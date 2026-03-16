Facts: Will Jacks has scored 1212 runs in 45 matches at Kennington Oval.

Sam Curran has scored 886 runs & picked up 41 wickets in 46 matches at Kennington Oval.

Surrey vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Surrey heads into this contest on the back of a phenomenal, high-scoring run-chase against Glamorgan. Surrey's bowlers were taken to the cleaners as Glamorgan posted a huge score of 222/6. Chasing such a daunting total, Surrey lost three wickets in the first four overs, reeling at 16/3. However, Dan Lawrence had other plans, as he tore apart Glamorgan’s bowling lineup, smashing a record unbeaten hundred (120* runs off 54 balls). Tom Curran (49* runs off 27 balls) and Will Jacks (31 runs off 21 balls) also played crucial knocks. With this win, Surrey has qualified for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Somerset continued their dominance with yet another commanding win in their last match against the Kent Spitfires. Somerset bowled first and restricted Kent to just 137/8. Riley Meredith was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/19, and Ben Green also stepped up with two wickets. Somerset then chased down the target in 18.3 overs. Lewis Gregory (37 runs), Tom Abell (34* runs), and Will Smeed (36 runs) were the top batters. This marks Somerset’s fourth win in their last five matches.

This is shaping up to be an even contest, with both teams in excellent form. However, Surrey's strong record at Kennington Oval, where they've dominated Somerset, gives them an edge. Given their current dominant form, Surrey appears to have the better chance of winning.

Surrey Chance of Winning: 55%

Somerset Chance of Winning: 45%

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Surrey vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Will Smeed scored a quickfire knock of 36 runs off 30 balls in the last match against the Kent Spitfires. He has been the tone-setter for Somerset with the bat throughout the season and has so far accumulated 464 runs in 12 matches, averaging 46.40.He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has played a pivotal role in Somerset's success. He has scored 24 or more runs in 10 of the 12 matches played.Given his current form, we back Smeed to score over 23 runs against Surrey.

Surrey vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kennington Oval, London, is balanced, offering something for both batsmen and bowlers. In the last six Vitality T20 Blast matches here, the team batting first won tw0, while the team bowling first won four. The average first innings score is 180 runs.

Out of the four matches that Surrey has played at Kennington Oval this season, they won two matches while batting first and two matches while bowling first. While Somerset won three of their last four matches while bowling second.Since this being an evening game the surface gets better for batting as the match progresses and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Sunday, July 13th, Kennington Oval, London, is expected to experience partly cloudy skies. The temperature will be around 28°C, with 41% humidity and a gentle wind of 8 km/h. Precipitation chances are low at 5%.

Surrey News & Players List

Will Jacks, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Laurie Evans (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Curran, OFM Sykes, Chris Jordan, Nathan Smith, Adam Zampa, Jamie Overton, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Ryan Patel, Yousef Majid, Daniel Worrall

Predicted playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran (c) All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder OFM Sykes All-rounder Dan Lawrence All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey are on a roll at the moment having won four of their last five matches. They currently stand at 2nd place in the South Group with 32 points in 11 matches (8 wins & 4 losses).

Somerset News & Players List

Somerset Players List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Tom Lammonby, Thomas Rew, Andrew Umeed, Migael Pretorius, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket Keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (c) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Ben Green Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset are in really good form at the moment, where they won four of their last five matches and currently stand at the top of the South Group with 40 points in 12 matches ( 10 wins & 2 losses).

Surrey vs Somerset Head to Head Record

Surrey and Somerset have competed in 26 Vitality T20 Blast matches. Of these, Surrey has emerged victorious in 14 encounters, whereas Somerset has won 12. At Kennington Oval, the two teams have met 13 times, with Surrey claiming 10 wins and Somerset 3. The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, Somerset defeated Surrey by five wickets at Taunton. Infact, Somerset has won four of the last five head to head matches against Surrey.

Matches Played: 26

Surrey Won: 14

Somerset Won: 12

Surrey vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Surrey @ 1.93 (Parimatch)

Somerset's opening pair, Will Smeed and Tom Banton, have been in good touch, averaging 15 runs in their last three matches. In contrast, Surrey's openers have struggled, averaging just 6.33 runs per match in their last three outings.Looking at their last two head-to-head encounters, Somerset's opening stands have averaged 23.5 runs, while Surrey's have managed 14.5 runs. Overall, Somerset's openers have shown more consistency and provided better starts than Surrey's. Therefore, we expect Somerset's opening partnership to outscore Surrey's in this match.

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Surrey vs Somerset Top Batter

Will Jacks to be the Top Batter for Surrey

Will Jacks has scored 295 runs in 7 matches, averaging 42.14 with a striking rate of 169.54. At Kennington Oval, he has accumulated 1212 runs in 45 matches, averaging 31.89. He is currently in fine form, having also scored an impressive 338 runs in 11 matches against Somerset, averaging 33.80.Jacks has been Surrey's top scorer in three of their last seven matches, and we back him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Surrey.

Will Smeed to be the Top Batter for Somerset

The tournament's leading run-scorer with 464 runs at an average of 46.40 from 12 matches, Will Smeed has been 'Mr. Consistent' this season, scoring over 20 runs in 10 of his 12 innings, including four half-centuries.Against Surrey, Smeed has accumulated 254 runs in 10 matches at an average of 25.40. At Kennington Oval, his record is a more modest 69 runs from four matches, averaging 17.25.However, given his current fine form, we predict Smeed will step up with another big knock and be Somerset's top batter against Surrey.

Surrey vs Somerset Top Bowler

Adam Zampa to be the Top Bowler for Surrey

Adam Zampa has taken seven wickets in three matches this season, bowling at an economy of 8.27 and averaging 13. Zampa has been Surrey's top bowler in two of their last three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker in the middle overs and has been excellent with his line and length in his three outings so far.Against Somerset, he has taken two wickets in as many matches, and at Kennington Oval, he boasts a strong record, having scalped nine wickets in four matches.We back Zampa to maintain his good rhythm with the ball and trouble the Somerset batters.

Riley Meredith to be the Top Bowler for Somerset

Meredith is the leading wicket-taker in the Vitality T20 Blast 2025 season, has been outstanding with the ball this season. He bowled a match-winning spell in the last match against Kent, finishing with figures of 3/19.Overall this season, he has taken 27 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 13.70 with an economy of 8.04. He bowls in the crucial overs (both at the start and in death overs) and has been effective with his variations and on-pace deliveries, taking wickets in every match. Given his current wicket-taking form, we back Riley Meredith to be the top bowler for Somerset.