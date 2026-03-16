Facts: James Coles is the top batter for Sussex in the tournament so far, having scored 77 runs in the first game.

Oliver Price stands as Gloucestershire’s leading run-getter with 51 runs in one innings.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Sussex made a blazing start to their campaign with a victory over Middlesex in the opening game. The former were put in to bat first but they made the most of it by racking in 202 runs; James Coles went guns blazing with an unbeaten 77 and the rest did their part to give the team a winning chance. With a par score on the board, the bowlers did not have to break a sweat to defend against Middlesex and Ollie Robinson’s three-wicket haul expedited the process. In the end, Sussex won by a close margin of 16 runs.

Gloucestershire had a close contest, too, but they found themselves on the receiving end of a thrashing as they allowed Kent to post a first innings stand of 208 runs. Gloucestershire made a solid team effort in an attempt to chase the score down, and their onslaught was led by Oliver Price who scored 51 runs. However, they lost seven wickets in the process and ended up losing by a mere four runs.

Sussex chance of winning - 55%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 45%

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Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Cameron Bancroft returned to open for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast after leading from the front with Ben Charlesworth in the County Championship. In the last five matches of the tournament, they certainly had irregularities in their scores but they were overwhelmingly on the positive side with totals of 41, 27, 54, 8, 47, 1, 9, 6 and 71. Miles Hammond made a substandard start to the season but his partnership with Bancroft resulted in a competent 34-run stand in the last game against Kent. They are expected to build on that form in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Gloucestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Hove hosted eight matches in the 2024 season of the Vitality Blast where the teams batting and fielding first shared a 4-4 record. However, the toss winners’ choices showed a disparity, though, since fielding first was favored seven out of eight times. The average first innings total of 183 is quite high but remains defendable which makes chasing a priority for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Hove is going to be cloudy on match day with a 20% possibility of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter Tom Clark Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler Brad Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have a powerful batting lineup and that gives them the edge over Gloucestershire. Further, their bowlers were better capable of defending their scores.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ajeet Dale, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter D'Arcy Short All-rounder Matt Taylor Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith Bowler Aman Rao Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s batters fumbled a close game and allowed victory to slip from their grasp. Their defeat puts them on the backfoot early in the season.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Sussex have a three-win lead over Gloucestershire with 14 wins in 26 head-to-head matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

Sussex - 14

Gloucestershire - 11

No Result - 1

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex @ 1.91 (Parimatch)

Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft added 34 runs to Gloucestershire’s first wicket during the previous match against Kent and it was largely the former’s contribution which kept the team afloat. On the other hand, Sussex’s Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes scored 12 runs together which is not nearly enough to give the team something to work with, and the batters were hung out to dry. Gloucestershire’s openers made a promising start to the campaign and the bookmakers endorse them to outdo Sussex’s opening wicket in the upcoming game.

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Sussex vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

John Simpson did not contribute much in the previous game against Middlesex where he scored a mere 22 runs but he was a prolific batter in the County Championship with 675 runs in 12 innings which includes three centuries and two half-centuries. His average of 84.37 was phenomenal and he remains the top choice against Gloucestershire.

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Oliver Price was the second leading batter for the team during the County Championship with 576 runs 12 innings and an average of 52.36. He scored two centuries and a half-century over the course of the season. He kicked off the present tournament with a 51-run half-century and continues to be the top contender for the upcoming encounter.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson emerged as Sussex’s leading wicket-taker during the last outing versus Middlesex, having captured a three-wicket haul in four overs and an economy rate of 6.75. He garnered a brilliant average of 9.00 in the tournament and stands as their top bowler in the County Championship with 18 wickets in nine innings. He is expected to come out on top once again.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

David Payne went wicketless during the last game against Kent where he delivered four overs and achieved an economy rate of 9.50. However, he was their leading bowler in the previous season of the competition with a whopping 33 wickets in 17 innings and an excellent average of 12.75, making him the leading pick for the next game.