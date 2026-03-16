Facts: Jason Roy has scored 2321 runs in 73 matches at Kennington Oval.

Colin Ingram has scored 169 runs in 7 matches at Kennington Oval.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Surrey enters this contest on the back of a dominant 28-run win over Gloucestershire at Bristol, ending Gloucestershire’s four-match winning streak. Batting first, Surrey posted a huge total of 193/7, thanks to Will Jacks' half-century at the top (57 runs off 35 balls). Skipper Sam Curran scored 46 runs, while Dan Lawrence (31 runs) and Tom Curran (32 runs) played handy cameos. Surrey then restricted Gloucestershire to 165/9. Sam Curran was the top wicket-taker with three wickets, while the other bowlers picked up two wickets each.

Glamorgan are coming off a huge 95 run loss against the Hampshire Hawks in their last match. Their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Hampshire, where they posted a huge score of 208/4 batting first. Then Glamorgan were never really in the run-chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals right throughout the chase and were bowled out for 113 runs in 18.5 overs. Asa Tribe was the top scorer with 20 runs, while none of the other batters scored past 20 runs.

Both teams have been in really good form heading into this contest and are separated by just four points. While Surrey has been an undeniable force against Glamorgan for the last three seasons, and with their home advantage, Surrey has the best chance of winning this contest.

Surrey Chance of Winning - 69%

Glamorgan Chance of Winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Surrey vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Will Jacks has been highly impactful since his arrival in the middle of the season for Surrey. He has scored 264 runs in 6 matches, averaging 44, and has also smashed two half-centuries. In the last match, he scored a magnificent match-winning knock of 57 runs.Overall, Jacks has scored over 40 runs in four of the last six matches. Given his current form, we back Jacks to score over 25 runs in this match.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kennington Oval, London, is balanced, offering something for both batsmen and bowlers. In the last five Vitality T20 Blast matches here, the team batting first won two, while the team bowling first won three. The average first innings score is 171 runs.

Surrey has won all of their last four matches when batting first, and Glamorgan has secured two of their last three wins by batting first. Given both teams' recent success batting first, we predict the toss-winning captain will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

On Friday, July 11th, London is predicted to experience sunny weather with a high of 32°C. There is no precipitation expected (0%), and humidity levels will be around 36%. A light wind of 11 km/h is also anticipated, making for a warm and pleasant day for cricket.

Surrey News & Players List

Surrey Players List

Will Jacks, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Laurie Evans (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Curran, OFM Sykes, Chris Jordan, Nathan Smith, Adam Zampa, Jamie Overton, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Ryan Patel, Yousef Majid, Daniel Worrall

Predicted playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran (c) All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder OFM Sykes All-rounder Dan Lawrence All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey are on a roll at the moment having won four of their last five matches. They currently stand at 2nd place in the South Group with 28 points in 10 matches (7 wins & 3 losses).

Glamorgan News & Players List

Glamorgan Players List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Alex Horton (wk), Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Asa Tribe, Daniel Douthwaite, Imad Wasim, Ned Leonard, Andy Gorvin, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Billy Root, Tom Bevan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (c) Batter William Smale Batter Alex Horton (wk) Wicket Keeper Ben Kellaway All-rounder Colin Ingram Batter Asa Tribe All-rounder Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Ned Leonard Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Recent Form

Glamorgan’s recent form has been mixed where they won three and lost two of their last five matches. They currently stand at 4th place in South Group with 24 points in 11 matches ( 6 wins & 4 losses).

Surrey vs Glamorgan Head to Head Record

Surrey and Glamorgan have faced off in 24 matches in the T20 Blast, with Surrey winning 13 matches, Glamorgan winning 9, and two matches ending with no result. At The Kennington Oval, the two teams have met in 12 matches, where Glamorgan hold the upper hand with 6 wins, while Surrey have won 5 matches. The last time these two teams met earlier this season, Surrey won by 7 runs. In fact, Surrey are undefeated against Glamorgan over the last three seasons.

Matches Played: 24

Surrey Won: 13

Glamorgan Won: 9

No Result: 2

Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

The Surrey opening pair of Will Jacks and Dominic Sibley have averaged 36 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches, while Glamorgan's opening pair of Kiran Carlson and William Smale have averaged 24.3 runs in their last three matches.With Surrey's openers in good form and playing on their home ground, the Kennington Oval, where they are well-acquainted with the pitch conditions, they are expected to continue their strong performance and achieve a better opening partnership than Glamorgan.

Surrey vs Glamorgan T20 The Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.97 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Will Jacks to be the Top Batter for Surrey

Will Jacks scored 57 runs in the last match against Gloucestershire, marking his second half-century of the season. He has been Surrey's top scorer in three of their last six matches. Overall, Jacks has amassed 264 runs in 6 matches, averaging 44.His consistency has been impressive, having scored over 40 runs in four of his last six outings. Given his current form, we back Jacks to once again outscore all other batters and be Surrey's top batter in this match.

Ben Kellaway to be the Top Batter for Glamorgan

Ben Kellaway has scored 200 runs in 11 matches for Glamorgan this season, averaging 20 with a strike rate of 150.Batting at number 4, he's shown glimpses of good form. While he's been getting good starts recently, he hasn't converted them into big scores. We're backing Ben Kellaway as our punt pick to be the top batter for Glamorgan in this match.

Surrey vs Glamogran Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be the Top Bowler for Surrey

Adam Zampa has had an immediate impact in the last two matches where he has picked up five wickets. He was the top wicket taker in his debut for Surrey this season and in the last match he followed it up with another two wickets. Zampa bowls wicket to wicket and with the other bowlers exerting pressure on the opponent batters he has been the trumpcard between overs 6-15 to take wickets. Considering his current wicket taking form, we back Zampa to be the top bowler for Surrey.

Mason Crane to be the Top Bowler for Glamorgan

Mason Crane is the leading wicket taker for Glamorgan this season with 17 wickets in 9 matches, averaging 16.11 and bowling at an economy of 8.05. He has been highly effective leg spin and provided the breakthroughs in the middle overs for his team right throughout the season. Against Surrey he has taken 8 wickets in 10 matches. The surface at The Oval to some extent offers some assistance to the spinners and we back Crane to outcastle the Surrey batters.