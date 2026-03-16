Facts: Will Jacks stands as Surrey’s top run scorer in the tournament so far with 504 runs in ten innings.

Northamptonshire’s Ben Sanderson is the third leading wicket-taker of the Vitality Blast Men with 24 wickets in 14 innings.

Northamptonshire have a 1-0 lead over Surrey in their head-to-head tally in the tournament so far.

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Surrey come into the quarter final with a five-match winning streak, and they beat Sussex in the final group stage encounter. Batting first, Surrey piled on a 204-run stand with a century from opener Will Jacks who scored 100 runs. The rest of the top order pitched in and made sure the team were in a comfortable spot to defend the total. Despite that, the bowlers nearly conceded defeat as Sussex got too close for comfort before running out of time, handing the Sam Curran-led side a seven-run victory.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire found themselves on the losing side in the previous game against Durham where the former posted 203 runs on the board. Their captain, David Willey, top-scored with 63 runs while opener Matthew Breetzke was next in line with 52 runs. Even though they had a competitive target to defend, the bowlers were far too lax in their approach as they allowed the opposition to take home a solid nine-wicket triumph.

Surrey chance of winning - 67%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 33%

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Surrey vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

In the last five matches, Surrey’s Will Jacks has been their mainstay opener while he has opened alongside Ryan Patel and Dom Sibley. Although his partnership with the latter did not quite work out, having added a mere three runs to the first wicket, their opening wicket is thriving with Ryan Patel opening for them. In the four games leading up to this fixture, the pair set up stands of 65, 66, 62 and 1. Their progress is brilliant and that puts them in a position to secure another big total in the next encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval has hosted seven matches in the Vitality Blast Men this season where the teams chasing have the edge with four victories. Moreover, the toss winners elected to field first six out of seven times and the average first innings score of 183 is not safe at this venue. This makes fielding first the top choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Rain is on the radar at London on the day of the game with a 50% possibility of a washout, and the temperature is set to reach 20 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Sam Curran (c), Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Kurtis Patterson, Ollie Sykes, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Matthew Fisher, Mitchell Santner, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Adam Zampa, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Nathan Smith, Reece Topley, Seb Stuart-Reckling, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks All-rounder Ryan Patel Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran (C) All-rounder Dan Lawrence Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Jordan Clark All-rounder Yousef Majid Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey enter this match on the back of five successive victories and they are a batting powerhouse this season. They also have a solid opening wicket to bank on.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Lloyd Pope, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter David Willey (C) All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter George Bartlett Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Luke Procter All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have two wins and three defeats in the five games leading up to this fixture, and they do not have what it takes to overcome Surrey.

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Surrey and Northamptonshire have met once in the tournament and it was during the 2013 season where the latter won by 102 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Surrey - 0

Northamptonshire - 1

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Northamptonshire’s opening wicket is quite competitive as Matthew Breetzke and Ricardo Vasconcelos have secured totals of 68, 94 and 24 runs in the last three matches. Despite this, Surrey have the upper hand in this regard considering Will Jacks and Ryan Patel have shown immaculate consistency, having added 65, 66 and 62 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters. Since the latter have been remarkably stable this season, they are expected to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming match.

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Surrey vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Will Jacks to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Will Jacks emerged as the top run scorer for Surrey during their last game against Sussex where he scored precisely 100 runs. He stands as the team’s leading batter overall with 504 runs in ten innings, including one ton and four half-centuries. Averaging at 50.40, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming game as well.

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke was the second leading batter for Northamptonshire in the last encounter against Durham, having scored a 52-run half-century. He is also their second highest run scorer in the tournament with 403 runs in 11 innings which includes four half-centuries. With an excellent average of 36.63, he is the top choice for the next match.

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Sam Curran to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Sussex, Sam Curran led Surrey’s bowling attack with a four-wicket haul in three overs and an economy rate of 6.00. He is their top wicket-taker overall with a whopping 21 wickets in 13 innings, and his average of 16.42 is rather impressive. He is anticipated to come out on top against Northamptonshire, too.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson went wicketless during Northamptonshire’s last game versus Durham but he remains their leading bowler with 24 wickets in 14 innings so far. He also has a fifer under his belt this season and his bowling average of 16.87 is remarkable, making him the favorite against Surrey in the upcoming fixture.