. He is expected to run through the shaky Essex batting unit on Tuesday. Earlier this season, he registered figures of 2/18 in four overs against Essex.

Mohammad Amir to be Essex's top bowler

Former Pakistan international Mohammad Amir is the leading wicket-taker for Essex at the moment. He has picked 12 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 26.83, and an economy rate of 9.51. The 32-year-old picked two wickets for 36 runs in Essex's win over Surrey on Sunday. Amir went wicketless against Somerset earlier this season, and he would be raring to do well against them this time.