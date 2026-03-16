Facts: Tom Banton led Somerset’s run charts in the 2024 T20 Blast with 515 runs in 14 innings.

Jamie Smith was the top run scorer for Surrey in the previous season of the tournament with 285 runs in eight innings.

Somerset and Surrey met thrice in the 2024 season and the former had the upper hand with a 2-1 scoreline.

Somerset vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Somerset made a dull start to their County Championship campaign this season but they had their purple patch towards the end of the first leg with three consecutive victories. Their last match against Durham was not going their way at first since the batters failed to chase a target of 277, having been bundled out for 172. However, the bowlers salvaged the game by restricting Durham to 159 in the following innings, allowing the batters to complete the fourth innings chase with ease; Tom Lammonby led the team to victory with an unbeaten 104 alongside Tom Abell who was not out on 73. They bagged a brilliant seven-wicket win in the end.

Surrey, on the other hand, have oscillated between draws and wins and their previous outing against Essex was inconclusive. After keeping Essex down to 217, Surrey scored 279 in response; Sam Curran scored 70 runs while Jordan Clark and Kurtis Patterson crafted half-centuries of their own with 54 and 51 runs, respectively. Essex added a whopping 479 runs to their tally and Surrey’s prospects of chasing it down were slim. Lucky for them, they were 289 for seven when a lack of time put an end to the match.

Somerset chance of winning - 46%

Surrey chance of winning - 54%

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Somerset vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are a highly seasoned opening pair for Surrey in the County Championship and their contribution is nothing short of phenomenal. In the previous five games of the competition, the pair notched up scores of 22, 76, 56, 58, 15*, 129, 18 and 34 runs before the first dismissal. Their partnership is dependable and together, they have the ability to wreak havoc on Somerset.

Somerset vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground has hosted 23 T20I matches until now out of which the teams batting first have the advantage with 13 wins. The teams fielding first managed to take ten victories with an average score of 147 with the first bat. Although the total is not entirely promising, the toss winning side will prefer to bat first in the next match.

Weather Report

A slight 20% chance of rain is predicted at Taunton on the day of the clash and light rain could disrupt the game. The temperature is expected to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Tom Banton, Jack Leach, JT Langridge, Kasey Aldridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis Gregory All-rounder Josh Davey Bowler Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batters tend to falter while chasing but they always make a solid recovery. With a bit more consistency, they have the firepower to overhaul Surrey.

Surrey Player List

Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ollie Sykes, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Seb Stuart-Reckling, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey’s inconsistency is a problem and they are starting the present tournament on the backfoot.

Somerset vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey have a four-win lead over Somerset with 14 wins in 27 fixtures. However, in the last five games between the sides, Somerset have the edge with a 4-1 scoreline.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 27

Somerset - 10

Surrey - 14

Abandoned - 2

Somerset vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

In the County Championship this season, Somerset’s first wicket has been their Achilles heel and no matter which opening combination they test out, their scores do not do justice to the rest of the team. Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey are their present openers but their totals of 13, 35, 21, 11, 0 and 0 in the last three games are not compelling in the slightest. On the contrary, Surrey’s first wicket is safe in the hands of Rory Burns and Dom Sibley who added 22, 76, 56, 58 and 15* runs to the first wicket in the previous three County encounters. There is no comparison between the sides and Surrey are, evidently, superior in this regard.

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Somerset vs Surrey Best Batters

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Lewis Gregory has been thriving since being bumped up to the position of an opener, and he now has 425 runs in 11 innings in the County Championship. He has four half-centuries in the competition and his average of 53.12 is quite impressive. Given his consistency, he remains the top contender to come out on top against Surrey.

Sam Curran to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Sam Curran took part in his first County match of the season against Essex last time out and he scored two back-to-back half-centuries, having notched up 70 and 77 runs. He has a total of 147 runs in two innings so far and his average of 73.50 is remarkable, and he is anticipated to be their standout batter for the upcoming game as well.

Somerset vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius overtook the other bowlers and ended up as Somerset’s leading bowler in the County Championship this season, having bagged 25 wickets in ten innings so far. He has a fifer under his belt and in the last match versus Durham, he picked three wickets in each of the two innings. His average of 20.12 is the best of the team and he is expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Jordan Clark to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Jordan Clark stands as Surrey’s top bowler at the moment with 25 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 25.80. His consistency is excellent and he picked a total of three wickets across two innings against Essex in their previous fixture. He continues to be the leading choice for the next match, too.