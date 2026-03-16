Facts: Somerset’s Will Smeed is the third leading batter of the Vitality Blast Men with 512 runs in 14 innings.

Hasan Ali leads Warwickshire’s bowling attack with 25 wickets under his belt in 12 innings so far.

Warwickshire and Somerset have a 9-4 scoreline in their head-to-head tally.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Somerset were a dominant force during the group stage of the tournament, and they secured their quarter-final appearance with an impressive victory against Gloucestershire in the last game. The Taunton team posted 164 runs on the board with scattered contributions from their batting lineup, and all-rounder Ben Green was the top scorer with an unbeaten 36. The bowlers absolutely knocked it out of the park as they restricted Gloucestershire to 148 by the end of the innings, taking home a close 16-run victory.

Warwickshire’s last outing against Derbyshire was also an absolutely formidable victory considering the former scored a whopping 233 runs; it was the openers who laid down a solid foundation for the team as Tom Latham and Alex Davies notched up 104 and 89 runs, respectively. The bowlers went above and beyond while defending, bundling out Derbyshire for a measly 106 runs in the 16th over. The Birmingham-rooted side clinched a dominant 127-run victory in the end.

Somerset chance of winning - 60%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 40%

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Alex Davies and Tom Latham’s performance for Warwickshire’s first wicket has been on an upward trajectory since the start of the season which culminated in a remarkable partnership of 187 runs in the last game against Derbyshire. Although their scores of 26, 17, 9 and 7 runs in the four matches before that were suboptimal to say the least, they picked up momentum which gives them a massive edge going into the quarter final.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is primarily a fielding track, evidenced by the fact that the toss winners elected to field first six times out of seven this season. However, the teams batting first have the upper hand this season with five victories so far and the average first innings total of 197 is mighty impressive. The toss winning skipper will be keen to set the target in the next game.

Weather Report

With a negligible 10% possibility of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, the weather at Taunton will be favorable for the game despite a cloudy outlook.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have four wins in the previous five matches, and they are an absolute powerhouse with the bat. Their bowlers, too, pull their weight which makes their unit extremely balanced.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Jacob Bethell, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Adam Sylvester, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Danny Briggs, Ethan Bamber, George Garton, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Tom Latham Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder George Garton Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Rob Yates Batter Richard Gleeson Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s lineup lacks depth since much of the scoring is done by their top order. They do not have the strength to overhaul Somerset at present.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire lead their head-to-head tally against Somerset with nine victories in 15 encounters so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 15

Somerset - 4

Warwickshire - 9

No Result - 1

Abandoned - 1

Somerset vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset @ 1.92 (Parimatch)

Tom Lammonby and Will Smeed’s partnership for Somerset has seen a gradual incline but their scores are not substantial enough to warrant backing, considering they scored 23, 13 and 10 runs in the last three matches. On the other hand, Warwickshire’s Alex Davies and Tom Latham made a drastic jump in the last game as they added 187 runs to the first wicket, having scored 26 and 17 runs in the two games prior to that. Although both sides have got their work cut out, Warwickshire’s openers proved that they have the firepower to put on a massive total, making them the favorite opening duo in the upcoming game.

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

In the previous match against Gloucestershire, Will Smeed emerged as the second leading batter for Somerset with 29 runs. He stands as their top run scorer overall with 512 runs in 14 innings, including four half-centuries. Moreover, his average of 42.66 is the best of the team which makes him the top contender against Warwickshire.

Tom Latham to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Opener Tom Latham led Warwickshire’s run charts in the last outing against Derbyshire where he notched up a 104-run ton, marking his first of the season. He is their second leading batter in the tournament so far with 404 runs in 14 innings and an average of 28.85. He remains the top choice to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture as well.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Ben Green is the second highest wicket-taker for Somerset at the moment with 16 wickets in 14 innings. In the last game versus Gloucestershire, he was tied for second place with a single wicket in his full quota of four overs. Further, he has an excellent bowling average of 25.18 and he is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Hasan Ali was not among the top bowlers during the last game against Derbyshire where his two-over spell yielded a single wicket. However, he is their top wicket-taker overall with 25 wickets in 12 innings, including a fifer, and an outstanding average of 15.00. Based on his present form, he is the favorite to lead the charge against Somerset in the upcoming match.