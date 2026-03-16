Facts: Sussex and Essex are both tied with 18 victories each in their 36 head-to-head fixtures so far.

Essex have a 4-1 lead over Sussex in the five matches leading up to this encounter.

Sussex vs Essex Chances of Winning

Sussex are currently among the frontrunners for the top spot in the South Group and their victory against Glamorgan in the last match solidified their status as a formidable team. The former, having batted first, went on to score 195 runs which put immense pressure on the opposition; James Coles was the one who led the onslaught with an unbeaten 75 and the team had a great chance of taking victory. The bowlers had a straightforward job and they delivered what was expected of them by bundling out Glamorgan for 117. Nathan McAndrew’s fifer bolstered the process and aided in their commanding 78-run victory.

Essex’s run in the tournament has been far from desired as they suffered a fourth successive defeat as they took on Middlesex in the last outing. The Chelmsford-based team scored 156 runs while batting first which was not a total the bowlers were equipped to defend. Skipper and all-rounder Simon Harmer top-scored with 41 runs but the others were a no-show. When the time came to defend this score, the bowlers could not do much to keep Middlesex at bay and ended up conceding defeat by a margin of six wickets.

Sussex chance of winning - 55%

Essex chance of winning - 45%

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Sussex vs Essex Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Sussex have had trouble hitting the ground running with solid opening partnerships, and after having participated in four games already, Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes are absolutely stagnant. They set up totals of 4, 17, 9 and 12 runs in the tournament so far, and since their collaboration is going nowhere, they are not expected to do well in the next game either.

Sussex vs Essex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Hove has hosted three games in the competition this season, out of which those batting first took two victories. The toss winners elected to field first twice but the average first innings score of 178 is defendable which will make the toss winner keen on batting first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The chance of precipitation at Hove stands at 20% for the game and rain is predicted to cause disruptions with the temperature going up to 23 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter Tom Clark Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler Brad Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have a daunting batting lineup in the competition and they are, undoubtedly, far superior to that of Essex. Even though their openers are in a bit of a rut at the moment, the rest of the order has enough strength to keep the team afloat.

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Simon Fernandes, Tom Westley, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Mackenzie Jones, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Kasun Rajitha, Mohammad Amir, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Simon Harmer (C) All-rounder Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have virtually no redeeming qualities at the moment since their batting and bowling are both not on par with other teams. Their batters, in particular, are woefully out of form and do not have the ability to put up a fight against Sussex.

Sussex vs Essex Head-to-Head

Sussex and Essex are level pegging in T20 Blast with 18 wins apiece in 36 head-to-head games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 36

Sussex - 18

Essex - 18

Sussex vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

For Sussex’s first wicket, Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes have both showcased inconsistency at an individual level, the effects of which are evident in their opening scores of 4, 17 and 9 runs in the last three games. In comparison to Essex’s openers, they are quite off the mark since Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar have had an upswing in momentum, having scored 60, 19 and 4 runs together in the previous three outings. Although both teams’ opening wickets are on tenterhooks ahead of the next game, Essex have a slightly better chance of achieving a superior result.

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Sussex vs Essex Best Batters

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Batter

James Coles emerged as Sussex’s top run scorer in the last encounter against Glamorgan where he scored an unbeaten 75. He stands as their leading run-getter overall with 196 runs in four innings and an average of 98.00 , including two half-centuries. He is the top pick to be their standout batter against Essex.

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Michael Pepper was out on a two-ball duck in the previous match against Middlesex but despite that, he retains his position at the top of the team’s run charts with 118 runs in four innings. He has two half-centuries to his credit so far along with an average of 29.50 which is the best of the team, making him the favorite for the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Essex Best Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills was the second highest wicket-taker for Sussex with two wickets in 2.2 overs during the last game against Glamorgan, having achieved a brilliant economy rate of 4.28. He remains their top bowler overall with eight wickets in four innings and an average of 13.87. He is the top choice to emerge as their leading bowler.

Paul Walter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

In the last game versus Middlesex, Paul Walter was Essex’s top bowler with two wickets in his three-over spell, and he ended up with a rather expensive economy rate of 11.33. He leads their bowling attack in the tournament with six wickets in three innings. Averaging at 20.83, he is expected to come out on top once again.