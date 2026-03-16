Facts: Surrey have won seven out of nine games they have played against Middlesex since 2020.

Surrey’s Jason Roy is the top scorer in this fixture with 596 runs while the next best is over 200 runs behind.

Surrey vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Surrey cemented their place in the top 3 with a win over rivals Sussex in the most recent game. The win over the fellow challengers was their fourth win in a row this season and their fifth overall. They look in great touch and with another home game up next, we’re backing them to continue their winning run.

Middlesex started the tournament winless in the first three games - a run of two losses and a washout. They registered their first win of the season over Essex in the fourth game but suffered a loss against Somerset right after. A rain affected game saw them tie against Hampshire, which gave them the confidence to complete the double over Essex. Despite avoiding defeat in their previous two matches, the visitors have a massive task on their hands with Surrey up next.

Surrey Chance of Winning - 73%

Middlesex Chance of Winning - 27%

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Surrey vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

We’re expecting a high-scoring match between Surrey and Middlesex. Both teams’ bowlers haven’t performed consistently well in the tournament so far and we’re backing the batters to make the most of it. The top order for both teams has done well and hence, we feel a big score is on the cards in the powerplay overs.

For Middlesex, we’re backing Kane Williamson and Stephen Eskinazi to do well. Surrey’s Jason Roy is the pick of the bunch for us while Dominic Sibley and Will Jacks have supported him well so far. We’re expecting both teams to score more than 150 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey to score over 54 runs in the powerplay overs 1.78 Bet on Melbet Middlesex’s Kane Williamson to score over 24.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey’s Jason Roy to score over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

Surrey’s 48-run victory in the last game was the first time this season that a team batting first won at the Kennington Oval. All three games that have been played at the venue have seen captains opt to field first after winning the toss. Despite the recent result, we are backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

A cloudy evening awaits Surrey and Middlesex when they lock horns at the Kennington Oval. There’s a 10% chance of rain in the early hours of the game, but the weather is expected to get better as the match progresses when the mercury is likely to drop to the early twenties.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Sam Curran (c), Laurie Evans, Dominic Sibley, OFM Sykes, Jason Roy, Ryan Patel, Tom Curran, Nathan Smith, Ollie Pope, Matthew Fisher, Chris Jordan, Yousef Majid, Daniel Worrall, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Allrounder Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Laurie Evans Wicketkeeper Ollie Sykes Batter Tom Curran Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Chris Jordan Bowler Nathan Smith Allrounder Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

The side made the most of home advantage to register their fourth win on the bounce to move to the top of the table. They have lost just twice in seven games and look in great touch.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Leus du Plooy, Ben Geddes, Max Holden, Aaryan Sawant, Kane Williamson, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Luke Hollman, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Blake Carlton Cullen, Dane Paterson, Ryan Higgins, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Joshua Little, Noah Cornwell, Naavya Sharma, Toby Roland-Jones, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Kane Williamson Batter Max Holden Batter Ben Geddes Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins Bowler Jack Davies Wicketkeeper Luke Hollman Allrounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex had a horrible start of the tournament with no wins in three games. Their recent form, however, has been much better as they’ve avoided defeat in each of their last three matches.

Surrey vs Middlesex Head to Head

Surrey hold a huge advantage in the head-to-head record between the two teams with 28 wins to their name in 41 matches. Middlesex have not won more than two games in a row against the Brown Caps since 2008.

Head to Head

Surrey: 28

Middlesex: 13

Tied / No Result: 0

Surrey vs Middlesex Betting Odds

We’re backing both teams’ openers to do well

The form of Surrey’s openers has got better as the tournament has progressed. They have put together three 50+ stands in the last four games while the first three matches saw them average just over 14 in the series. Despite their poor results as a team, Middlesex’s openers have impressed. They average 52 for the opening wicket. We’re expecting both teams’ top order batters to put on a show for the crowd at the Oval.

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Surrey vs Middlesex Top Batters

Jason Roy to be Surrey’s top batsman

Roy got out on a duck against Sussex and missed the opportunity to go top of the run scoring charts. He still remains the team’s highest run scorer and we’re backing him to go big against the visitors. He has scored three half-centuries in seven games and we are backing him to make it four.

Kane Williamson to be Middlesex’s top batsman

One of the all-time greats, Kane Williamson, has shown his class yet again despite a relatively poor season for Middlesex. He averages nearly 35 in the tournament so far and will be confident going into the match against Surrey, having scored his first fifty of the season in the previous game.

Surrey vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be Surrey’s top bowler

Kiwi pacer Mitchell Santner is the in-form bowler from the Brown Caps. He has taken 10 wickets in his last four games, which includes figures of 3/26 in the last match. The 33-year-old is the team’s joint leading wicket-taker, alongside Chris Jordan, with 10 dismissals to his name.

Zafar Gohar to be Middlesex’s top bowler

Pakistani spinner Zafar Gohar is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in the match. While we’re not expecting the Middlesex bowling unit, as a whole, to do well, Gohar could trouble the Surrey batters with his spin bowling. He comes into the match on the back of a 2/20 against Essex and will be eager to test himself against some of the best batsmen in the tournament.