Facts: With 16 wickets, Tom Curran was the leading wicket taker for Surrey in the last campaign.

With 324 runs, Joe Weatherley was the leading run scorer for Hampshire in the last campaign.

Surrey vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Surrey were outstanding in the group stages last season as they ended up with nine wins and were at the top of the table. They faltered against Somerset in the Semifinals last season. They lost the opening game against Somerset this season but in the last game they beat Glamorgan and registered first points this season.

Hampshire headed into this campaign after an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled for consistency and missed the playoffs last term. They went head to head against Essex in the opening game this season and beat them by 106 runs. As per our calculations, Surrey are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey ’ chances of winning - 57%

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 43%

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Surrey vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jason Roy only played five games last season and he struggled for consistency as he scored 122 which included a half century. This season he has scored 92 and 69 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Liam Dawson struggled to make an impact last season as he played 11 matches and scored 84 runs with an average of 16.80 which showcases his struggle. We believe Dawson will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Hampshire 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that field first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Dominic Sibley, Ollie Pope (wk), Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, OFM Sykes, Chris Jordan, Nathan Smith, Daniel Worrall, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Ryan Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Ollie Pope Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder OFM Sykes All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey were sensational last season as they won nine games and ended up at the top of the table. They have one defeat and one win in the first two games this season.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Toby Albert (wk), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, John Turner, Alistair Orr, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Toby Albert Wicket-keeper James Fuller Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoffs but have got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game.

Surrey vs Hampshire Head to Head

Surrey have dominated this fixture against Hampshire 19-12. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Surrey won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Surrey: 19

Hampshire: 12

Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Surrey and Hampshire head into this game after both sides had positive results in the last round of fixtures. Hampshire headed into this campaign after an underwhelming campaign last season as they won only four matches and eventually missed the playoffs last season. This year they have got off to a good start as they won the opening game of the season against Essex by 106 runs. On the other hand, Surrey were sublime last season as they won nine matches in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Surrey were dominant. Hampshire openers were sublime in the opening game which makes us believe Hampshire will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Surrey vs Hampshire Top Batters

Sam Curran to be Surrey’ top batter

Sam Curran has been one of the most consistent players for Surrey over the last few years. Last season he only played five matches and scored 237 runs with an average of 59.25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be Hampshire’ top batter

Dewald Brevis has been a welcome addition to this year’s squad for Hampshire. He made his debut in the opening game of the season and scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Tom Curran to be Surrey’ top bowler

Tom Curran struggled in the first few games this season but that doesn’t change the fact he was outstanding last season and was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

John Turner to be Hampshire’ top bowler

John Turner did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him as he was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.