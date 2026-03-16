Facts: Daniel Hughes has scored 544 runs in 9 matches at County Ground, Hove.

James Coles is the leading run-scorer for Sussex Sharks with 255 runs in 9 matches.

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires Chance of Winning

Sussex Sharks are coming off a significant 62-run loss to the Hampshire Hawks. Bowling first, Sussex conceded a large total of 196/8, with Nathan McAndrew being their best bowler, taking three wickets for 32 runs. However, Tymal Mills went wicketless and was expensive, conceding 10.5 runs per over. In their chase, Sussex were bowled out for just 134 in 16.5 overs, heavily impacting their net run rate. Nathan McAndrew was also their top scorer with 34 runs. Notably, Sussex's last two losses have occurred when chasing, while their last two wins have come when batting first, indicating their recent struggles in chasing down targets.

Kent Spitfires recently suffered a six-wicket loss to Glamorgan in a one-sided contest at Cardiff. Batting first, Kent managed only 118/9, with Jack Leaning scoring almost half their runs (45). Fred Klaassen was their best bowler, taking 2/31. This marks Kent's third loss in their last five matches, causing them to drop to sixth place in the South Group. Most of Kent's defeats this season have come when bowling first, while they have won three matches when batting first, indicating a struggle when chasing targets.

Based on our analysis and recent form of both the teams, the home teamSussex Sharks has the best chances of winning this contest. They have a well rounded lineup with a good bowling attack that has outclassed the best batting lineups this season while playing at Hove.

Sussex Sharks Chance of Winning: 55%

Kent Spitfires Chance of Winning: 45%

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Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Daniel Hughes, the elegant left-handed Australian batter, has had a relatively quiet season so far, scoring 184 runs in 9 matches at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 149.59. His recent scores of 34, 8, 1, 10*, and 13 at Hove.However, at his home ground, the County Ground, Hove, he boasts an impressive record of 544 runs in 19 matches, averaging 41.84.Given his strong past performance at this venue, we back Daniel Hughes to bounce back from his recent low scores and score over 20 runs against Kent.

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground, Hove offers a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers.In the last four T20 Blast matches played at this venue teams batting first won the match on three occasions, while the team bowling first won one.Given the record at this venue and the struggle of both teams while chasing, we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Toss Prediction- Sussex Sharks to win the coin toss.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, July 9th, the County Ground, Hove is forecast to be mostly sunny with no rain. The temperature is expected to be around 16°C, with humidity at 81% and a light wind of 8 km/hr.

Sussex Sharks News & Player List

Sussex Sharks Players List

Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Alsop, John Simpson(w), Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills(c), Henry Crocombe, George Thomas, Jack Carson, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tom Haines, Danial Ibrahim

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter Tom Clark Batter Jack Carson All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Ollie Robinson All-rounder Tymal Mills © Bowler Henry CCrocombe Bowler

Sussex Sharks Recent Form

Sussex Sharks won two and lost two of their last five matches. They currently stand at 4th place with 22 points in 9 matches, with five wins, three losses and one no result.

Kent Spitfires News & Player List

Kent Spitfires Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Joe Denly, Sam Billings(w/c), Joey Evison, Jack Leaning, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fred Klaassen, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Parkinson, Chris Benjamin, Matthew Quinn, Wes Agar, Zak Crawley, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Marcus ORiordan

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Denly Batter Sam Billings © Wicketkeeper Jack Leaning Batter Harry Finch Batter Thomas Stewart Rogers Bowler Joey Evison Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler

Kent Spitfires Recent Form

Kent Spitfires won two and lost three of their last five matches. They currently stand at 6th place with 18 points in 10 matches with four wins, five losses and one no result.

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spiftfires Head to Head Record

Sussex Sharks and Kent Spitfires have a very even head-to-head record in Vitality T20 Blast, with both teams winning 17 of their 37 encounters. Two matches ended with no result, and one was a tie. Recently, Sussex Sharks have been dominant, winning four of their last five matches against Kent.At the County Ground, Hove, the rivalry is also close, with Kent holding a slight edge of 8 wins to Sussex's 7 in their 16 matches.

Matches Played: 37

Sussex Sharks Won: 17

Kent Spitfires Won: 17

No Result: 2

Tie: 1

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires Betting Odds

Kent Spitfires to have the best opening partnership than Sussex Sharks @ 1.92 (Parimatch)

Kent Spitfires' opening pair of Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond have performed better recently, averaging 29.3 runs per innings in their last three matches. In contrast, Sussex Sharks' openers have averaged just 14.3 runs per match over the same period and have also rotated their opening pairs, leading to some instability.Given Kent's more consistent opening partnerships and their batters' familiarity with the conditions, we predict Kent Spitfires will have a better opening stand than Sussex Sharks in this fixture.

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Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires Top Batters

James Coles to be the Top Batter for Sussex Sharks

James Coles is Sussex Sharks' leading run-scorer this season, having amassed 255 runs in 9 matches at an impressive average of 36.42. He's currently in fine form. While his recent scores of 34, 8, 1, 10*, and 13 might seem ordinary, his overall season performance indicates his quality.At his home ground, County Ground, Hove, he has a strong record of 369 runs in 22 matches, averaging 24.60, with a high score of 75 not out.Given Sussex's recent struggles, we expect Coles to step up and be the top batter for the Sussex Sharks in this fixture.

Tawanda Muyeye to be the Top Batter for Kent Spitfires

Tawanda Muyeye has been a consistent performer for Kent this season, blending caution with aggression to score 375 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 141.50.He has already registered one century and one half-century. Muyeye also boasts a strong record at Hove, where he has scored 277 runs in 9 matches at an average of 30.77, including a century. Given his excellent form, we predict he will be the top batter for Kent in this fixture.

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be the Top Bowler for Sussex Sharks

Tymal Mills has been very effective this season, taking 13 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 19.15 and an economy of 9.70. His record at County Ground, Hove, is exceptional, with 98 wickets in 71 matches.Against Kent at Hove, Mills has picked up 12 wickets in 8 matches, bowling at an economy of 7.28.We expect Mills to maintain his excellent form and be Sussex's top bowler in this fixture.

Thomas Stewart Rogers to be the Top Bowler for Kent Spitfires

Thomas Rogers has been an effective bowler for Kent Spitfires this season, taking 11 wickets in 10 matches with an economy of 9.35 and an average of 28.90.He's proven particularly valuable in the death overs, often being the go-to bowler when wickets are needed. At County Ground, Hove, he has a decent record, having picked up four wickets in three matches. On a pitch that tends to favor fast bowlers, we anticipate Rogers will deliver a match-winning spell and outclass the opposing batters.