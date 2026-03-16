Facts: James Coles has scored 158 runs in 6 matches at Hove this season.

Nathan McAndrew has taken 10 wickets in the last 6 matches played at Hove.

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Sussex Sharks head into this contest on the back of a thrilling last-ball win over Gloucestershire, which also ended their miserable four-game losing streak. Against Gloucestershire, bowling first, Sussex conceded 185/5. All their bowlers were taken to the cleaners except Henry Crocombe, who bowled an economical spell, going at 8 runs per over and picking up three key wickets that stemmed the run flow. James Coles (62 runs) and Tom Alsop (55 runs) stitched a 106-run partnership for the fourth wicket after an early top-order collapse. Danny Lamb came out in the last over and flashed hard at every ball, taking the Sharks over the line with a sweet 5-ball, 16-run cameo.

Surrey are coming off a narrow 8-run victory over Middlesex in the Lord's derby a couple of nights ago. Batting first, Surrey posted a good total of 189/9. Will Jacks top-scored with 52 runs in 36 balls, while Tom Curran played a game-changing knock towards the end, scoring 47 vital runs in 22 balls. Dan Lawrence (24 runs) and Ryan Patel (23 runs) also contributed with the bat. Defending the total, Surrey had early jitters when Middlesex were scoring at 10 runs per over in the first six overs. However, Surrey managed to hang on to the game until the very last. Chris Jordan, with all his experience, bowled superbly in the death overs, finishing with figures of 2/28. It is a crucial game for Surrey, as a win here will almost secure them a home quarter-final fixture and also a chance to finish the group stage at the top.

Based on the analysis and form of both teams, Surrey has a better chance of winning this contest. However, it is a must-win game for Sussex Sharks, as a loss here would mean the end of the season for them. If you go by the odds, Surrey are the clear favorites, which is a no-brainer.

Sussex Sharks Chance of Winning: 39%

Surrey Chance of Winning: 61%

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Sussex Sharks vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Will Jacks has been highly impactful in the top order for Surrey. He has scored 404 runs in 9 matches, averaging 44.88, and has also smashed four half-centuries. In the last match, he scored a magnificent match-winning knock of 52 runs.Jacks has scored over 30 runs in seven of the nine matches played this season and has been consistent.Considering his current form and the way he is scoring, Jacks is one of the best batters to back, and we predict Jacks will score over 25 runs in this fixture against Sussex.

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won three of the five matches played at County Ground, Hove this season.The surface has highly favored the team batting first, as it slows down as the game progresses. The average first innings score in the last five matches played is 176 runs.Given that teams have had much success while batting first, we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Friday, July 18th, the County Ground, Hove is expected to experience light rain. The temperature will be around 24°C with a 10% chance of precipitation. Humidity levels will be at 71%, and a moderate wind of 14 km/h is anticipated.

Sussex Sharks News & Players List

Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Alsop, John Simpson (wk), Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills (c), Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Harrison Ward, Brad Currie, Fynn Hudson-Prentice

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter George Thomas Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter John Simpson Wicketkeeper Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills © Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Sharks Recent Form

Sussex Sharks lost four of their last five matches in the T20 Blast. They currently stand at 4th place in the South Group tied with Kent on 26 points but with better net run rate. They won six and lost six of the 13 matches played.

Surrey News & Players List

Surrey Players List

Will Jacks, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Daniel Lawrence (wk), Tom Curran, Ollie Sykes, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Josh Blake, Yousef Majid, Dominic Sibley, Nathan Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks All-rounder Ryan Patel All-rounder Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran © All-rounder Daniel Lawrence Wicketkeeper Tom Curran All-rounder Ollie Sykes Bowler Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Jordan Clark All-rounder Reece Topley Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey won four of their last five matches and currently stand at the top of the South Group with 40 points in 13 matches with 10 wins & 3 losses.

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey Head to Head Record

Sussex Sharks and Surrey squared off in 42 T20 Blast matches. Surrey has the upperhand with 21 wins, while Sussex won 15 matches. One match ended in a tie and five games ended in no result.At Hove, Sussex and Surrey met in 19 matches, where Surrey won 9 matches, while Sussex won 7 matches.

Matches Played: 42

Sussex Won: 15

Surrey Won: 21

Tie: 1

No Result: 5

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Sussex Sharks @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Surrey's opening pair of Will Jacks and Ryan Patel have, on average, scored 43 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches. In contrast, Sussex's opening pair of George Thomas and Daniel Hughes are averaging 35.3 runs per innings in their last three matches.Surrey's openers have added two 60-plus partnerships in their last two matches, while Sussex's openers haven't been able to stitch even a single partnership of over 40 runs. Considering the form of both Surrey's openers, we back Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Sussex Sharks.

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Sussex Sharks vs Surrey Top Batters

James Coles to be the Top Batter for Sussex Sharks

Coles has been Sussex's crisis man with the bat this season, scoring 358 runs in 13 matches, averaging 32.54, and striking at 154.31.He is the leading run-scorer for the Sharks this season, and in the last match, he played a crucial knock of 66 runs against Gloucestershire to keep his team's hopes of a quarterfinal spot alive. We back Coles to continue his good run of form and play another match-winning knock against Surrey.

Will Jacks to be the Top Batter for Surrey

Will Jacks was the top batter for Surrey in their last outing against Middlesex, where he scored 52 runs. In fact, Jacks has been the top batter for Surrey in four of their last six matches.Overall this season, he has scored 404 runs in 9 matches, averaging 44.89. Given his current good run of form and consistency with the bat, we back Jacks to be the top batter for Surrey.

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be the Top Bowler for Sussex Sharks

Nathan McAndrew has taken 21 wickets in 13 matches this season, making him the leading wicket-taker for the Sharks. McAndrew is highly effective in the death overs and has taken most of his wickets during this phase. At County Ground, Hove, he has taken 10 wickets in the six matches he has played this season.

Sam Curran to be the Top Bowler for Surrey

The skipper of Surrey, Sam Curran, has picked up 17 wickets in 13 matches, averaging 19.23 and bowling at an economy of 8.20. He is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey this season and has been really effective in the powerplay and middle overs.He has a pretty good record at County Ground, Hove, where he has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches, averaging 18.37.