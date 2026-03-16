Facts: Somerset have won all of their three matches so far in the ongoing T20 Blast edition.

Middlesex are in seventh place in the South Group points table after playing four matches.

Somerset vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Somerset are one of the very few teams to not have dropped a single game so far in the T20 Blast. They have beaten Surrey, Essex and Sussex in their first three matches and all of their wins have come while chasing. Their last win came against Sussex, chasing down the target of 167 runs. Somerset will be confident of continuing their winning run even in this match.

As for Middlesex, they endured a horrible start to their campaign in the T20 Blast this year. They lost to Sussex and Glamorgan before their game against Kent got washed out due to rain. Middlesex then chased down 157 runs against Essex to register their first win of the season. The team will now be hoping to keep the winning momentum going.

Somerset’s chances of winning - 65%

Middlesex’s chances of winning - 35%

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Somerset vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Craig Overton has played all three matches and picked up only two wickets so far in the ongoing season. However, he has been extremely economical, conceding only 67 runs in 11 overs. Overton opens the bowling for Somerset and after not picking up wickets in three matches, it is very likely that he can run through the opposition line-up. You can trust him to pick up at least two wickets in this match.

Kane Williamson is a world class batsman but is somehow struggling in the T20 Blast. He is opening the innings with the captain Eskinazi but has not yet set the stage on fire. He has scored 70 runs so far at a strike rate of 112.9. However, he scored 31 runs in the previous game and can be trusted to make more than 20 runs yet again.

Somerset vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton has hosted only one match in T20 Blast this season. A match is happening at the venue after a gap of 13 days. In the only game that took place, 147 runs were comfortably chased down by the home team. With rain around, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Taunton is not at all great on June 12 (Thursday). Showers are predicted in the morning before things are expected to improve by 3 PM. Having said that, there is a 15% chance of rain during the match and it will remain cloudy right through. The temperature will hover around 15-16 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Will Smeed, Tom Lammonby, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK), Tom Abell, Thomas Rew, Lewis Gregory (C), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Lewis Goldsworthy, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Josh Davey, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Kohler Cadmore Wicketkeeper Tom Abell All-Rounder Thomas Rew Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-Rounder Ben Green All-Rounder Craig Overton Bowler Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have played three matches so far in the ongoing T20 Blast season and have managed to win all three.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (C), Henry Brookes, Noah Cornwell, Joe Crackwell, Jack Davies, Josh de Caires, Leus du Plooy, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Josh Little, Kane Williamson

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Kane Williamson Batter Ben Geddes Batter Leus du Plooy All-Rounder Jack Davies Wicketkeeper Ryan Higgins All-Rounder Luke Hollman All-Rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Josh Little Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have played four matches so far in T20 Blast and have managed to win only one game. They have lost two matches and one of their matches ended in no result due to rain.

Somerset vs Middlesex Head to Head

Somerset and Middlesex have faced each other 19 times in T20 cricket so far. Somerset have won a staggering 13 matches against them while Middlesex have emerged victorious on only five occasions.

Somerset vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Stephen Eskinazi and Kane Williamson open the innings for Middlesex and both of them are known to be consistent. Even though their strike rate is on the lower side, they tend to score runs in almost every match. As an opening duo, there is every chance for them to add at least 30 runs in this encounter as well. On the other hand, Will Smeed and Tom Lammonby might not be able to match their counterparts in this regard. Lammonby is not having a great season and that is one of the reasons why Somerset have somewhat struggled to start well this season. Hence, you can expect Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Somerset in this game.

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Somerset vs Middlesex Top Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s top batter

Will Smeed opens the innings for Somerset and has done well so far in the T20 Blast. In three innings, he has scored 124 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 142.52 with a half-century. He is one of the consistent players of the team and can take the game away from the opposition on any given day. Smeed has played more than 100 T20 matches already and given the way he bats, he can easily become the top batter for Somerset in this game.

Stephen Eskinazi to be Middlesex’s top batter

Stephen Eskinazi is the captain of Middlesex and he opens the innings as well. He is the leading run-scorer for them in the ongoing season, having amassed 120 runs in three innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 120. He makes sure to hold up one end and in the process, tends to score a lot of runs. Eskinazi can be backed to become Middlesex’s top batter in this match.

Somerset vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be Somerset’s top bowler

There is no better bowler than Matt Henry when the new ball is moving a little bit. Henry is among the best bowlers going around in the world right now. He is the leading wicket-taker for the team with seven scalps to his name in three matches at an average of 11.14 and an economy of 6.5. Henry certainly has the ability to become the top bowler for Somerset in this match.

Tom Helm to be Middlesex’s top bowler

Tom Helm is coming off a sensational performance in the last game against Essex. He picked up four wickets for just 32 runs in his four overs. Helm bowls at the death more often than not and has every chance of picking up wickets in a heap. You can back Helm to be the top bowler for Middlesex in this match as well.