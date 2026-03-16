Facts: Thomas Stewart Rogers has been fairly consistent with the ball this season, claiming five wickets at an average of 22.60

Sam Curran picked up seven wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 12.57

Zak Crawley sits second on the run-scoring charts in the ongoing T20 Blast, having piled up 215 runs at an impressive average of 71.66

Surrey vs Kent Chance of Winning

Surrey arguably boast one of the strongest squads in the T20 Blast, featuring the likes of Sam Curran, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Dominic Sibley, and Mitchell Santner. Although they've won two and lost two matches so far, the depth of match-winners in their lineup gives them a strong edge moving forward.

Meanwhile, Kent remain heavily dependent on Sam Billings and Joe Denly. While skipper Billings tends to deliver consistently, the side lack enough match-winners who can seize control with individual brilliance. Denly is no longer the force he once was, and though Daniel Bell-Drummond shows promise, he’s yet to fully establish himself. Based on current form and depth, Kent are not favourites heading into the game.

SUR’s chance of winning is 63%

KEN’s chance of winning is 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Surrey vs Kent Betting Tips

If you're looking to make money, Sam Curran is a safe bet. The Surrey skipper has consistently delivered for his county with both bat and ball. Mitchell Santner is another strong pick — after a stellar IPL campaign, he's carried his form into the county circuit and looks poised for continued success. Kent opener Daniel Bell-Drummond also stands out as a reliable performer who could rack up significant runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Sixes in the match over 12.5 1.89 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey to hit more sixes 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2022, the Kennington Oval in London has hosted 39 T20 matches, with chasing sides winning 22 times compared to 15 victories for teams batting first. Captains have shown a strong preference for bowling first, opting to do so in 34 out of 39 games. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 161/7, while the average first-innings winning score is 177/6.

Weather Report

There’s a 59% chance of rain in London on Thursday, with a 48% likelihood of thunderstorms.

Surrey Player List

Dominic Sibley, Ollie Pope (wk), Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Laurie Evans, OFM Sykes, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Matthew Fisher, Ryan Patel, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Ollie Pope Wicket-Keeper Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Laurie Evans Batter OFM Sykes Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Nathan Smith Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have won two and lost two so far in the ongoing season of T20 Blast.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Grant Stewart, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fred Klaassen, Wes Agar, Jack Leaning, Matthew Parkinson, Chris Benjamin, Nathan Gilchrist

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Zak Crawley Batter Joe Denly Batter Sam Billings Wicket-Keeper Grant Stewart All-rounder Thomas Stewart Rogers All-rounder Fred Klaassen Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Jack Leaning Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have won two, lost one, and one game has ended in a washout in the ongoing season of the T20 Blast.

Surrey vs Kent Head-To-Head

Surrey and Kent have clashed 44 times in the T20 Blast, with Surrey holding the upper hand with 24 wins, while Kent have emerged victorious on 19 occasions. Surrey have dominated recent contests, winning six of the last seven encounters, including a 42-run victory in their most recent meeting.

Surrey vs Kent Betting Odds

Surrey opening partnership over 19.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley have formed a steady opening pair for Surrey this season, averaging 23 runs for the first wicket across four games. Pope was particularly destructive in the previous outing, scoring 53 as the duo put up an 83-run opening stand. With momentum on their side, they’ll look to replicate their dominance and deliver another profitable partnership for us.

Surrey vs Kent T20 Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Kent Best Batters

Jason Roy to be Surrey’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the finest players in the shortest format, Jason Roy has been in stellar form for Surrey this season, scoring 202 runs in four matches at an average of over 50. He recently breached the 10,000-run milestone in T20s, now tallying 10,176 runs in 393 games at an average of 27.50, including 73 fifty-plus scores. If you're serious about returns, Roy is worth the punt.

Zak Crawley to be Kent’s best batter (Parimatch)

Zak Crawley sits second on the run-scoring charts in the ongoing T20 Blast, having piled up 215 runs at an impressive average of 71.66 and a staggering strike rate of 172.00. With two fifties in four outings, he has established himself as the ideal aggressor at the top. It would be hard to overlook him while placing your bets.

Surrey vs Kent Best Bowlers

Sam Curran to be Surrey’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sam Curran leads Surrey’s bowling charts this season, having picked up seven wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 12.57. With 262 T20 wickets to his name, Curran continues to underline his credentials as one of the finest operators in the shortest format.

Thomas Stewart Rogers to be Kent’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Thomas Stewart Rogers has been fairly consistent with the ball this season, claiming five wickets at an average of 22.60. The Australian pacer, with 84 T20 wickets at an average of 25.27 and an economy of 8.46, continues to be a reliable option in the format.