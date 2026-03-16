Facts: With 534 runs, Tom Kohler-Cadmore is the leading run scorer for Somerset in this campaign.

With 25 wickets, Scott Currie is the leading wicket taker for Hampshire in this campaign.

Somerset vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Somerset were sensational last season as they made the finals where they lost against Gloucestershire. Once again this season they have made the Finals and would be hoping to go all the day this term. In the Semi-Finals they went head to head against Lancashire and they won the game by 23 runs.

Hampshire had a strong finish to the group stages this season as they won three of the last four matches and made the playoffs. They beat Durham in the Quarterfinals and then outclassed Northamptonshire in the Semi-Finals. As per our calculations, Somerset are favourites in the upcoming game.

Somerset’ chances of winning - 55%

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 45%

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Somerset vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Will Smeed has been sensational this season as so far this season he has scored 526 runs with an average of 37.57. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

James Vince has one again shined for Hampshire in this campaign. So far he has scored 475 runs with an average of 36.53 and we expect him to shine once again in the Finals and to score well in the upcoming game.

Somerset vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Birmingham during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Will Smeed (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, James Rew, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Migael Pretorius, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jake Ball, Tom Lammonby, Kasey Aldridge, Josh Davey, Jack Leach

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter James Rew Batter Sean Dickson Batter Will Smeed Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset head into this game after five wins on the bounce. They beat Lancashire in the Semi-Finals this season.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Chris Lynn, Toby Albert (wk), James Vince (c), Ben Mayes, Alistair Orr, Benny Howell, Bjorn Fortuin, James Fuller, Scott Currie, Chris Wood, Sonny Baker, Hilton Cartwright, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Edward Jack, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Kyle Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter James Vince Batter Ben Mayes Batter Alistair Orr All-rounder Toby Albert Wicket-keeper Benny Howell Batter Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire head into this game after five wins in the last six matches. They ended up third in the group stages.

Somerset vs Hampshire Head to Head

Somerset have dominated this fixture against Hampshire in the past 20-10. Both sides went head to head twice this year and Somerset won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Somerset: 20

Hampshire: 10

Somerset vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset and Hampshire headed into the penultimate game after both sides showcased their class in the playoffs this season. Somerset have once again made the finals this season, last season they went head to head against Gloucestershire in the Finals and they lost the game with eight wickets to spare. They would be hoping for a better performance this season as they aspire to go all the way this term. Somerset has dominated this fixture in the past as they have beaten Hampshire in each of the last four matches. They completed a double this season and what makes this tip so enticing is the fact Somerset openers struggled in both games as they managed an opening stand of 11 and 14 in both matches which makes us believe Hampshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Somerset vs Hampshire Top Batters

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Somerset’ top batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was sensational in the semi-finals against Lancashire as he scored 81 runs in 52 balls. With 534 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Toby Albert to be Hampshire’ top batter

Toby Albert struggled to make an impact in the last game against Northamptonshire regardless we are going to back him as with 548 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Somerset vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Ben Green to be Somerset’ top bowler

Ben Green has showcased his class this season. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Somerset this season, in the last game against Lancashire he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Currie to be Hampshire’ top bowler

Scott Currie has been sensational this season, he had the best bowling figures in the last game against Northamptonshire and with 25 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.