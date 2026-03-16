Facts: South Africa left-arm spinner George Linde picked three wickets for 10 runs in three overs vs Zimbabwe

Tim Seifert has scored 249 runs in his last five T20Is at a strike rate of 207.5

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy has picked 21 wickets in his last nine T20Is

Middlesex vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Surrey have a solid chance of beating Surrey in their second-last league stage fixture.Surrey are the second-ranked side in South Group with as many as nine wins to their name in 12 matches.Middlesex, on the other hand, have just won three matches this season. They have lost seven of their 12 matches so far and are out of the quarter-finals race.

With just one win in their last five games, Middlesex are under the pumpand facing a rampaging Surrey team which has won each of their last three games would not at all be an easy task. Surrey are pushing hard for a top place finish in the group and that should motivate them further to strangle a struggling Middlesex. Also, the two sides met earlier in the T20 Blast 2025 on June 20 as Surrey thrashed Middlesex by 75 runs.

Middlesex chances of winning - 30%

Surrey chances of winning - 70%

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Middlesex vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Stevie Eskinazi is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 366 runs in 12 matches at an average of 36.60, and a strike rate of 144.09. Three fifties have come off his bat this season, and with just two matches left for his side, the 31-year-old would look to push himself hard and complete his 400 runs in the tournament. We are expecting him to score high against Surrey on Wednesday.

Jason Roy scored 32 off 22 runs in his last outing against Somerset. The star batter has scored 338 runs in 12 matches at an average of 28.16, and a strike rate of 140.83.Three fifties have come off his bat, and considering his flamboyant knock in the previous knock, there is a good chance that the 34-year-old would come out all guns blazing against Middlesex.

Match Prediction Best Odds More than 14 sixes to be scored in match 1.90 Bet on Batery Surrey to score over 6.5 runs in 1st over 1.85 Bet on Batery Will Jacks to hit 50 runs 1.33 Bet on Batery

Middlesex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Three matches of the ongoing T20 Blast 2025 have been played at Lord's. In the last match at the venue, Essex opted to bowl first but Middlesex won by one run. In the second-last match at the venue, Middlesex opted to bowl but the match ended without a result due to rain. Middlesex had opted to bowl against Sussex as well, but they lost by 16 runs.The trend of bowling second could continue on Wednesday.

Weather Report

It is expected to be mostly cloudy in London on Wednesday, July 16. However,the chance of rain is minimalas precipitation level would hover around 10 percent. With a humidity level of 49 percent, the temperature will go up to 27 degree celsius. The wind speed in London could be around 16 km/h.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi, Ben Geddes, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy (c), Ryan Higgins, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Joshua Little, Noah Cornwell, Sebastian Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden

Middlesex Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (CAP) Batter Kane Williamson Batter Max Holden Batter Ben Gedes Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-roudner Joe Cracknell (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have managed just three wins from 12 matches in the T20 Blast 2025. They have also lost four of their last five matches, and are out of the quarter-finals race.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Will Jacks, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Curran, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Adam Zampa, Reece Topley, Laurie Evans, Nathan Smith, Dominic Sibley, OFM Sykes

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Dan Lawrence Batter Tom Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Ben Foakes (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Adam Zampa Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have won nine of their 13 matches in the T20 Blast 2025. They have won each of their last three matches, and just one of their last nine matches in the ongoing tournament.

Middlesex vs Surrey Head to Head

Surrey have a heavy head-to-head lead over Middlesex, who have lost three of their last four matches against the opposition.

Head to Head

Matches: 42

Middlesex Won: 13

Surrey Won: 29

Middlesex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 21.5 runs at fall of first wicket @ 1.85 (Batery Bet)

Surrey opening pair of Will Jacks and Ryan Patel scored 62 runs together in their last outingagainst Somerset. Jacks scored 57 off 37 balls, while Patel chipped in with 23 off 18. The duo had managed to partner for one run only in their second-last match. Dom Sibley had come out to open with Jacks in Surrey's third-last encounter. The partnership had failed as just three runs came off six balls. But regardless, we are backing Will Jacks and Ryan Patel to forge another successful partnership against a Middlesex bowling unit which has depended heavily on Tom Helm. Notably, the opening pair of Kent scored 66 runs together in their last outing against Middlesex.

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Middlesex vs Surrey Top Batters

Kane Williamson to be Middlesex's top batter

Kane Williamson has scores of 6, 52, 25, 34, and 26 in his last five outings in the T20 Blast 2025. Theformer New Zealand captain is the second-highest run-scorer for Middlesexin the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 317 runs in 12 matches at an average of 31.70 and a strike rate of 137.82. The 34-year-old could be one of the biggest performers with the bat on Wednesday. He scored 26 off 15 in his earlier outing against Surrey this season.

Will Jacks to be Surrey's top batter

Will Jacks' impressive run continued in his side's last outing against Somerset. The right-handopener scored 57 runs off 37 ballsin his innings which consisted of six fours and three sixes. Jacks is the leading run-scorer for Surrey in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 352 runs in eight matches at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 166.82.

Middlesex vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Tom Helm to be Middlesex's top bowler

Tom Helm is currently the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2025, and sixth-highest on the overall list of highest wicket-takers. He has picked 19 wickets at an average of 21, and an economy rate of 8.76. Earlier this season, Helm registered figures of 3/48 against Surrey.

Reece Topley to be Surrey's top bowler

Reece Topley was breathing fire in his last outing against Somerset. The left-arm pacer picked three wickets for 20 runs in four overs. The England international has played just five matches this season, but picked10 wickets at an average of 12.20and an economy rate of 7.62. It would be no surprise if Topley wreaks havoc against Middlesex on Wednesday.