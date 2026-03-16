Somerset vs Kent Match Prediction SOM 68 % Chance of Winning KEN 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Somerset and Kent are slated to clash in the Vitality Blast Men on June 15, 2025, with their encounter being held at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The game is set to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Facts: Somerset’s Riley Meredith is the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 wickets in five innings.

Tom Rogers leads Kent’s bowling unit with six wickets in four innings thus far.

Kent have a 15-10 lead over Somerset in their head-to-head tally in the tournament.

Somerset vs Kent Chances of Winning

Somerset are unstoppable so far this season and proved to be one of the most daunting teams in the competition with five back-to-back victories. They beat Gloucestershire in the previous outing where the latter were restricted to a total of 135, and Lewis Goldsworthy’s four-wicket haul sped up the process. The target was not particularly formidable and Somerset’s opener, Will Smeed, laid down the foundation for the chase with a score of 51*. Although the team lost five wickets while chasing this score down, they managed to maintain their winning streak comfortably.

Kent, on the other hand, are a middling side in the tournament so far and they suffered their second defeat of the season at the hands of Surrey last time out. The former batted first and piled on 171 runs with Joe Denly and Tawanda Muyeye as their top scorers, having amassed 40 and 37 runs, respectively. The bowlers did their best to defend this score as they toppled six of Surrey’s wickets but it was not enough to keep them at bay.

Somerset chance of winning - 68%

Kent chance of winning - 32%

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Somerset vs Kent Betting Tips

Somerset to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Will Smeed has been a solid linchpin for Somerset’s first wicket in the competition this season and he has opened alongside Tom Banton and Tom Lammonby for the five matches they have played so far. They have set up partnerships of 0, 11, 8, 96 and 45 runs before the first dismissal so far, and although their scores have shown a downward trajectory, they are expected to come good and put on a big score in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Kent Toss Prediction

Chasing is the way to go at The Cooper Associates County Ground and in the two matches held here this season, Somerset elected to field first and were successful on both occasions. The surface allows batters to play their shots freely but those chasing have a greater advantage, evidenced by the fact that the home team won by five wickets in both games so far. Despite an average first innings stand of 188, fielding first will be the top strategy at this venue.

Weather Report

A slight 20% chance of precipitation is expected at Taunton with partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius on match day.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Tom Banton, Jack Leach, JT Langridge, Kasey Aldridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Thomas Rew All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s bowlers are largely responsible for their success so far but the batters have been almost equally competent in the tournament.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Harry Finch, Alfie Ogborne, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jake Ball, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Harry Finch Batter Joe Denly Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Tom Rogers All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have struggled with bat and ball so far and there is absolutely no sign of improvement from their side.

Somerset vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent have a five-win lead over Somerset in the tournament so far with 15 victories in 26 head-to-head encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

Somerset - 10

Kent - 15

Abandoned - 1

Somerset vs Kent Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Kent @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond, Kent’s openers, have shown a steady improvement over the course of the season as they scored 46, 32 and 6 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the last three matches. The same can’t be said for Somerset whose openers have added scant totals of 0, 11 and 8 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. Will Smeed and Tom Lammonby were their openers at the start of the season but the latter was replaced by Tom Banton in the last two matches, and the bookmakers are confident that Somerset’s new opening pair will establish a solid first partnership in the next fixture.

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Somerset vs Kent Best Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Will Smeed notched up his second half-century of the season with an unbeaten 51 during the previous game against Gloucestershire. He leads Somerset’s run charts with 183 runs in five innings, and his average of 61.00 is among the best of the team this season. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Tawanda Muyeye to be Kent’s Best Batter

Tawanda Muyeye emerged as the second highest scorer for Kent as he amassed 37 runs in the last outing against Surrey. He is also their second leading batter in the competition with 159 runs in five innings with an average of 31.80. He is the top choice to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture against Somerset.

Somerset vs Kent Best Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Riley Meredith stands as Somerset’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament thus far, having taken 12 wickets in five innings. In the last game versus Gloucestershire, he captured one wicket in his four-over spell and achieved an economy rate of 7.75. With a stellar average of 13.33, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next match.

Wes Agar to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Wes Agar came good after a series of disappointing matches, having taken a three-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 6.50 against Surrey last time out. He is now their second leading wicket-taker overall with five wickets in three innings, and his average of 17.80 is the best of the team which makes him the leading contender for the next game.