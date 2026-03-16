Facts: James Coles finds himself as Sussex’s top run scorer with 120 runs in two innings, including a high score of 77*.

Will Smeed is the leading batter for Somerset with 116 runs in two innings so far.

Sussex and Somerset are tied with a 2-2 scoreline in the last five games while one match was abandoned.

Sussex vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Sussex come into this game on the back of two victories and their last match against Gloucestershire went swimmingly as the former were put in to bat first. They piled on 173 runs before getting bundled out on the last ball of the innings. Tom Alsop, James Coles and Daniel Hughes were the top contributors with 58, 43 and 34 runs, respectively, but the bowlers pulled off a clutch performance. They made sure Gloucestershire were all out for a mere 93 runs in 13.3 overs, and Sussex were able to take home a commanding 80-run triumph.

Somerset, too, have followed a similar trajectory as they overcame Essex in the last game. The latter were restricted to 148 while batting first and the Taunton-based team breezed past the total with ease. Opener Will Smeed laid down the foundation with an impressive unbeaten 81 while Tom Lammonby was next in line with 36 runs. In the end, Somerset had eight wickets to spare as they surpassed the target.

Sussex chance of winning - 42%

Somerset chance of winning - 58%

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Sussex vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Will Smeed has been Somerset’s recurring opener in the tournament and he has had two different partners in the competition so far. Having opened alongside Tom Lammonby and Tom Banton, the openers notched up 45 runs together in the first game and went on to more-than double it with a 96-run stand in the last encounter against Essex. It is clear that they are actively trying to improve the team’s opening wicket and they are expected to secure a dominant total in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex’s Highest Individual Score to be Under 59.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Somerset’s Highest Individual Score to be Over 59.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Sussex vs Somerset Toss Prediction

In the previous clash at County Ground in Hove between Sussex and Gloucestershire, the latter elected to field first and that is the favored decision at this venue. However, the result was an anomaly since Sussex won but the average first innings score of 183 is chasable on this surface, and chasing will remain the top choice for the next match, too.

Weather Report

Light rain is predicted at Hove with a 45% possibility of a washout, and the temperature is going to be around 17 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter Tom Clark Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler Brad Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s first wicket is lacking at the moment and the lack of a solid base is setting them back, and they will find it particularly challenging to give Somerset a strong fightback.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Tom Banton, Jack Leach, JT Langridge, Kasey Aldridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Thomas Rew All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have depth in their batting which gives them the edge over Sussex and their bowling, too, is on the money with Ben Green, Craig Overton, Matt Henry and Riley Meredith on their roster.

Sussex vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Sussex have two additional wins in their head-to-head tally against Somerset with eight victories against the latter’s two.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 16

Sussex - 8

Somerset - 6

No Result - 1

Abandoned - 1

Sussex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes are not doing a particularly great job for Sussex’s first wicket, and it is largely the former’s fault. In the previous two games, they added paltry scores of 9 and 12 runs to the first wicket which is not nearly enough to suffice. Will Smeed and Tom Lammonby opened for Somerset in the last game, while Tom Banton led from the front in the match prior to that. Their partnerships improved drastically in two matches as they set up scores of 96 and 45 runs, and they are clearly in a different league than their Sussex counterparts which makes them the favorite opening pair.

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Sussex vs Somerset Best Batters

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Batter

James Coles missed out on a second half-century as he scored 43 runs in the previous game against Gloucestershire, and he was Sussex’s second highest run scorer during the match. He surpassed the 100-run mark with 120 runs in two innings and stands as the team’s top batter overall. He is the top choice to be their standout batter once again.

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Will Smeed notched up his first half-century of the season during the last game versus Essex with an unbeaten 81 runs. He leads Somerset’s run charts with 116 runs in two innings. Based on his performance in the last encounter, the opener is expected to come out on top against Sussex as well.

Sussex vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills emerged as the leading bowler for Sussex in the previous outing, having taken three wickets in 2.3 overs against Gloucestershire which included a brilliant economy rate of 5.20. He made his way to the top with a total of five wickets in two innings and an excellent average of 13.40, making him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Ben Green is the joint leading bowler for Somerset in the tournament so far with five wickets in two innings and an average of 21.71. He was their top bowler against Essex where he picked three wickets in three overs, and although he was a tad expensive with an economy rate of 10.00, he is anticipated to lead the way in the next match, too.