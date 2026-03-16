Facts: Will Smeed has scored 239 runs in 6 matches at Taunton this season.

Riley Meredith has picked up 14 wickets in the last six matches played at Taunton.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Somerset head into this contest on the back of a huge 67-run loss against Surrey in their last match. Somerset bowlers were all over the place bowling first and were taken to the cleaners by the Surrey batters as they posted a huge score of 201/6. Spinners Lewis Goldsworthy (2/39) and Jack Leach (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for Somerset. Chasing down the target, Somerset never really got going and lost wickets at regular intervals. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the top scorer with 38 runs, while none of the other batters scored past 30 runs.

Gloucestershire are coming off a disappointing last-ball loss against the Sussex Sharks in their last match. Batting first, Gloucestershire put up a solid score of 185/5. D’Arcy Short played another magnificent knock of 66 runs in 45 balls and was well supported by Cameron Bancroft, who scored 45 runs in 33 balls. Ben Charlesworth provided the finishing touches, scoring a quickfire cameo of 44 runs in 24 balls. Defending the total, Gloucestershire were in the game right through, but in the last three balls, they conceded nine runs, handing the match to Sussex. Josh Shaw was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/25.

Based on our analysis of the form of both Somerset and Gloucestershire, Somerset has the best chance of winning this contest.Somerset has a pretty good record at their home ground this season, where they have won four of their six matches,which further gives them an edge in this contest.

Somerset Chance of Winning: 60%

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning: 40%

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Somerset vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 38 runs in 23 balls, smashing six fours and one six against Surrey in his last outing. Overall this season, Kohler-Cadmore has scored 400 runs in 13 matches, averaging 30.76 and striking at 175.At Taunton, he has scores of 90, 7, 29, 38, 21, and 23 this season. He has scored over 20 runs in five of the last six matches played at Taunton.Given his current form, we back Tom Kohler-Cadmore to score over 25 runs against Gloucestershire in Somerset’s final group game.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

Teams batting first won four of the six matches played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton this season.Somerset won two matches while batting first and two matches while bowling first this season. Meanwhile, Gloucestershire have struggled to chase down totals, and their last two wins have come while batting first. Considering the pitch conditions, the team that wins the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Conditions

On Friday, July 18th, The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton is expected to experience light rain. The temperature is forecast to be around 22°C (72°F), with 76% humidity and a gentle breeze of 10 km/h.

Somerset News & Players List

Somerset Players List

Will Smeed, Tom Lammonby, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Jack Leach, James Rew, Craig Overton, Jake Ball

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Wicketkeeper Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory © All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset's recent form has been good where they won four of the last five matches and currently stand at 2nd place in the South Group with 40 points in 13 matches (10 wins & 3 losses).

Gloucestershire News & Players List

Gloucestershire Players List

Miles Hammond, D Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Marchant de Lange, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Tom Smith, James Bracey, Matt Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter D'Arcy Short All-rounder Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor © All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Marchant de Lange Bowler David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire’s recent form has been a mixed bag where they won two of the last five matches and currently stand at 7th place in the South Group with 20 points in 13 matches ( 5 wins & 7 losses).

Somerset vs Gloucesteshire Head to Head Record

Somerset and Gloucestershire have played each other 39 times in the Vitality T20 Blast. Somerset has had the better of the rivalry, winning 20 matches, while Gloucestershire has secured 17 victories. Two matches between them had no result.

Matches Played: 39

Somerset Won: 20

Gloucestershire Won: 17

No Result: 2

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset @ 1.93 (Parimatch)

Gloucestershire's opening pair of Miles Hammond and D'Arcy Short have, on average, scored 18 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches. Somerset, on the other hand, have had three different opening pairs in their last three matches, where, on average, they scored 14.6 runs per match.

Gloucestershire has a pretty good new ball bowling lineup, and with the Somerset openers struggling in recent times, expect them to dismiss the Somerset openers early in the innings. We are backing Gloucestershire's opening pair to have a better opening partnership than Somerset.

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Somerset vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Will Smeed to be the Top Batter for Somerset

Will Smeed is the leading run-scorer in the Vitality T20 Blast 2025, smashing 483 runs in 13 matches, averaging 43.90. At Taunton, he has scored 239 runs in 6 matches this season, averaging 39.83, and he has been the top batter in two of those matches.The last time Somerset played against Gloucestershire, Will Smeed was the top scorer with 51 runs. Given his current run of form and a superb record at Taunton, we are backing Will Smeed to be the top batter for Somerset in their final group game.

D’Arcy Short to be the Top Batter for Gloucestershire

D'Arcy Short played a superb knock of 66 runs in 45 balls in his last outing against Sussex. Overall, Short has had a superb season where he has scored 480 runs in 13 matches, averaging 36.92, and is the second-highest run-scorer in the season.Short has scored four half-centuries in the last five matches and has also top-scored in all of those in which he has scored half-centuries.Such has been his rich vein of form this season, and he will look to end the season on a high with another match-winning knock; we back him to do so against Somerset.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be the Top Bowler for Somerset

Meredith is the leading wicket-taker in the season with 27 wickets in 13 matches, averaging 15.40. He has been Somerset's trump card this season with the ball. With his co-partner Matt Henry not part of the squad, he has the additional responsibility of taking wickets.Out of his 27 wickets, 14 have come at the County Ground, Taunton, a venue where he has flourished in every match.Expect another top spell from Meredith to topple the Gloucestershire batters.

Josh Shaw to be the Top Bowler for Gloucestershire

Josh Shaw has been in prolific form this season with the ball for Gloucestershire, and in the last match against Sussex, he was the top bowler with two wickets. Overall this season, Shaw has taken 16 wickets in 8 matches and is the second-highest wicket-taker for Gloucestershire.Against Somerset, he has taken 9 wickets in 8 matches, bowling at an economy of 9.22. He was the top bowler for Gloucestershire in their last three matches. Given his current bowling form, we back Josh Shaw to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire.