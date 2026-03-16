Facts: Surrey have won seven of the last nine games the two sides played at the Kennington Oval since 2013.

Sussex’s James Coles has the highest average among the Top 10 run scorers of the 2025 Vitality T20 Blast so far.

Surrey vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Surrey’s task to climb up the ranks gets tougher with them playing hosts to second-placed Sussex. The Brown Caps have won three games in a row after managing just one win in their first three games. They look in good touch and with the crowd on their side, the team will feel confident of continuing their winning run.

Sussex’s washout against winless Essex two games ago prevented them from opening up a bigger gap over Surrey. The Sharks have lost just a solitary game this season - to table toppers Somerset, and won four games to find themselves two points ahead of their upcoming opponents. They’ll be keen on maintaining the status quo by avoiding defeat in London.

Surrey Chance of Winning - 62%

Sussex Chance of Winning - 38%

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Surrey vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

We’re expecting a high-scoring match between Surrey and Sussex. Their batsmen look in good touch, especially Jason Roy and James Coles, who have been shouldering the bulk of the team’s run-scoring responsibilities this season. We’re backing both the batsmen to go big in the match.

We’ll also be keeping a close eye on Surrey opener Dom Sibley, who has come into his own in recent games. He scored 70 in their last match and looked hungry for more. Despite a change in his opening partner, we’re expecting Sibley to provide the platform for the rest of the team to build on.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey to score 14 or more runs in the first two overs 1.59 Bet on Melbet A boundary to be hit in the first over of the match 1.57 Bet on Melbet Surrey to have a higher score in the powerplay overs 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

Both the games played at the Kennington Oval in London this season have been won by teams that bowled first. In contrast, four of the last five games involving the two teams in T20 cricket have gone the way of the teams that batted first. In the 2025 edition of the T20 Blast, however, both Surrey and Sussex have won more matches after batting first and hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to set the target.

Weather Report

While there’s no rain predicted during match hours, it is expected to be highly humid with humidity up to 80%. The temperature is likely to hover in the early to mid twenties but fans can expect a full game to be played between these in-form teams.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Sam Curran (c), Laurie Evans, Dominic Sibley, OFM Sykes, Jason Roy, Ryan Patel, Tom Curran, Nathan Smith, Ollie Pope, Matthew Fisher, Chris Jordan, Yousef Majid, Daniel Worrall, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Allrounder Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Laurie Evans Wicketkeeper Ollie Sykes Batter Tom Curran Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Chris Jordan Bowler Nathan Smith Allrounder Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey made it three wins in a row with a victory over Hampshire away from home. With a fourth win under their belt in six games, they have positioned themselves well to qualify for the playoff stages.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Daniel Hughes, Tom Haines, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Zach Lion Cachet, Danial Ibrahim, George Thomas, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Jack Carson, Ollie Robinson

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson Wicketkeeper James Coles Allrounder Tom Alsop Batter Tom Clark Batter Jack Carson Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex started the tournament with two wins in a row. A bit of a stutter in the middle of the tournament prevented them from reaching the summit of the group, but they are undefeated in their last three games.

Surrey vs Sussex Head to Head

Despite winning three of their last five games, Sussex trail the head-to-head record between the two teams with 15 wins in comparison to Surrey’s 20. The two teams have even tied a match while five games saw no result. At the Kennington Oval, however, both teams are level with eight wins a piece.

Head to Head

Surrey: 20

Sussex: 15

Tied: 1

No Result: 5

Surrey vs Sussex Betting Odds

Both teams to lose early wickets

Barring the first match of the tournament when they scored 73 runs, Sussex’s top order has failed in each game. The opening partnership scores since the Glamorgan match show scores of 4, 17, 9, and 12. In contrast, Surrey have put together two fifty-plus stands in the last three matches itself. However, apart from those two games, their openers have managed partnerships of just 8, 19, 21, and 3. The pitch at the Oval has aided bowlers early in the game and we’re expecting breakthroughs in the powerplay overs itself for both the teams.

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Surrey vs Sussex Top Batters

Jason Roy to be Surrey’s top batsman

The third highest run-getter of the tournament remains our pick to be Surrey’s best batter for the second game in a row. Jason Roy has scored three fifties in six games so far and needs just 20 runs in the next game to be the outright leading run scorer of the season. We wouldn’t put it past him to achieve that in London.

James Coles to be Sussex’s top batsman

Sussex’s youngest-ever first-class debutant James Coles leads the team’s batting charts with 229 runs in 6 games. In away games this season, the 21-year-old averages 105 and will be looking to continue his form to keep his side above the hosts in the points table.

Surrey vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Surrey’s top bowler

6 of Chris Jordan’s 9 wickets in the tournament have come in the last two games. The veteran bowler is the team’s leading wicket-taker this season and comes into the match on the back of figures of 4/10 and 2/17. He’ll be key in unlocking the Sussex batting line-up as they aim to usurp them to second spot in the table.

Nathan McAndrew to be Sussex’s top bowler

The only bowler with two five-wicket hauls in the season so far, Nathan McAndrew is our pick to be the best bowler in the game. After taking just 1 wicket in the first three games, the medium pacer’s bowling record reads an impressive 5/19, 1/26, and 6/21 in his most recent matches. With the form he’s in, we’re backing the 31-year-old to trouble the hosts.